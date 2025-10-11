What to expect at Abu Dhabi and Dubai hotels that won Michelin Guide Keys

At the first Michelin Keys global award ceremony in Paris on Wednesday night, 20 hotels in the UAE were recognised with keys, akin to the stars conferred upon restaurants by the Michelin Guide.

A further 40 properties across the Emirates were also recognised by the guide.

Here are all the UAE wins and regional highlights from the event, which celebrates the best in hospitality.

Michelin Keys-rated hotels in Abu Dhabi

Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental

The five-star hotel on Abu Dhabi Corniche is the only property in the capital to get two Michelin keys. Photos: Emirates Palace

Rating: Two keys

Set over 84 hectares on the Abu Dhabi Corniche, the five-star property – which celebrated its 20th anniversary this year – has 394 rooms. Since opening in February 2005, it has embodied classic Arabian luxury, with a design aesthetic that takes in gold, marble and intricate mosaics. Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental has also been closely tied to the capital's cultural scene, and has served as a key venue for celebrity performances, from Fairuz to Coldplay.

Read our review here.

Erth Abu Dhabi

Rating: One key

Formerly known as Armed Forces Officers Club & Hotel, Erth Abu Dhabi blends heritage with modernity. The property pays homage to the UAE’s cultural roots while offering a luxurious stay. It offers lush gardens, elegant rooms and top-notch facilities. Guests can enjoy a range of dining options, recreational activities and a spa, all in a setting that reflects Emirati traditions and hospitality.

Jumeirah Saadiyat Island

Rating: One key

The Saadiyat Island resort is one of two properties from the homegrown hospitality brand to feature on this list. Opened in November 2018, it has become known for its peaceful beachfront location and chic beach club. Expect a well-equipped spa, three infinity pools and sporting facilities such as tennis and golf. Jumeirah Saadiyat Island is also recognised for its wellness offering.

Read our review here.

Rixos Premium Saadiyat Island

Rating: One key

Rixos Premium Saadiyat Island is an all-inclusive resort. Photo: Rixos Premium Saadiyat Island

Opened in 2018, Rixos Premium Saadiyat Island brings a high-end, all-inclusive concept to Abu Dhabi. The Turkish hotel brand’s property features 288 rooms and a selection of spacious villas, catering to both couples and families. With a water park, kids’ club, multiple dining options and direct access to the island’s beach, it has become a popular choice for those seeking a mix of luxury and convenience.

Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers

Rating: One key

When this hotel opened in October 2020, it marked a debut in the capital for Hilton's luxury Conrad brand. Occupying one of the five high-rise buildings that make up Etihad Towers, the hotel was operated by Jumeirah from 2001 until its relaunch five years ago.

Located at the tip of Abu Dhabi Corniche, it is right in the heart of the capital, allowing easy access to key attractions as well as being a beachfront location. Central location aside, the hotel offers sizeable rooms with great views of the city.

Read our review here.

Four Seasons Hotel Abu Dhabi at Al Maryah Island

Rating: One key

Located in Al Maryah Island, the property is home to some of the emirate's culinary gems, such as steakhouse Butcher & Still, Italian diner Cafe Milano, Crust, which serving international cuisine, and newcomer Bar Saikindo. While guests can be perfectly content not leaving the hotel premises for days on end – there's a rooftop pool, two fitness centres, a generous spa space, a game room and a children's club – it is also well located for day trips to attractions such as Qasr Al Hosn and Louvre Abu Dhabi.

Read our review here.

Qasr Al Sarab Desert Resort by Anantara

The hotel offers private villas in Abu Dhabi's vast Empty Quarter. Photo: Qasr Al Sarab Desert Resort by Anantara

Rating: One key

The desert hotel first opened in 2009 within the Empty Quarter, which is a 200km drive from Zayed International Airport. The resort has 207 rooms, as well as suites and villas, all of which offer a smorgasbord of Bedouin heritage and Emirati opulence. Think antiques, abstract art, earthy hues and rich embroidery. The area is also a conservation project, complete with breeding programmes for surrounding wildlife.

Read our review here.

Rosewood Abu Dhabi

Rating: One key

Nestled in a financial hub, the property has proven popular with business travellers. The rooms are spacious for a city hotel, with calming interior designs – think muted tones and wooden accents. But the towering, falcon-wing-shaped building on Al Maryah Island has plenty of leisure offerings, from high-end restaurants and spa facilities, to direct access to The Galleria Al Maryah Island mall.

Read our review here.

Michelin Keys-rated hotels in Dubai

Atlantis The Royal

A seascape king room at Atlantis the Royal. Photo: Getty Images

Rating: Three keys

Special award: Architecture and design

Since it opened in February 2023, the hulking 795-room hotel has dominated the Palm Jumeirah skyline, extending 43 storeys and 178 metres upwards, as well as 500 metres across.

Its distinctive form comprises six towers shaped like a stack of individual blocks. Within, there are multiple pools, a 2km stretch of private beach, a water park, a nightclub, and 17 restaurants and bars. This includes two Michelin-starred restaurants: one-starred Dinner by Heston Blumenthal and three-starred FZN by Bjorn Frantzin.

“They managed to make something that is adding a real flavour, a real elevation to the hospitality world and to the hospitality culture, so it's already a landmark,” says Gwendal Poullennec, international director of the Michelin Guide.

Read our review here.

Bulgari Resort Dubai

The hotel has 20 private villas. Photos: Bulgari Resort Dubai

Rating: Two keys

The Bulgari Resort Dubai brings Italian sophistication to Jumeirah Bay Island, designed by renowned architect Antonio Citterio Patricia Viel. The resort’s distinctive architecture, private marina and exclusive beach club set it apart as one of Dubai’s most stylish escapes.

Its villas and suites are adorned with modern luxury and subtle Mediterranean touches. With a world-class spa, the two-Michelin-starred Il Ristorante – Niko Romito and impressive views of the Arabian Gulf, the resort caters to those seeking refined elegance in a serene island setting.

Read our review here.

Burj Al Arab

Rating: Two keys

Few hotels are as synonymous with a destination as Burj Al Arab is with Dubai; its recognisable architecture is embossed on signage, replicated for souvenirs and towers above Umm Suqeim Beach. Its unique sail-shape structure houses an equally marvellous gold-strewn interior. Each of the 202 rooms are in fact two-storey suites, and it is home to 10 restaurants, bars and lounges, including Michelin-starred restaurant Al Muntaha.

Read our review here.

One&Only The Palm

Rating: Two keys

One&Only The Palm is one of Dubai’s most intimate and exclusive beachfront resorts. Nestled on a private peninsula of Palm Jumeirah, it offers a secluded escape from the city’s energy. The resort combines Moorish and Andalusian-inspired architecture with lush gardens, private pools and sweeping views of Dubai’s skyline. There is also Michelin-starred dining by acclaimed chef Yannick Alleno and a Guerlain spa.

Read our review here.

The St Regis Dubai, The Palm

The hotel offers direct access to Palm Jumeirah Mall. Photo: St Regis / Marriott

Rating: One key

Located directly on Palm Jumeirah, the property embodies timeless sophistication with its elegant interiors and offers sweeping views of the Arabian Gulf. The hotel’s signature butler service elevates guest experience, ensuring every stay feels bespoke. Its culinary offerings include fine-dining venues that merge international flavours with refined presentation. It also offers direct access to neighbouring Nakheel Mall, recently renamed Palm Jumeirah Mall.

Read our review here.

Address Beach Resort

Rating: One key

Address Beach Resort stands out with its twin towers connected by one of the world’s highest infinity pools. Situated in JBR, it combines beachfront living with urban vibrancy. There's also direct beach access, stylish rooms and multiple dining outlets overlooking the Arabian Gulf and Bluewaters Island.

The resort caters to families, couples and business travellers alike with its proximity to Dubai Marina and The Walk. The property is known for its architecture and panoramic views.

Read our review here.

Al Maha, A Luxury Collection Desert Resort & Spa

Rating: One key

Set within the Dubai Desert Conservation Reserve, Al Maha offers a serene escape into the desert’s natural beauty. Designed as a luxurious Bedouin-inspired retreat, the resort features private pool villas that blend with the surrounding dunes.

Guests can experience desert activities such as camel treks, falconry and wildlife drives while enjoying fine dining and spa treatments. The property has a focus on sustainability, exclusivity and authentic Arabian hospitality.

Read our review here.

Armani Hotel Dubai

The view from the hotel's Dubai Suite. Photo: Armani

Rating: One key

Fifteen years ago, the eyes of the world were on Dubai as fashion designer Giorgio Armani officially opened Armani Hotel Dubai.

Offering guests the first chance to “stay with Armani”, the white-haired godfather of Italian fashion was on hand to cut the ribbon on April 27, 2010, as part of a glittering ceremony.

Sitting inside Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest building, the hotel is spread over 10 levels inside the towering glass structure in the heart of Downtown Dubai. It offers 160 rooms and suites, each of which comes with unrivalled views of the Dubai Fountain and the Michelin-starred Armani Ristorante.

Read our review here.

ME Dubai by Melia

Rating: One key

The late British-Iraqi architect Zaha Hadid is behind the design of ME Dubai.

The Melia-managed Business Bay hotel, located inside The Opus by Omniyat building, brims with fluid lines and curious shapes, alongside plenty of modern comforts. The hotel offers Burj Khalifa views and exceptional dining options, including Le Relais de l’Entrecote Dubai and The Maine Land Brasserie.

Read our review here.

Bab Al Shams, A Rare Finds Desert Resort

Revamped by Kerzner International in 2023, the property remains a quintessential desert resort. Photo: Bab Al Shams

Rating: One key

As Dubai’s original desert resort, Bab Al Shams has something of a legendary place in the city’s history. The hotel was revamped and reopened under Kerzner International’s new Rare Finds collection in 2023.

It encompasses rolling dune vistas and four restaurants, including the signature Al Hadheerah and the popular Ninive.

Read our review here.

The St Regis Downtown Dubai

Rating: One key

The building, which originally opened as Renaissance Downtown Hotel, became The St Regis in 2021. The property offers sweeping views of Dubai Canal and Burj Khalifa.

Inside is an infinity pool that overlooks the canal, a fitness centre and a St Regis Spa with six treatment rooms. There are also Michelin-recommended spa treatments on offer, which range from a classic Moroccan hammam to a 24k gold facial.

Read our review here.

The Lana - Dorchester Collection

Rating: One key

The Gilles & Boissier-designed property opened in early 2024, bringing the elegance of the Dorchester Collection to Dubai.

Housed inside a pair of interlocking towers, the architecture and design is remarkable. Inside you'll find a Dior spa, the first in Dubai, and restaurants including Jara by Martin Berasategui and Riviera by Jean Imbert.

Michelin-recommended hotels in the UAE

While they didn't receive a key on the evening, a number of hotels received a recommendation from the Michelin Guide.

In Abu Dhabi:

In Dubai:

In the other emirates:

