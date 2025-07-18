From wall climbing to a serene wellness centre, why this Phuket resort caters to every kind of traveller

Spread over 24 hectares, surrounded by the Sirirat National Park and overlooking the Andaman Sea, Anantara Layan Phuket Resort offers a peaceful getaway from the hustle and bustle of the Thai island's main tourist town.

With the promise of diverse dining options, a wellness centre and varied activities, The National checks into the property to find out whether it truly offers an all-round rejuvenating getaway.

The welcome

A loud gong announces my arrival to staff at the front desk, who quickly take my luggage and passport. I am welcomed with a fragrant floral wristband, cold towel, refreshing butterfly pea and lemon tea, and a goji berry and nut snack. After about 10 minutes, I am escorted to my room on a buggy and my luggage follows swiftly.

The room

The resort has 76 rooms across 13 categories. I stay in a spacious deluxe pool villa. The decor blends traditional Thai architecture with modern Asian influences; white walls are offset by dark wooden furniture and accents.

A deluxe pool villa. Photo: Anantara Layan Phuket

Hotel room essentials are all available – there is a mini bar, which contains chargeable snacks and drinks, as well as complimentary teas and coffees. A safe, robes and slippers, as well as an umbrella (an essential for tropical Phuket) are inside the wardrobe, while there is also a wicker bag that guests can use for the beach or pool. There is a large desk in the room, with ample charging points to power up all devices.

Complimentary toiletries are by The Essence of Anantara Spa brand and are available in refillable containers. I particularly like the fragrant lavender, ylang-ylang and lemongrass bath salts in little jars next to the stand-alone bathtub on the deck.

Outside my room I have a private pool, which is cleaned every day during my stay, and a deck where I can bask in the sunshine in solitude.

Spa and wellness

Layan Life Wellness Centre is spread over 2,000 square metres. Photo: Anantara Layan Phuket

Layan Life Wellness Centre is a minimalist building in a quiet corner of the hotel grounds, surrounded by lush foliage and a pond. The centre offers treatments that encompass beauty and wellness.

The property is also home to a spa, which offers treatments that use freshly grown herbs from the garden next to it. Treatments at the spa start from 4,700 baht ($145), but the signature massage, at 5,885 baht, I am told, is one of the most popular. There is also a salon on site.

Hotel facilities

Wall climbing is one of the activities on offer. Photo: Anantara Layan Phuket

There are three pools at the hotel and a stretch of private beach. Guests can partake in a number of activities, including tennis, wall climbing, pottery and one of the longest ziplines in Phuket.

Located on the cliffside of the active zone, the 400-metre long zipline is suspended 15 metres above ground and offers panoramic views of Layan beach.

There are also water activities on offer, including kayaking and paddle boarding.

Family-friendly factor

Little ones can play with clay and dabble in other arts and crafts in the children’s club. There are also plenty of outdoor activities, such as nature discovery trails and an in-house farm. For those who would rather do something more sporty, the active zone has a children’s area, which has a separate pool and slides for little ones. The hotel also caters to teenagers, with archery, foosball, air hockey, snooker and Muay Thai boxing on offer.

The food

Som tam salad is part of the wellness menu at Breeze restaurant. Photo: Anantara Layan Phuket

Guests are spoilt for choice at this hotel when it comes to food. Breeze restaurant, which serves Italian food, has a separate multi-cuisine wellness menu with dishes that are wholesome and nutritious. My personal favourites are the delicious and spicy som tam salad (700 baht) and lamb fillet koftas (1,200 baht), as well as the sumac-saffron marinated chicken (900 baht). The red fruit cheesecake (600 baht) is a delicious guilt-free dessert option.

The floor above Breeze, where breakfast is served, turns into a Zuma restaurant in the evening; I spot several well-heeled guests dining late into the night at the popular international Japanese venue.

My best meals are at the Thai restaurant, Dara, where Khun Jenny and Khun Bee offer recommendations for their top dishes and drinks. The offerings here are elevated, well-balanced and taste extremely fresh thanks to the restaurant's approach of cooking with vegetables grown at the hotel's farm. My favourite dishes include peek gai yang (chicken wings with sea salt, lime and spices; 530 baht), pad Thai noodles (980 baht) and khao man koeng kai (black sticky rice, coconut butter, yellow curry and chicken roulade; 850 baht). The mango sticky rice (450 baht) is among the best I’ve had.

The hotel is also home to Age, an industrial-chic restaurant that is known for its meat dishes. It has a room of dry-aged meats, allowing diners to choose their cuts. Age also offers a selection of oysters and caviar, alongside fresh seafood dishes. I am not a major meat eater but, thankfully, they have chicken options on the menu and I quite enjoy digging into my flat iron baby chicken (980 baht) with a side of Dauphinoise potatoes (200 baht).

The breakfast scene

The breakfast spread is impressive. As well as staple buffet options – eggs, baked goods, yoghurts etc – the highlight is the hotel's range of multi-cuisine offerings.

I notice new dishes in the halal section each day, and there are also Indian options and several Asian dishes on offer.

I find the fruit station particularly impressive, with its array of freshly cut Thai fruits, such as papaya, mango, watermelon and dragon fruit. The station also allows guests to create their own acai bowls. I am not the only fan, either; the hotel’s rescue macaw pops by for breakfast every morning, demanding his fair share of the fruits.

The wellness corner is another highlight, with a variety of fruit-and-nut-based snacks on offer.

Insider tip

Dara has an observatory on the rooftop. Photo: Anantara Layan Phuket

The hotel’s Thai restaurant, Dara, offers stargazing experiences. When the weather permits, guests can book a spot to see the night sky from the observatory on the rooftop. The telescope here is the largest in Phuket.

The service

In a word: flawless. From the staff at the wellness centre and concierge, to the room cleaners and the servers at the restaurant, I am always greeted with a smile and a polite “sawadee kha”, and every request is attended to quickly.

Accessibility and sustainability

Most of the resort is set on ground level, but there are lifts wherever necessary, such as the building that houses Breeze and the rooftop bar. However, I did not see any ramps.

The hotel has a focus on sustainability, with refillable toiletries and reusable water bottles.

The bottom line

The deluxe pool villa costs from Dh2,018 ($549) a night. Check-in is from 3pm, check-out is at noon.

This review was conducted at the invitation of the resort and reflects standards during this time. Services may change in the future

