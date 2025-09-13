Inside Centara Grand Lagoon hotel - an island hideaway combining Thai warmth and Maldivian natural beauty

For a new resort to stand out in the Maldives, it takes more than villas on stilts. The country’s reputation as an island paradise means every newcomer enters one of the most competitive luxury markets in the world. Centara Grand Lagoon, which opened in April as part of The Atollia – a multi-island cluster by Thailand’s Centara Hotels & Resorts – does so through range.

Two properties are open, with more planned. The Grand is the quieter one, while neighbouring family resort Mirage Lagoon thrives on water slides and crowds.

The National checks in to see what’s on offer.

The welcome

A four-hour flight from Abu Dhabi and you land at Velana International Airport in Male. Centara Grand Lagoon has its own booth in the terminal, where staff check you in for the transfer. Within 20 minutes, I board a sleek, air-conditioned speedboat with Wi-Fi for the 50-minute ride. The route cuts through turquoise channels, past other islands, before the atoll’s outline emerges.

Emerging from the distance are villas that line the lagoon in straight runs, with timber walkways that stand out in aerial photos. Then comes the White Lotus moment. In a scene similar to the opening moments of the hit TV series, staff in sandy coloured uniforms stand in line and wave us in from the jetty. I am met with flowers and cold towels before being guided into the open-plan lobby.

A personal concierge, Zhuro, handles the check-in and escorts me by buggy to the villa. She stays in touch on WhatsApp throughout, sending reminders of each day's itinerary and restaurant bookings.

The neighbourhood

In the Maldives, the resort often becomes your world, and at Centara Grand Lagoon, that existence feels wider because it sits within The Atollia.

Guests move easily between both resorts on beachside walking paths or buggy. I spend parts of an afternoon dipping into Mirage for a few hours to enjoy the lazy river before retreating to the calm of the Grand.

That contrast is part of the charm, in that you can vary your experiences within one lagoon.

The room

A one-bedroom overwater pool villa at Grand Centara Lagoon, Maldives. Photo: Centara Hotels and Resorts

My one-bedroom overwater pool villa is a six-minute ride from the lobby, tucked away with privacy in mind. Inside, pale woods and neutral fabrics keep the design light. The bed faces the ocean, with a swivelling television to one side and a cushioned seating area on the other. A compact dining table sits by the window, often topped with fresh fruit. Cupboards keep luggage out of sight.

The bathroom has a free-standing tub set against glass doors opening to the lagoon, alongside a shower and double vanity. Step outside to the deck and the beauty of the Maldives is there to see: an open ocean to the horizon and the sound of lapping waves below. A plunge pool with a white stone rim juts from the deck, with steps leading straight into the sea.

The service

Centara’s mix of Thai roots and Maldivian warmth shows in the service. Staff are attentive without being overbearing and are briefed on preferences through a form completed before arrival. My coffee order is remembered at breakfast, and the spa therapist already knows about the neck strain I had flagged. Encounters feel natural and often become the high point of my stay.

The scene

Serenity Pool at Grand Centara. Photo: Centara Hotel and Resorts

The Grand is spread across the lagoon, maintaining its relaxed vibe even when largely occupied. The main pool sits at the centre, with a smaller “serenity” pool tucked away for adults. The gym, glass-fronted and well-stocked, looks over the water.

For families, the children's club and play areas bring a welcome spark of vibrancy to what might otherwise feel like a honeymoon retreat. Meanwhile, the timber paths are lit just enough to guide you back from dinner, casting reflections on the water and turning routine walks into slow, romantic strolls.

The food

With the all-inclusive package, variety is the highlight. Over five nights, I can eat in a different setting each day.

The Gallery, the main restaurant, is a buffet with an international selection: Asian live stations, grills turning out kebabs alongside other Middle Eastern staples, a small espresso bar, even a chocolate counter.

Bluefin, the Mediterranean beach club, is best for lunch with a casual venue of wood-fired pizzas, fish and chips and burgers.

The Thai restaurant Suan Bua is a personal highlight with its bold flavours. The pad Thai is generous, the papaya salad potently spicy (which can be adjusted according to taste), and the tom yum tangy without overwhelming. Curries are adjusted to taste, reflecting Gulf guests’ preference for flavour over fire.

The Club, open to Grand guests on the all-inclusive plan, offers a quieter start. Continental options sit alongside cooked-to-order dishes. A Thai-style omelette with fish sauce becomes my morning pick.

Highs and lows

The resort’s space, discreet staff and range of dining stand out. Access to Mirage expands options without crowding the Grand.

The limitations come from nature. During my stay, inclement weather means fishing and dolphin watching are cancelled. Not the resort’s fault, of course, but worth noting the weather while making your plans.

The verdict

Centara Grand Lagoon succeeds by offering both tranquillity and activity for couples and families, and you can move between the two environments without fuss.

Most of all, it does what a Maldives holiday should: it slows down time until you check out.

The bottom line

Rates for a one-bedroom overwater pool villa start from $765 (Dh2,810) per night, excluding taxes and seasonal surcharges. Check-in is from 3pm; check-out is until noon.

This review was conducted at the invitation of the property and reflects the standards during this time. Services may change in future