Saudi and US flags flutter on a main road in Riyadh ahead of the visit of US President Donald Trump. AFP
All eyes on Gulf as Donald Trump returns with deals in mind

Speculation of major pledges precede US President's visit, as countries look for exception to AI chip restrictions and stability in the region

Manus Cranny
Riyadh

May 12, 2025