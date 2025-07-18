From wall climbing to a serene wellness centre, why this Phuket resort caters to every kind of traveller

Spread over 24 hectares, surrounded by the Sirirat National Park and overlooking the Andaman Sea, Anantara Layan Phuket Resort offers a peaceful getaway from the hustle and bustle of the Thai island's main tourist town.
With the promise of diverse dining options, a wellness centre and varied activities, The National checks into the property to find out whether it truly offers an all-round rejuvenating getaway.
The welcome
A loud gong announces my arrival to staff at the front desk, who quickly take my luggage and passport. I am welcomed with a fragrant floral wristband, cold towel, refreshing butterfly pea and lemon tea, and a goji berry and nut snack. After about 10 minutes, I am escorted to my room on a buggy and my luggage follows swiftly.
The room
The resort has 76 rooms across 13 categories. I stay in a spacious deluxe pool villa. The decor blends traditional Thai architecture with modern Asian influences; white walls are offset by dark wooden furniture and accents.
Hotel room essentials are all available – there is a mini bar, which contains chargeable snacks and drinks, as well as complimentary teas and coffees. A safe, robes and slippers, as well as an umbrella (an essential for tropical Phuket) are inside the wardrobe, while there is also a wicker bag that guests can use for the beach or pool. There is a large desk in the room, with ample charging points to power up all devices.
Complimentary toiletries are by The Essence of Anantara Spa brand and are available in refillable containers. I particularly like the fragrant lavender, ylang-ylang and lemongrass bath salts in little jars next to the stand-alone bathtub on the deck.
Outside my room I have a private pool, which is cleaned every day during my stay, and a deck where I can bask in the sunshine in solitude.
Spa and wellness
Layan Life Wellness Centre is a minimalist building in a quiet corner of the hotel grounds, surrounded by lush foliage and a pond. The centre offers treatments that encompass beauty and wellness.
The property is also home to a spa, which offers treatments that use freshly grown herbs from the garden next to it. Treatments at the spa start from 4,700 baht ($145), but the signature massage, at 5,885 baht, I am told, is one of the most popular. There is also a salon on site.
Hotel facilities
There are three pools at the hotel and a stretch of private beach. Guests can partake in a number of activities, including tennis, wall climbing, pottery and one of the longest ziplines in Phuket.
Located on the cliffside of the active zone, the 400-metre long zipline is suspended 15 metres above ground and offers panoramic views of Layan beach.
There are also water activities on offer, including kayaking and paddle boarding.
Family-friendly factor
Little ones can play with clay and dabble in other arts and crafts in the children’s club. There are also plenty of outdoor activities, such as nature discovery trails and an in-house farm. For those who would rather do something more sporty, the active zone has a children’s area, which has a separate pool and slides for little ones. The hotel also caters to teenagers, with archery, foosball, air hockey, snooker and Muay Thai boxing on offer.
The food
Guests are spoilt for choice at this hotel when it comes to food. Breeze restaurant, which serves Italian food, has a separate multi-cuisine wellness menu with dishes that are wholesome and nutritious. My personal favourites are the delicious and spicy som tam salad (700 baht) and lamb fillet koftas (1,200 baht), as well as the sumac-saffron marinated chicken (900 baht). The red fruit cheesecake (600 baht) is a delicious guilt-free dessert option.
The floor above Breeze, where breakfast is served, turns into a Zuma restaurant in the evening; I spot several well-heeled guests dining late into the night at the popular international Japanese venue.
My best meals are at the Thai restaurant, Dara, where Khun Jenny and Khun Bee offer recommendations for their top dishes and drinks. The offerings here are elevated, well-balanced and taste extremely fresh thanks to the restaurant's approach of cooking with vegetables grown at the hotel's farm. My favourite dishes include peek gai yang (chicken wings with sea salt, lime and spices; 530 baht), pad Thai noodles (980 baht) and khao man koeng kai (black sticky rice, coconut butter, yellow curry and chicken roulade; 850 baht). The mango sticky rice (450 baht) is among the best I’ve had.
The hotel is also home to Age, an industrial-chic restaurant that is known for its meat dishes. It has a room of dry-aged meats, allowing diners to choose their cuts. Age also offers a selection of oysters and caviar, alongside fresh seafood dishes. I am not a major meat eater but, thankfully, they have chicken options on the menu and I quite enjoy digging into my flat iron baby chicken (980 baht) with a side of Dauphinoise potatoes (200 baht).
The breakfast scene
The breakfast spread is impressive. As well as staple buffet options – eggs, baked goods, yoghurts etc – the highlight is the hotel's range of multi-cuisine offerings.
I notice new dishes in the halal section each day, and there are also Indian options and several Asian dishes on offer.
I find the fruit station particularly impressive, with its array of freshly cut Thai fruits, such as papaya, mango, watermelon and dragon fruit. The station also allows guests to create their own acai bowls. I am not the only fan, either; the hotel’s rescue macaw pops by for breakfast every morning, demanding his fair share of the fruits.
The wellness corner is another highlight, with a variety of fruit-and-nut-based snacks on offer.
Insider tip
The hotel’s Thai restaurant, Dara, offers stargazing experiences. When the weather permits, guests can book a spot to see the night sky from the observatory on the rooftop. The telescope here is the largest in Phuket.
The service
In a word: flawless. From the staff at the wellness centre and concierge, to the room cleaners and the servers at the restaurant, I am always greeted with a smile and a polite “sawadee kha”, and every request is attended to quickly.
Accessibility and sustainability
Most of the resort is set on ground level, but there are lifts wherever necessary, such as the building that houses Breeze and the rooftop bar. However, I did not see any ramps.
The hotel has a focus on sustainability, with refillable toiletries and reusable water bottles.
The bottom line
The deluxe pool villa costs from Dh2,018 ($549) a night. Check-in is from 3pm, check-out is at noon.
This review was conducted at the invitation of the resort and reflects standards during this time. Services may change in the future
Bib%20Gourmand%20restaurants
%3Cp%3EAl%20Khayma%0D%3Cbr%3EBait%20Maryam%0D%3Cbr%3EBrasserie%20Boulud%0D%3Cbr%3EFi'lia%0D%3Cbr%3Efolly%0D%3Cbr%3EGoldfish%0D%3Cbr%3EIbn%20AlBahr%0D%3Cbr%3EIndya%20by%20Vineet%0D%3Cbr%3EKinoya%0D%3Cbr%3ENinive%0D%3Cbr%3EOrfali%20Bros%0D%3Cbr%3EReif%20Japanese%20Kushiyaki%0D%3Cbr%3EShabestan%0D%3Cbr%3ETeible%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
BIGGEST CYBER SECURITY INCIDENTS IN RECENT TIMES
SolarWinds supply chain attack: Came to light in December 2020 but had taken root for several months, compromising major tech companies, governments and its entities
Microsoft Exchange server exploitation: March 2021; attackers used a vulnerability to steal emails
Kaseya attack: July 2021; ransomware hit perpetrated REvil, resulting in severe downtime for more than 1,000 companies
Log4j breach: December 2021; attackers exploited the Java-written code to inflitrate businesses and governments
Teams
Pakistan: Sarfraz Ahmed (captain), Mohammad Hafeez, Sahibzada Farhan, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usman Khan Shanwari, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Faheem Ashraf.
New Zealand: Kane Williamson (captain), Corey Anderson, Mark Chapman, Lockie Ferguson, Colin de Grandhomme, Adam Milne, Colin Munro, Ajaz Patel, Glenn Phillips, Seth Rance, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor.
UAE currency: the story behind the money in your pockets
Profile of Udrive
Date started: March 2016
Founder: Hasib Khan
Based: Dubai
Employees: 40
Amount raised (to date): $3.25m – $750,000 seed funding in 2017 and a Seed round of $2.5m last year. Raised $1.3m from Eureeca investors in January 2021 as part of a Series A round with a $5m target.
Don't get fined
The UAE FTA requires following to be kept:
- Records of all supplies and imports of goods and services
- All tax invoices and tax credit notes
- Alternative documents related to receiving goods or services
- All tax invoices and tax credit notes
- Alternative documents issued
- Records of goods and services that have been disposed of or used for matters not related to business
UAE currency: the story behind the money in your pockets
UAE currency: the story behind the money in your pockets
Benefits of first-time home buyers' scheme
- Priority access to new homes from participating developers
- Discounts on sales price of off-plan units
- Flexible payment plans from developers
- Mortgages with better interest rates, faster approval times and reduced fees
- DLD registration fee can be paid through banks or credit cards at zero interest rates
Mohammed bin Zayed Majlis
Scorebox
Dubai Hurricanes 31 Dubai Sports City Eagles 22
Hurricanes
Tries: Finck, Powell, Jordan, Roderick, Heathcote
Cons: Tredray 2, Powell
Eagles
Tries: O’Driscoll 2, Ives
Cons: Carey 2
Pens: Carey
Company%20profile
%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECompany%20name%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EXare%C2%A0%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EJanuary%2018%2C%202021%C2%A0%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounders%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EPadmini%20Gupta%2C%20Milind%20Singh%2C%20Mandeep%20Singh%C2%A0%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EDubai%C2%A0%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ESector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EFinTech%C2%A0%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EFunds%20Raised%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E%2410%20million%C2%A0%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECurrent%20number%20of%20staff%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E28%C2%A0%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestment%20stage%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3Eundisclosed%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestors%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EMS%26amp%3BAD%20Ventures%2C%20Middle%20East%20Venture%20Partners%2C%20Astra%20Amco%2C%20the%20Dubai%20International%20Financial%20Centre%2C%20Fintech%20Fund%2C%20500%20Startups%2C%20Khwarizmi%20Ventures%2C%20and%20Phoenician%20Funds%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
Scores:
Day 4
England 290 & 346
Sri Lanka 336 & 226-7 (target 301)
Sri Lanka require another 75 runs with three wickets remaining
Sri Lanka-India Test series schedule
- 1st Test India won by 304 runs at Galle
- 2nd Test India won by innings and 53 runs at Colombo
- 3rd Test August 12-16 at Pallekele
More on animal trafficking
THE CLOWN OF GAZA
Director: Abdulrahman Sabbah
Starring: Alaa Meqdad
Rating: 4/5
The specs
Engine: Four electric motors, one at each wheel
Power: 579hp
Torque: 859Nm
Transmission: Single-speed automatic
Price: From Dh825,900
On sale: Now
Killing of Qassem Suleimani
Sarfira
Director: Sudha Kongara Prasad
Starring: Akshay Kumar, Radhika Madan, Paresh Rawal
Rating: 2/5
SPECS%3A%20Polestar%203
%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EEngine%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ELong-range%20dual%20motor%20with%20400V%20battery%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPower%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E360kW%20%2F%20483bhp%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETorque%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E840Nm%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETransmission%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESingle-speed%20automatic%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EMax%20touring%20range%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20628km%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3E0-100km%2Fh%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%204.7sec%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETop%20speed%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20210kph%20%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EFrom%20Dh360%2C000%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EOn%20sale%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESeptember%3Cbr%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
Teri%20Baaton%20Mein%20Aisa%20Uljha%20Jiya
%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirectors%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Amit%20Joshi%20and%20Aradhana%20Sah%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECast%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Shahid%20Kapoor%2C%20Kriti%20Sanon%2C%20Dharmendra%2C%20Dimple%20Kapadia%2C%20Rakesh%20Bedi%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%204%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
Cricket World Cup League 2
UAE squad
Rahul Chopra (captain), Aayan Afzal Khan, Ali Naseer, Aryansh Sharma, Basil Hameed, Dhruv Parashar, Junaid Siddique, Muhammad Farooq, Muhammad Jawadullah, Muhammad Waseem, Omid Rahman, Rahul Bhatia, Tanish Suri, Vishnu Sukumaran, Vriitya Aravind
Fixtures
Friday, November 1 – Oman v UAE
Sunday, November 3 – UAE v Netherlands
Thursday, November 7 – UAE v Oman
Saturday, November 9 – Netherlands v UAE
Key facilities
- Olympic-size swimming pool with a split bulkhead for multi-use configurations, including water polo and 50m/25m training lanes
- Premier League-standard football pitch
- 400m Olympic running track
- NBA-spec basketball court with auditorium
- 600-seat auditorium
- Spaces for historical and cultural exploration
- An elevated football field that doubles as a helipad
- Specialist robotics and science laboratories
- AR and VR-enabled learning centres
- Disruption Lab and Research Centre for developing entrepreneurial skills
Specs
Engine: 51.5kW electric motor
Range: 400km
Power: 134bhp
Torque: 175Nm
Price: From Dh98,800
Available: Now
COMPANY PROFILE
● Company: Bidzi
● Started: 2024
● Founders: Akshay Dosaj and Asif Rashid
● Based: Dubai, UAE
● Industry: M&A
● Funding size: Bootstrapped
● No of employees: Nine
Read more about the coronavirus
The specs
Engine: 3.0-litre six-cylinder turbo
Power: 398hp from 5,250rpm
Torque: 580Nm at 1,900-4,800rpm
Transmission: Eight-speed auto
Fuel economy, combined: 6.5L/100km
On sale: December
Price: From Dh330,000 (estimate)
The specs
Engine: 2.0-litre 4cyl turbo
Power: 261hp at 5,500rpm
Torque: 405Nm at 1,750-3,500rpm
Transmission: 9-speed auto
Fuel consumption: 6.9L/100km
On sale: Now
Price: From Dh117,059
Most sought after workplace benefits in the UAE
- Flexible work arrangements
- Pension support
- Mental well-being assistance
- Insurance coverage for optical, dental, alternative medicine, cancer screening
- Financial well-being incentives
THE BIO
Born: Mukalla, Yemen, 1979
Education: UAE University, Al Ain
Family: Married with two daughters: Asayel, 7, and Sara, 6
Favourite piece of music: Horse Dance by Naseer Shamma
Favourite book: Science and geology
Favourite place to travel to: Washington DC
Best advice you’ve ever been given: If you have a dream, you have to believe it, then you will see it.
Jetour T1 specs
Engine: 2-litre turbocharged
Power: 254hp
Torque: 390Nm
Price: From Dh126,000
Available: Now
Countries offering golden visas
UK
Innovator Founder Visa is aimed at those who can demonstrate relevant experience in business and sufficient investment funds to set up and scale up a new business in the UK. It offers permanent residence after three years.
Germany
Investing or establishing a business in Germany offers you a residence permit, which eventually leads to citizenship. The investment must meet an economic need and you have to have lived in Germany for five years to become a citizen.
Italy
The scheme is designed for foreign investors committed to making a significant contribution to the economy. Requires a minimum investment of €250,000 which can rise to €2 million.
Switzerland
Residence Programme offers residence to applicants and their families through economic contributions. The applicant must agree to pay an annual lump sum in tax.
Canada
Start-Up Visa Programme allows foreign entrepreneurs the opportunity to create a business in Canada and apply for permanent residence.
Frankenstein in Baghdad
Ahmed Saadawi
Penguin Press