Inside Abu Dhabi's Fairmont Bab Al Bahr, one of the world's most picture-perfect hotels according to travellers

The fun never ends at Abu Dhabi's Fairmont Bab Al Bahr, at least according to one traveller who voted the five-star to the top of the world's most picture-perfect hotels for TripAdvisor's annual Travellers' Choice Awards.

Ranked 10th on a list of 25 of the most snapworthy stays – where the best photographs can be taken – TripAdvisor said all the finalists had “gone the extra mile” to create a “wanderlust-worthy” destination.

"Fairmont Bab Al Bahr boasts a prime location at the mainland gateway to the cosmopolitan city of Abu Dhabi. With its striking, contemporary design, this hotel offers the highest level of comfort and elegance throughout its 369 rooms and suites," the travel platform says in its description of the property.

The beachfront hotel, located 15 minutes' drive from Abu Dhabi International Airport, also has an Olympic-length swimming pool, nine restaurants and two gyms.

Fairmont Bab Al Bahr also ranks number 6 on TripAdvisor's 153 hotels list in Abu Dhabi, and boasts more than 5,000 'excellent' reviews.

Dining options include two eateries by celebrity chef Marco Pierre White: a steakhouse and an Italian restaurant called Marco's New York Italian. There's also a sushi restaurant as well as CuiScene, which serves an international menu, and Mediterranean restaurant Mazaj Bab Al Bahr.

Speaking to The National at the opening of Marco's New York Italian, White, whose London restaurant was awarded three Michelin stars, said it "reflects the hustle and bustle of the Big Apple as well as my passion for classic, simple and authentic food."

Fairmont Bab Al Bahr was the first Fairmont hotel to open in Abu Dhabi in 2009. Room rates for a one-night stay in a standard room is Dh450 ($122), rising to Dh975 ($265) for a suite.