JA Beach Hotel review: How one of Dubai’s oldest resorts retains its charm

After 17 years of calling the UAE home, I thought I’d ticked off most of the country’s classic staycation spots – until I visited JA Beach Hotel, a charming beachfront property near Jebel Ali Port. Built in 1981, it is one of the oldest hotels in Dubai.

Although the 235-room property was renovated in 2019, it has stayed true to its roots that reflect the essence and warmth of Emirati culture and hospitality.

The wider JA The Resort is located across an expansive one million square metres and also houses two other properties: the all-suite JA Palm Tree Court and the contemporary JA Lake View Hotel. It offers an impressive 800 metres of private beach.

JA Beach Hotel, originally called Jebel Ali Beach Hotel, was built in 1981. All photos: JA Beach Hotel JA Beach Hotel, one of the UAE's oldest hotels, in the 1980s JA Beach was also one of the first luxury resorts in the Emirates JA Resorts & Hotels is part of Dutco Group, a Dubai-based hospitality company

The welcome

Check-in – from the efficient bellhop and valet, to the welcoming and helpful reception staff – is seamless. The lobby has a bright feel with polished marble flooring. Cosy seating zones are scattered around: plush armchairs, sofas and small tables that make it an inviting place to wait.

The space leads to Vasco da Gama bar, a lounge-style spot for drinks, and Sunset Lounge, which provides a cafe vibe with views of the pool and the sea. The overall feel is welcoming and laid-back.

A personal highlight is spotting peacocks that wander across the hotel grounds freely.

The lobby leads to Sunset Lounge, which has a cafe vibe and water views. Photo: JA Beach Hotel

The room

The resort-facing junior suite is generously sized at 64 square metres, featuring a king bed and private terrace with views of the gardens. The bathroom is stocked with Elemis toiletries and features a walk-in shower and his-and-her faucets.

A resort-facing junior suite at the property. Photo: JA Beach Hotel

My room also offers access to Peacock Lounge on the fifth floor, which is an exclusive space to relax away from the main lobby, enjoy coffee, tea, cookies and sandwiches, or work quietly. This facility is available for occupants of junior and one-bedroom suites.

Guests staying at a residence villas in Palm Tree Court or a two-bedroom suite at Lake View Hotel, can avail themselves of butler service. Butlers can co-ordinate guest welcome, in-room orientation, luggage, laundry, sort out itineraries and more.

Italian restaurant Sette is on the seventh floor, giving guests a 360-degree view over the resort. All photos: JA Beach Hotel Captain’s Restaurant and Bar in JA Beach Hotel is ideal for a lunch by the sea White Orchid in JA Palm Tree Court serves contemporary South-East Asian cuisine

The food

There are several restaurants across the three hotels. Sette, JA Beach Hotel’s signature Italian restaurant, is on the seventh floor and offers panoramic views over the resort.

During my meal here, I particularly enjoyed slow-cooked veal in tuna sauce, caper leaves and veal jus (Dh98) as a starter; braised lamb shank with Parmesan froth and lamb jus (Dh190) and Australian Angus beef fillet with pumpkin lasagne (Dh195) for mains. The tiramisu (Dh60) was good, too.

White Orchid in JA Palm Tree Court serves contemporary South-East Asian cuisine and offers views across the pool and beach. It’s intimate and ideal for romantic dinners. Standout dishes include chargrilled chicken satay (Dh65), flavourful chicken tom kha Thai soup (Dh75), wok-fried beef (Dh180) and red duck curry (Dh165). For dessert, banana fritters (Dh60) also impressed.

Slow-cooked veal in tuna sauce at Sette. Photo: JA Beach Hotel

Captain’s Restaurant & Bar in JA Beach Hotel is more relaxed and ideal for a sunny lunch by the sea. The cuisine is Mediterranean with an emphasis on wood-fired pizzas. I loved the fried pepper stuffed with feta cheese (Dh65) and the JA Burger with chipotle mayonnaise (Dh95).

Other dining outlets to try across the resorts include Indian restaurant Kinara by Vikas Khanna, 81 and Ibn Majed for international cuisine, and gastropub Republik.

Breakfast scene

Ibn Majed is the international buffet restaurant in JA Beach Hotel. Photo: JA Beach Hotel

When we head to Ibn Majed Restaurant for breakfast, there's a broad international spread, with all the favourites – from fresh pastries, breads, sausages, cold cuts and more. There are live cooking stations, with chefs whipping up omelettes or other hot breakfast favourites like pancakes and waffles.

I personally loved the poached egg with spinach on bread.

Overall, the focus seems to be on the quality of food rather than simply filling the buffet with as much as possible. The atmosphere is relaxed, with plenty of seating and a view of the pool.

Spa and wellness

Calm Spa & Salon offers a full menu of treatments, along with a steam room, sauna, jacuzzi and hammam. I opt for a 60-minute relaxing massage (Dh600) and my therapist, Rumi from Indonesia, is truly skilled.

Calm Spa & Salon offers a full menu of treatments, plus a steam room, sauna, jacuzzi and experiential shower. Photo: JA Beach Hotel

She can identify tense areas around my body without needing to be told and uses the right amount of pressure to relax my muscles. I feel renewed by the end of the treatment, which was a highlight of my stay.

Hotel amenities

There is no dearth of activities at JA Beach Hotel to keep you entertained – whether you’re travelling as a couple or with family.

The resort has eight outdoor swimming pools, including children’s pools, a splash park for little ones, a children's club with games, arts and crafts, sports activities, and an animal discovery zone that houses rabbits, tortoises, goats and rescued birds. There are also falcon shows.

At JA Equestrian Centre, you can ride and even swim with horses. All photos: JA Beach Hotel Guests are spoilt for choice when it comes to watersports to try at the hotel Guests can play padel, tennis, squash, badminton and billiards at Joumana club Beno water sports centre offers kayaking and stand-up paddleboarding There are falcon demonstrations to keep children entertained

At Beno water sports centre, guests can try kayaking (Dh80 for 30 minutes), stand-up paddleboarding (Dh80 for 30 minutes), a banana boat ride (Dh200 for 20 minutes), donut ride (Dh200 for 20 minutes) or hire a speed boat (Dh1,000 for an hour).

For sports enthusiasts, there is a shaded nine-hole mini golf course (free of charge) as well as a nine-hole championship course (from Dh235). Guests who want to keep their fitness routine going can check out the well-equipped gym, or head to Joumana club to play tennis, squash, badminton, billiards or padel (Dh100 per court per hour).

There’s also JA Equestrian Centre for those who want to ride horses or ponies (Dh130 for 30 minutes) or swim with horses (Dh395 for 30 minutes). The JA Shooting Club & Sports Centre, which is set slightly away from the resort, offers clay shooting (from Dh260), pistol shooting (Dh220) and archery (Dh150).

The resort is also home to a marina with more than 100 berths and where boat trips or fishing trips can be booked. It also houses the swanky Signature Lounge, where guests staying in premium rooms can treat themselves to high tea, sundowners, a la carte breakfast, canapes and happy hour snacks.

Although the property feels slightly isolated from the city, the hotel provides daily shuttle bus service to Dubai Mall, Mall of the Emirates and Ibn Battuta Mall.

Peacocks wander freely through the resort. Photo: JA Beach Hotel

The service

What makes the stay feel truly special is the service. Staff at JA Beach Hotel aren’t just polite and warm, they add a personal touch. They remember your name, ask about your day and offer tips.

Value for money

The price of a resort view junior suite with free breakfast and Peacock Lounge access at JA Beach Hotel during UAE National Day starts from Dh2,000 ($545) per night. Check-in is from 3pm and check-out is at noon.

The price of a resort room (standard) with splash park, beach access and free shuttle to shopping malls starts from Dh1,500, including breakfast.

This review was conducted at the invitation of the hotel and reflects hotel standards during this time. Services may change in the future

