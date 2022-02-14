Muay Thai: how to master the art of the eight limbs and get fit

I’ve never worked so hard in my life as in a Muay Thai gym class. Whether it’s 60 minutes or 90, each session is non-stop, and involves working with a coach or sparring partner, hitting the training bag and a bunch of other exercise.

You work aerobically and anaerobically, thus getting the best of both worlds, which sets your metabolism on fire.

So if you’re bored of lifting weights or running for hours on a treadmill, looking for a workout that can burn a tonne of calories, tone you up, improve your stamina, be a great stress reliever and enable you to defend yourself, then Muay Thai might just be for you.

In my experience, all the hard work aside, learning how to punch, kick and avoid being hit was fun. Getting hit was not, but that’s something you have to be prepared for.

What is Muay Thai?

The ability to protect yourself in a fight is one of the cornerstones of Muay Thai, although experts emphasise it should only ever be used to defend oneself, and not attack others. Photo: Ringside Gym

So what exactly is Muay Thai or Thai boxing? Known as “the art of eight limbs” (because it allows the use of elbows and knees unlike other martial arts), the national sport of Thailand dates back to military use in the 13th century. In modern times, it is growing in popularity in the UAE and beyond for its fitness benefits.

Victor “Coach Vic” Vitale Taumafai, head coach at The Ringside Gym in Dubai, says he’s seen a substantial rise in interest, not only because practising Muay Thai amounts to a brilliant workout, but also because it teaches discipline and promotes respect among the students.

Rafat Shawe, a former karate world champion and professional MMA fighter, trainer, coach and nutritionist, says Muay Thai can be much more challenging than other forms of martial art. “It is one of the most vicious sports you can practise for self-defence or fitness purposes, and uses every part of body. So it’s a great overall workout, plus it’s proved to be an effective fighting style and way of protecting yourself.”

Self-defence is one reason why many people take up a martial art activity, and that was certainly the case for Gwen Charbein, fighter and trainer at TK MMA & Fitness in Dubai.

“When I was studying in Barcelona, I got attacked on the street. I felt so helpless and froze and didn’t know what to do. The next day I signed up to a Muay Thai class and I have never looked back," she says.

“I fell in love with the art, and have been training and fighting ever since. I think every woman should learn to punch and kick to give them more confidence and help them get more peace of mind. And for women or anyone who doesn’t really enjoy going to the gym, this is a great sport to break a sweat and have fun.”

Requirements, challenges and precautions

Injuries are part of the course when learning Muay Thai, so be prepared to get hit and invest in good-quality protective gear, says Rafat Shawe, a former karate world champion and professional MMA fighter. Photo: Rafat Shawe

Before jumping into a class, students need to share long-term and recent injuries with the instructors, says Coach Vic, so “we can modify the system and do alternative versions of some exercises”.

Other requirements and precautions, says Charbein, include finding a good coach or gym, and learning to warm up and stretch properly to prevent injuries. Shawe recommends being aware beforehand of exactly what you’re getting into by watching some videos, and then investing in good-quality protective gear.

Once you’re physically and mentally prepared, and ready to attend your first session, Coach Vic’s cautions: “You’ve got to crawl before you can walk. So try not to rush. You can't go from zero to 100; you’ve got to start from the beginning and work upwards, or else you end up injuring yourself.”

Charbein echoes the sentiment. “Muay Thai will challenge every part of your body, especially your endurance. When you start out, you may feel like you just sprinted up a mountain. Another challenge is your co-ordination and understanding of how to use your body to produce enough power in your punches and kicks," she says.

“Most beginners will feel a little confused and lost in a class or even in private sessions, but don’t get discouraged; it’s all part of the learning process and becomes more fun as you get better.”

Shawe says being mentally prepared can be a challenge for many.

“It is the most violent of combat sports. You need to be prepared for this. Some do struggle — you can’t strike others and then apologise. Of course, it depends why you’re doing it, for fitness purposes or training to fight. If the latter, you need to be prepared to be hit. It is a tough sport.”

Physical and mental benefits

Gwen Charbein, fighter and trainer at TK MMA & Fitness, says Muay Thai can make women more confident. Photo: Gwen Charbein

All the experts agree Muay Thai has incredible benefits for people, both physically and mentally. It increases strength, stamina and flexibility, encourages weight loss, boosts metabolism and helps with mental well-being.

From a trainer’s point of view, says Coach Vic, it’s heartening to see the change in people as they progress, which is even more apparent in children. “A lot of people who come in feel a bit timid or intimidated because it's something new for them, especially the kids. They're very shy, but after a few weeks of training, they start to come out of the shell.

“Some youngsters might be getting bullied at school and once they come to a few sessions, they know self-defence and how to handle themselves.”

However, he stresses the martial art should never be used to attack; it is strictly for defence only.

Charbein believes this is an activity all children could benefit from learning. “Muay Thai is a great way to build discipline and teach kids to build a strong character. If trained by a proper instructor, they will learn how to defend themselves if needed, but not to start fights. Rather, it will teach them to be humble and enhance their listening skills.”

Muay Thai can be taken up by children as young as 5, says former karate world champion Rafat Shawe.

The sport can be taken up by someone who is as young as 5 years old, says Shawe. “Not only does it teach respect, discipline, confidence and helps the memory as you need to remember combinations, but it also gets children away from screens.”

The majority of people taking up Muay Thai do so for personal fitness, and only a small percentage actually get in the ring. Shawe says about 10 per cent of his clients train to compete, but with the rise of blue and white-collar events and high number of MMA gyms and trainers now in the UAE, that might change in the future.