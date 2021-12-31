Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed: we look forward to 2022 'with hope and optimism for the future'

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, said the UAE can look forward to 2022 “with hope and optimism for the future".

In a New Year's message posted on Twitter, Sheikh Mohamed said the Emirates will continue to build on its achievements in 2022.

“We welcome the new year with hope and optimism for the future and a shared determination to continue building on the achievements of our nation,” he said.

“May the year ahead bring peace and well-being to the people of the UAE and the world.”

Earlier on Friday, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, shared a similar New Year's message, saying he looked forward to 2022 being “a good year for humanity".