Cardi B wears Gaurav Gupta at Grammys after Indian designer's Paris haute couture debut

A week after Gaurav Gupta made his long-awaited debut at Paris Haute Couture Week, he's enjoying another moment in the spotlight.

The Indian designer dressed Cardi B for the Grammy Awards on Sunday, and the star made quite a statement on the red carpet.

The house created a custom electric blue gown for the rapper, which echoed the geometric, flowing themes that were present in his Paris presentation in January.

The outfit featured exaggerated sleeves, interconnected with a structured hood that encased the star's head, with the fabric delicately flowing together to a form-fitting skirt and train.

Cardi B is known for her playful style and has a history of making a statement on the Grammys red carpet.

Cardi B in vintage Thierry Mugler at the 2019 Grammy Awards. Reuters

In 2019, she wore a now-famous oyster-shell-inspired vintage Thierry Mugler look from the 1995 couture collection, while in 2018, she wore a white frilled gown by Saudi house Ashi Studio.

Sharing pictures of Cardi B's look on Instagram, Gupta said creating the gown for the star was an "electrifying moment".

Gupta has been designing for the Indian elite, Bollywood and Hollywood celebrities for almost 20 years, so his January 27 showcase in Paris was a major moment for the house.

"I feel like I’m finally home," the designer told Vogue India ahead of his show.

"I’ve been working in fashion since I was 15. So I guess it’s a 25-year-old dream in the making. When I was a student at Central Saint Martins about 20 years back, and even I used to work with Hussein Chalayan backstage and attend different shows, I just knew I had to be here."

Gupta showcased 35 looks in total, introducing his signature sculpted fabrics, many featuring wing-like creations that twisted around his models. Embroidered with crystals, many of the looks, in a variety of colours — from gold to silver and electric blue — gave his collection an effervescent quality.

The collection took six months to put together, from developing concepts and sketches to sourcing, dyeing and embroidering fabrics.

