Demna, formerly of Vetements and Balenciaga, has been named as Gucci's new creative director. AFP
Demna, formerly of Vetements and Balenciaga, has been named as Gucci's new creative director. AFP

Lifestyle

Luxury

Demna moves to Gucci and Donatella Versace steps aside: This week’s fashion world shake-up explained

In the latest round of big names switches, a look at the 'why' that drives it all

Sarah Maisey

March 14, 2025