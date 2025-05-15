Inside The Ritz-Carlton Abu Dhabi, the lavish hotel US President Donald Trump is staying at during his visit

<b>Live updates: Follow the latest on </b><a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/gulf/2025/05/12/donald-trump-gulf-visit/" target="_blank" rel=""><b>Trump's Gulf trip</b></a> For the first time since 2017, US <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/05/12/donald-trump-riyadh-gulf-trip/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/05/12/donald-trump-riyadh-gulf-trip/">President Donald Trump</a> has embarked on a tour of the Gulf, with visits to Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the UAE. His four-day trip includes stops in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/travel/2025/05/12/trump-saudi-hotel-ritz-carlton-riyadh/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/travel/2025/05/12/trump-saudi-hotel-ritz-carlton-riyadh/">Riyadh</a> and Doha before he heads to the UAE capital on Thursday, where he is anticipated to stay at The Ritz-Carlton Abu Dhabi. Although the emirate is known for its many lavish properties, the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/travel/2024/07/10/ritz-carlton-reserve-abu-dhabi/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/travel/2024/07/10/ritz-carlton-reserve-abu-dhabi/">Ritz-Carlton</a> offers a high level of security and privacy, making it an ideal choice for hosting high-profile guests. It's also owned by Maryland-based Marriott International, aligning with the tendency of US presidents to favour American hotel brands. Originally scheduled to open in 2011, the Ritz-Carlton Abu Dhabi finally welcomed guests in March 2013 after delays caused by ownership and design changes as the property was initially planned as a JW Marriott. The Venetian-designed property was inspired by the 15th to early 17th century Renaissance architecture and the urban planning of the city of Venice. The space consists of 10 buildings arranged in a crescent formation, complete with artfully designed water features throughout the 54-acre property. Located on the banks of the Grand Canal, The Ritz-Carlton Abu Dhabi has sweeping views and a serene waterfront atmosphere, while still offering close access to key attractions. The hotel is near cultural landmarks, such as the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/2025/05/14/sheikh-zayed-grand-mosque-trump/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/2025/05/14/sheikh-zayed-grand-mosque-trump/">Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque</a>, and is a short drive from <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/travel/2024/12/04/abu-dhabi-zayed-airport-most-beautiful/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/travel/2024/12/04/abu-dhabi-zayed-airport-most-beautiful/">Zayed International Airport</a>. It’s also centrally located between downtown Abu Dhabi and Yas Island. The Ritz-Carlton Abu Dhabi offers a range of accommodations, including 504 rooms and suites, 11 Rabdan villas and four plunge pool villas. Guests can enjoy spacious rooms with views of the beach, gardens or the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque. The lavish suites feature separate living areas and expansive bathrooms. President Trump is expected to stay in the opulent 250-square-metre Royal Suite, which has two bedrooms and two-and-a-half baths. The marble bathrooms feature oversized bathtubs, separate showers and classy touches such as a lighted makeup mirror and Asprey amenities. There is also a living area, dining area and separate dining and living rooms. There are eight restaurants on site, including Italian cuisine at the Venetian-inspired La Baie Lounge, international dining at the all-day dining venue Giornotte, South-east Asian fine dining at Li Jiang and Middle Eastern flavours at Al Maqam. There's also a stunning outdoor terrace for guests to unwind with a drink. The property has a large outdoor pool, private beach, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/2022/03/04/how-padel-became-the-it-sport-of-the-uae/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/2022/03/04/how-padel-became-the-it-sport-of-the-uae/">padel courts</a> and a 24-hour fitness centre with sauna and steam rooms. Laundry and dry cleaning services are also available. The Club Lounge offers a private, tranquil environment with panoramic views of Al Maqta Creek. It comes with complimentary food and drinks five times a day – breakfast buffet, light lunch, afternoon tea, hors d’oeuvres and desserts, plus complimentary evening refreshments. There is also a dedicated concierge, and access includes complimentary pressing of two garments, same-day shoeshine service, wireless internet and private check-in and check-out. Meanwhile, little ones can visit the Ritz Kids Club, which is for children aged 4 to 12. Rooms at The Ritz-Carlton Abu Dhabi start at about Dh553 ($150) per night. Prices can vary depending on the season and room category. The Royal Suite can start at about Dh70,000 ($19,050) per night. On May 5, <i>The National</i> tried to book a room for the week of Trump's visit, but the hotel was fully booked between May 14 and May 17.