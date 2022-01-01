Abu Dhabi's Sheikh Zayed Festival breaks three records with NYE fireworks show

Abu Dhabi's Sheikh Zayed Festival officially broke three Guinness World Records during its New Year celebrations.

Taking place in Al Wathba, the impressive fireworks show lasted for 40 minutes, and broke the records for volume, duration and form.

The 40-minute New Year's Eve 2021 fireworks display at Sheikh Zayed Heritage Festival in Al Wathba, Abu Dhabi. Victor Besa / The National

The celebrations were held with strict Covid-19 protocols in place, with a negative PCR test result required to enter the festival.

The Sheikh Zayed Festival has now officially broken 3 Guinness World Records in terms of volume, duration and form during its New Year celebrations. pic.twitter.com/VNtOweUZQK — Sheikh Zayed Festival مهرجان الشيخ زايد (@ZayedFestival) December 31, 2021

As well as the fireworks, there was a dazzling drone show made up of 2,022 unmanned aircraft. The drones formed the faces of UAE leaders, including Sheikh Zayed, the Founding Father, President Sheikh Khalifa, and Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces.

The drones also formed the shapes of UAE skyscrapers, planet Earth, the festival's logo and the words, "Happy New Year 2022."

