Rixos The Palm Dubai review: Big views, bigger suites and family-friendly fun

Tucked away at the far end of the eastern crescent of the Palm Jumeirah in Dubai, away from the crowds of tourists snapping pictures outside the Atlantis The Palm and Atlantis The Royal, is Rixos The Palm Dubai.

This all-inclusive resort is a big draw for families – the 316-room property caters equally to parents looking to unwind and children eager to explore.

Offering sweeping views of the Arabian Gulf, Dubai skyline and the luxurious villas on the Palm’s fronds, the property's location gives it an air of being a world away from the city’s buzz, and is great for a weekend beach break even for residents.

The National checked in to find out what you can expect from this family-friendly resort.

The lobby at Rixos The Palm is bright and spacious and acts as the centrepiece connecting to the signature restaurants, bar, the spa and pool areas. Photo: Rixos The Palm Dubai

The welcome

The arrival experience at the resort is effortless and welcoming. Valet attendants whisk away our car and luggage with efficiency, while the check-in process is swift and seamless.

The lobby at Rixos The Palm is bright and spacious and acts as the centrepiece connecting to the signature restaurants, bar, the spa and pool areas. Meanwhile, a pianist enhances the welcoming atmosphere.

Upon check in, we indulged our sweet tooth at Patisserie Istanbul in the lobby, where complimentary treats are served throughout the day. You can choose from Turkish sweets such as baklava and bite-sized pastries.

The absence of a metro or public buses on the Palm’s eastern crescent heightens the feeling of exclusivity and privacy for holidaymakers. Guests can only arrive by a private car or taxi, thereby making the journey to Rixos feel like an escape reserved for a select few.

However, couples looking for a romantic getaway may find it less suitable. The resort’s emphasis on children means that the atmosphere can be lively and busy, especially around the lobby, restaurants and main pool.

There is no dearth of entertainment options on the Palm. Guests can visit the Palm Jumeirah Mall, which is a quick cab ride away. There are also two free shuttles daily from the hotel to the Aquaventure World and Mall of the Emirates.

A junior suite is generously sized and designed for four adults. Photo: Rixos The Palm Dubai

The room

We stayed in a well-appointed sea-facing junior suite. At 70 square metres, it is generously sized and designed for four adults. It comes with a separate sleeping area with a plush king-sized bed, a spacious living room, a lavish bathroom with a rain shower, his and her faucets and a private balcony with sea views. Waking up to sweeping sea views through the floor-to-ceiling windows was serene but be warned, the sound of yacht parties will drift into the sea-facing rooms in the evening.

The room is also equipped with a well-stocked mini bar, tea and coffee-making facilities, high-speed Wi-Fi, a flat-screen TV, a hair dryer, bathrobes and toiletries.

As soon as we checked in, I was added to a WhatsApp group with two holiday assistants who made sure my stay was comfortable and helped me with restaurant bookings, spa appointments and updated me on activities for the day.

A'La Turca is an international buffet all-day dining restaurant. Photo: Rixos The Palm Dubai

The food

The resort has several dining options – all-day dining restaurants A'La Turca and Turqoise offer an international buffet, there are steaks at Toro Loco, Italian fare at L'Olivo Ristorante and Bodrum is for Mediterranean seafood.

We had buffet dinner and breakfast at A'La Turca. Despite the generous variety, there were very few dishes that left a lasting impression.

During the seafood night on Friday, we could choose from a wide variety of fish to grill. There was an abundance of Indian food, doner shawarmas, Turkish food, mezze, seafood paella and a wide variety of desserts. The broccoli soup, oven-roasted lamb, Adani kebab, lamb steak and cinnamon rice were my picks of the night. Several flavours of baklava, such as walnut, pista, coconut and hazelnut, were also available.

Turquoise restaurant is pool-facing and offers nice views. Photo: Rixos The Palm Dubai

We picked Turquoise restaurant for lunch. The restaurant offers nice views of the pool, a live meat grill and pasta station. I had a rushed lunch owing to a spa appointment and the yoghurt soup with meat impressed me the most.

The breakfast scene

Breakfast at A'La Turca offered plenty of variety. But we felt the flavours didn’t quite measure up to the spread’s scale. The bacon, sausages and eggs benedict in particular were disappointing.

However, despite the crowd, eggs were quickly made to order. I enjoyed the traditional Turkish simit with honey, fresh juice and pastries the most. But the buffet covers all bases – pancakes, waffles, French toast, cereals and milk, a bread station, a cold station with cheeses, cured meats and olives, regional staples such as labneh and hummus.

I liked the fact that the restaurant caters to health-conscious guests, with a dedicated section featuring sugar-free jams and compotes.

Spa and wellness

I opted for a 50-minute Swedish massage (Dh650) at Anjana Spa, which also offers hammam treatments, healing therapies and programmes for children.

My therapist Cynthia’s technique was calming and melted away my muscle tension. The pressure was firm enough to relieve knots, yet gentle enough to lull me into a meditative calm. The spa’s serene ambience enhanced the overall sense of relaxation.

Spa treatments come at an additional cost beyond the all-inclusive package.

I also did a hair wash and blow-dry at Zaki Ladies Salon as I had to attend a party in the evening. Service was immaculate although it was pricey (Dh290).

The Rixy Kids Club keeps younger guests entertained with activities such as yoga, piano class, sand painting, Zumba, taco making classes and more. Photo: Rixos The Palm Dubai

Hotel facilities

The Rixy Kids Club keeps younger guests entertained with activities such as yoga, piano class, sand painting, Zumba, taco making classes and more.

There is also an adults-only pool, a lap pool, open air wellness area and an indoor wellness studio. The Exclusive Sports Club offers activities including sunrise yoga, paddling, CrossFit, boxing, pilates, aqua boxing and sound healing.

The hotel also offers live entertainment for adults such as DJ performances and live bands at the Bar1 lounge.

Rixos The Palm Dubai offers sweeping views from all angles. Photo: Rixos Palm Dubai

Value for money

The price of a junior suite on all all-inclusive package during high season is Dh7,000 ($1,906) per night. Summer rates start at Dh3,000 per night for the same room category. Check-in is from 3pm and check-out is at noon.

This review was conducted at the invitation of the hotel and reflects hotel standards during this time. Services may change in the future