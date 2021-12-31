Sheikh Mohammed: UAE welcomes new year with optimism and confidence

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, reflected on 2021 as a year of achievements for the UAE and looked forward to the new year with optimism and confidence.

In a tweet posted on Friday, Sheikh Mohammed wished everyone a happy new year and looked forward to 2022 being "a good year for humanity".

"With the passing of a year full of virtue and achievements for the UAE, we welcome the new year of 2022 with optimism, confidence, preparation and readiness for the best," he said.

"Happy new year. May you and your families be well every year. May our nation and homeland be safe, secure, stable and prosperous every year. May it be a good year for humanity, God willing."

May the New Year 2022 bring peace and prosperity to humanity. — HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) December 31, 2021

Earlier this month, after leading the final Cabinet meeting of 2021, Sheikh Mohammed hailed the Emirates' success in the past 12 months and looked forward to it reaching greater heights in 2022.

The UAE celebrated its Golden Jubilee, brought in major reforms to its legal system and made giant leaps in space by selecting its first female astronaut and completing an historic journey to Mars in 2021.