Mandarin Oriental announces new Dubai resort with golf, horse-riding and spacious spa

The hotel, located in Jumeirah Golf Estates, Dubai, will offer a spacious spa and equestrian facilities

Farah Andrews
Farah Andrews

September 23, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

Hong Kong’s Mandarin Oriental hotel group has unveiled plans for its fourth UAE property: a golf resort and residences in Dubai’s Jumeirah Golf Estates.

Expected to open in 2030, the property will be located close to two championship golf courses. The 121-room hotel will have a leisure focus, with wellness facilities at The Spa at Mandarin Oriental and an equestrian centre. There will also be 97 Mandarin Oriental-branded residences.

The property will join Mandarin Oriental's sizeable portfolio in the UAE, with Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental in Abu Dhabi, and Mandarin Oriental Jumeira and Mandarin Oriental Downtown in Dubai, with the latter expected to open in October.

Mandarin Oriental is partnering with Wasl Hospitality on the development of the hotel and residences.

Each of the Dubai properties will have “distinct identities”, which come together as a representation of the emirate, Mandarin Oriental chief executive Laurent Kleitman tells The National.

Club Deluxe Skyline View room at Mandarin Oriental Jumeira, Dubai. Photo: Mandarin Oriental
Club Deluxe Skyline View room at Mandarin Oriental Jumeira, Dubai. Photo: Mandarin Oriental

He says he reflected on the beach and Downtown city offerings already covered by the hotel group when considering a third property in Dubai.

“When I visited Jumeirah Golf Estates a year ago, I heard the vision that Wasl has to create a new community there, one that is based on golf, wellness and residential living, somewhere a bit more secluded,” Kleitman says. “Between the beach, the city centre and now golf, they all complement each other as facets of Dubai.”

The spa is expected to be a spacious 5,000-square-metre space, with male and female-only pools, an outdoor meditation area, a barber and a salon, alongside three additional swimming pools. The property will also house a 7,000-square-metre equestrian centre and clubhouse, offering indoor and outdoor arenas, training facilities, stabling, retail and scenic horse-riding trails.

Updated: September 23, 2025, 7:01 AM`
HotelsDubai