First Khabib Nurmagomedov-inspired gym to open in Abu Dhabi’s West Yas Community

West Yas Community on Yas Island will be home to the world's first Khabib Gym by Palms Sports.

Currently under construction, the gym will cover 1,500 square metres and is inspired by the training and fitness philosophy of UFC fighter Khabib Nurmagomedov, who was the longest-reigning UFC Lightweight Champion, having held the title from April 2018 to March 2021.

UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov of Russia, pictured in 2018. AFP

The facility is promising members “a five-star fitness experience with world-class amenities”, including a specially constructed MMA cage and internationally accredited instructors and trainers.

It will cater for a range of martial arts disciplines, with a large matted area for grappling sports such as Jiu-Jitsu and wrestling, and a separate studio for striking-based sports such as Muay Thai, boxing and kickboxing.

There will also be cardio, fitness and cycling areas, as well as functional training zones, padel tennis courts and a swimming pool.

The gym will feature cardio and cycling areas. Photo: Palms Sports

“We are taking our commitment to and promotion of Mixed Martial Arts to a new level through this strategic alliance with Khabib Nurmagomedov,” says Fouad Darwish, chief executive of Palms Sports, which was established in the UAE in 2011 to bring niche sporting activities to the country.

"Our new gym will enrich the already stellar infrastructure for sports in Abu Dhabi and on Yas Island, and further cement them as a destination and sponsor for local and international sport talents."

Located on the waterfront, the gym will also have extensive outdoor facilities that include a relaxation pool with shaded cabanas, showers and changing rooms, healthy dining options and direct access to the marina and watersports activities.

“We are excited to welcome the world’s first Khabib Gym by Palms Sports to Yas Island’s West Yas Community and are looking forward to offering members a unique fitness facility that promotes health and well-being,” says Gurjit Singh, chief portfolio officer of Miral Asset Management, developer of West Yas Community.