JA Beach Hotel review: How one of Dubai’s oldest resorts retains its charm

After 17 years of calling the UAE home, I thought I’d ticked off most of the country’s classic staycation spots – until I visited JA Beach Hotel, a charming beachfront property near Jebel Ali Port. Built in 1981, it is one of the oldest hotels in Dubai.
Although the 235-room property was renovated in 2019, it has stayed true to its roots that reflect the essence and warmth of Emirati culture and hospitality.
The wider JA The Resort is located across an expansive one million square metres and also houses two other properties: the all-suite JA Palm Tree Court and the contemporary JA Lake View Hotel. It offers an impressive 800 metres of private beach.
The welcome
Check-in – from the efficient bellhop and valet, to the welcoming and helpful reception staff – is seamless. The lobby has a bright feel with polished marble flooring. Cosy seating zones are scattered around: plush armchairs, sofas and small tables that make it an inviting place to wait.
The space leads to Vasco da Gama bar, a lounge-style spot for drinks, and Sunset Lounge, which provides a cafe vibe with views of the pool and the sea. The overall feel is welcoming and laid-back.
A personal highlight is spotting peacocks that wander across the hotel grounds freely.
The room
The resort-facing junior suite is generously sized at 64 square metres, featuring a king bed and private terrace with views of the gardens. The bathroom is stocked with Elemis toiletries and features a walk-in shower and his-and-her faucets.
My room also offers access to Peacock Lounge on the fifth floor, which is an exclusive space to relax away from the main lobby, enjoy coffee, tea, cookies and sandwiches, or work quietly. This facility is available for occupants of junior and one-bedroom suites.
Guests staying at a residence villas in Palm Tree Court or a two-bedroom suite at Lake View Hotel, can avail themselves of butler service. Butlers can co-ordinate guest welcome, in-room orientation, luggage, laundry, sort out itineraries and more.
The food
There are several restaurants across the three hotels. Sette, JA Beach Hotel’s signature Italian restaurant, is on the seventh floor and offers panoramic views over the resort.
During my meal here, I particularly enjoyed slow-cooked veal in tuna sauce, caper leaves and veal jus (Dh98) as a starter; braised lamb shank with Parmesan froth and lamb jus (Dh190) and Australian Angus beef fillet with pumpkin lasagne (Dh195) for mains. The tiramisu (Dh60) was good, too.
White Orchid in JA Palm Tree Court serves contemporary South-East Asian cuisine and offers views across the pool and beach. It’s intimate and ideal for romantic dinners. Standout dishes include chargrilled chicken satay (Dh65), flavourful chicken tom kha Thai soup (Dh75), wok-fried beef (Dh180) and red duck curry (Dh165). For dessert, banana fritters (Dh60) also impressed.
Captain’s Restaurant & Bar in JA Beach Hotel is more relaxed and ideal for a sunny lunch by the sea. The cuisine is Mediterranean with an emphasis on wood-fired pizzas. I loved the fried pepper stuffed with feta cheese (Dh65) and the JA Burger with chipotle mayonnaise (Dh95).
Other dining outlets to try across the resorts include Indian restaurant Kinara by Vikas Khanna, 81 and Ibn Majed for international cuisine, and gastropub Republik.
Breakfast scene
When we head to Ibn Majed Restaurant for breakfast, there's a broad international spread, with all the favourites – from fresh pastries, breads, sausages, cold cuts and more. There are live cooking stations, with chefs whipping up omelettes or other hot breakfast favourites like pancakes and waffles.
I personally loved the poached egg with spinach on bread.
Overall, the focus seems to be on the quality of food rather than simply filling the buffet with as much as possible. The atmosphere is relaxed, with plenty of seating and a view of the pool.
Spa and wellness
Calm Spa & Salon offers a full menu of treatments, along with a steam room, sauna, jacuzzi and hammam. I opt for a 60-minute relaxing massage (Dh600) and my therapist, Rumi from Indonesia, is truly skilled.
She can identify tense areas around my body without needing to be told and uses the right amount of pressure to relax my muscles. I feel renewed by the end of the treatment, which was a highlight of my stay.
Hotel amenities
There is no dearth of activities at JA Beach Hotel to keep you entertained – whether you’re travelling as a couple or with family.
The resort has eight outdoor swimming pools, including children’s pools, a splash park for little ones, a children's club with games, arts and crafts, sports activities, and an animal discovery zone that houses rabbits, tortoises, goats and rescued birds. There are also falcon shows.
At Beno water sports centre, guests can try kayaking (Dh80 for 30 minutes), stand-up paddleboarding (Dh80 for 30 minutes), a banana boat ride (Dh200 for 20 minutes), donut ride (Dh200 for 20 minutes) or hire a speed boat (Dh1,000 for an hour).
For sports enthusiasts, there is a shaded nine-hole mini golf course (free of charge) as well as a nine-hole championship course (from Dh235). Guests who want to keep their fitness routine going can check out the well-equipped gym, or head to Joumana club to play tennis, squash, badminton, billiards or padel (Dh100 per court per hour).
There’s also JA Equestrian Centre for those who want to ride horses or ponies (Dh130 for 30 minutes) or swim with horses (Dh395 for 30 minutes). The JA Shooting Club & Sports Centre, which is set slightly away from the resort, offers clay shooting (from Dh260), pistol shooting (Dh220) and archery (Dh150).
The resort is also home to a marina with more than 100 berths and where boat trips or fishing trips can be booked. It also houses the swanky Signature Lounge, where guests staying in premium rooms can treat themselves to high tea, sundowners, a la carte breakfast, canapes and happy hour snacks.
Although the property feels slightly isolated from the city, the hotel provides daily shuttle bus service to Dubai Mall, Mall of the Emirates and Ibn Battuta Mall.
The service
What makes the stay feel truly special is the service. Staff at JA Beach Hotel aren’t just polite and warm, they add a personal touch. They remember your name, ask about your day and offer tips.
Value for money
The price of a resort view junior suite with free breakfast and Peacock Lounge access at JA Beach Hotel during UAE National Day starts from Dh2,000 ($545) per night. Check-in is from 3pm and check-out is at noon.
The price of a resort room (standard) with splash park, beach access and free shuttle to shopping malls starts from Dh1,500, including breakfast.
This review was conducted at the invitation of the hotel and reflects hotel standards during this time. Services may change in the future
White hydrogen: Naturally occurring hydrogen
Chromite: Hard, metallic mineral containing iron oxide and chromium oxide
Ultramafic rocks: Dark-coloured rocks rich in magnesium or iron with very low silica content
Ophiolite: A section of the earth’s crust, which is oceanic in nature that has since been uplifted and exposed on land
Olivine: A commonly occurring magnesium iron silicate mineral that derives its name for its olive-green yellow-green colour
Killing of Qassem Suleimani
Day 4, Dubai Test: At a glance
Moment of the day Lahiru Gamage appeared to have been hard done by when he had his dismissal of Sami Aslam chalked off for a no-ball. Replays suggested he had not overstepped. No matter. Two balls later, the exact same combination – Gamage the bowler and Kusal Mendis at second slip – combined again to send Aslam back.
Stat of the day Haris Sohail took three wickets for one run in the only over he bowled, to end the Sri Lanka second innings in a hurry. That was as many as he had managed in total in his 10-year, 58-match first-class career to date. It was also the first time a bowler had taken three wickets having bowled just one over in an innings in Tests.
The verdict Just 119 more and with five wickets remaining seems like a perfectly attainable target for Pakistan. Factor in the fact the pitch is worn, is turning prodigiously, and that Sri Lanka’s seam bowlers have also been finding the strip to their liking, it is apparent the task is still a tough one. Still, though, thanks to Asad Shafiq and Sarfraz Ahmed, it is possible.
Labour dispute
The insured employee may still file an ILOE claim even if a labour dispute is ongoing post termination, but the insurer may suspend or reject payment, until the courts resolve the dispute, especially if the reason for termination is contested. The outcome of the labour court proceedings can directly affect eligibility.
- Abdullah Ishnaneh, Partner, BSA Law
Conflict, drought, famine
Estimates of the number of deaths caused by the famine range from 400,000 to 1 million, according to a document prepared for the UK House of Lords in 2024.
It has been claimed that the policies of the Ethiopian government, which took control after deposing Emperor Haile Selassie in a military-led revolution in 1974, contributed to the scale of the famine.
Dr Miriam Bradley, senior lecturer in humanitarian studies at the University of Manchester, has argued that, by the early 1980s, “several government policies combined to cause, rather than prevent, a famine which lasted from 1983 to 1985. Mengistu’s government imposed Stalinist-model agricultural policies involving forced collectivisation and villagisation [relocation of communities into planned villages].
The West became aware of the catastrophe through a series of BBC News reports by journalist Michael Buerk in October 1984 describing a “biblical famine” and containing graphic images of thousands of people, including children, facing starvation.
Band Aid
Bob Geldof, singer with the Irish rock group The Boomtown Rats, formed Band Aid in response to the horrific images shown in the news broadcasts.
With Midge Ure of the band Ultravox, he wrote the hit charity single Do They Know it’s Christmas in December 1984, featuring a string of high-profile musicians.
Following the single’s success, the idea to stage a rock concert evolved.
Live Aid was a series of simultaneous concerts that took place at Wembley Stadium in London, John F Kennedy Stadium in Philadelphia, the US, and at various other venues across the world.
The combined event was broadcast to an estimated worldwide audience of 1.5 billion.
COMPANY%20PROFILE
Three ways to limit your social media use
Clinical psychologist, Dr Saliha Afridi at The Lighthouse Arabia suggests three easy things you can do every day to cut back on the time you spend online.
1. Put the social media app in a folder on the second or third screen of your phone so it has to remain a conscious decision to open, rather than something your fingers gravitate towards without consideration.
2. Schedule a time to use social media instead of consistently throughout the day. I recommend setting aside certain times of the day or week when you upload pictures or share information.
3. Take a mental snapshot rather than a photo on your phone. Instead of sharing it with your social world, try to absorb the moment, connect with your feeling, experience the moment with all five of your senses. You will have a memory of that moment more vividly and for far longer than if you take a picture of it.
AI traffic lights to ease congestion at seven points to Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Street
The seven points are:
Shakhbout bin Sultan Street
Dhafeer Street
Hadbat Al Ghubainah Street (outbound)
Salama bint Butti Street
Al Dhafra Street
Rabdan Street
Umm Yifina Street exit (inbound)
MATCH INFO
Borussia Dortmund 0
Bayern Munich 1 (Kimmich 43')
Man of the match: Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich)
What the law says
Micro-retirement is not a recognised concept or employment status under Federal Decree Law No. 33 of 2021 on the Regulation of Labour Relations (as amended) (UAE Labour Law). As such, it reflects a voluntary work-life balance practice, rather than a recognised legal employment category, according to Dilini Loku, senior associate for law firm Gateley Middle East.
“Some companies may offer formal sabbatical policies or career break programmes; however, beyond such arrangements, there is no automatic right or statutory entitlement to extended breaks,” she explains.
“Any leave taken beyond statutory entitlements, such as annual leave, is typically regarded as unpaid leave in accordance with Article 33 of the UAE Labour Law. While employees may legally take unpaid leave, such requests are subject to the employer’s discretion and require approval.”
If an employee resigns to pursue micro-retirement, the employment contract is terminated, and the employer is under no legal obligation to rehire the employee in the future unless specific contractual agreements are in place (such as return-to-work arrangements), which are generally uncommon, Ms Loku adds.
Timeline
2012-2015
The company offers payments/bribes to win key contracts in the Middle East
May 2017
The UK SFO officially opens investigation into Petrofac’s use of agents, corruption, and potential bribery to secure contracts
September 2021
Petrofac pleads guilty to seven counts of failing to prevent bribery under the UK Bribery Act
October 2021
Court fines Petrofac £77 million for bribery. Former executive receives a two-year suspended sentence
December 2024
Petrofac enters into comprehensive restructuring to strengthen the financial position of the group
May 2025
The High Court of England and Wales approves the company’s restructuring plan
July 2025
The Court of Appeal issues a judgment challenging parts of the restructuring plan
August 2025
Petrofac issues a business update to execute the restructuring and confirms it will appeal the Court of Appeal decision
October 2025
Petrofac loses a major TenneT offshore wind contract worth €13 billion. Holding company files for administration in the UK. Petrofac delisted from the London Stock Exchange
November 2025
180 Petrofac employees laid off in the UAE