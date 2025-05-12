Trump's Gulf visit is also about economic prosperity

This week, US President Donald Trump makes his first major official trip overseas since returning to office in January. That the visit should be to three Arab Gulf capitals – Riyadh, Doha and Abu Dhabi – signifies the strength of ties the US shares with this part of the world. It is telling of the region’s standing in Washington’s estimation and the priority that the US accords to the Middle East.

Friendly US-Gulf ties, though, are not a recent development. US-Gulf partnerships date back decades and have both been mutually beneficial and able to weather global storms. For this administration, partnerships are already in place. Riyadh was Mr Trump’s first official port of call during his first presidential term, too. And one of the most significant achievements of Mr Trump’s first term was to help create the Abraham Accords framework with the UAE and Israel, joined by Bahrain and Morocco.

Since Mr Trump’s last visit as US President, however, the region has changed dramatically. The geopolitical calculus in some cases has seen a near-complete overhaul.

Some of the altered realities that did not exist the last time he was in office include the ramifications of Hamas' attack on Israel in October 2023, Israel’s ensuing wars in Gaza and Lebanon, continued attacks on shipping in the Red Sea by Yemen’s Houthi rebels, the collapse of Bashar Al Assad’s government in Syria and Iran’s subsequently weakened state due to the degradation of its armed proxies, including Hezbollah.

Despite these profound regional changes, Mr Trump’s visit will underscore a basic fact that both the Gulf and the US are committed to remaining strong partners and further bolstering ties. So, even as the major geopolitical issues remain unresolved – the occupation of Palestine and siege of Gaza, Iran’s nuclear ambitions, and instability in the Levant caused by a complex matrix of unsettled issues – the US and its Gulf partners understand the value and benefits of regional security and its link to stability and economic prosperity.

Discussions around the security architecture of the region are expected this week. Furthermore, as stability and prosperity of countries becomes ever more interdependent, discussions on economic ties and joint projects will also be a feature. And they won't be in just one direction.

In this context, investment deals across a wide range of sectors are being formalised between the partners that are likely to yield significant benefits to the region’s rapidly evolving economies as well as to the US.

For example, the UAE has in recent years invested heavily in AI, both domestically and internationally – be it in health care, transportation, education, climate mitigation, and a number of other sectors. As recently as March, the Emirates announced a 10-year, $1.4 trillion investment framework in the US, across several sectors including AI, semiconductors, manufacturing and natural gas.

Such has been the UAE’s steadfastness in using technology to advance its own economy and society that these enhancements are not just ubiquitous to its more than 10 million residents, they are also finding acclaim elsewhere in the world.

On Thursday, Microsoft president Brad Smith told a US Senate hearing about the stellar role being played by AI apps in Abu Dhabi to make day-to-day functioning, such as renewing driving licences, easier for the emirate’s residents. “We need to bring this to America,” Mr Smith told officials. Microsoft has been partnering with Emirati entities to realise AI ambitions and potential, which includes a $1.5 billion investment in the AI and cloud company G42.

During his trip to the Gulf, Mr Trump is expected to discuss with Washington’s partners long-term solutions to unresolved geopolitical issues that have troubled the world for decades. It can equally be hoped that economic pacts and technological investments will be on the agenda that further strengthen the bilateral ties between the US and its three Gulf partners – and could well be to the wider benefit of the whole region.

Dr Amal Khalid Alias revealed a recent case of a woman with daughters, who specifically wanted a boy. A semen analysis of the father showed abnormal sperm so the couple required IVF. Out of 21 eggs collected, six were unused leaving 15 suitable for IVF. A specific procedure was used, called intracytoplasmic sperm injection where a single sperm cell is inserted into the egg. On day three of the process, 14 embryos were biopsied for gender selection. The next day, a pre-implantation genetic report revealed four normal male embryos, three female and seven abnormal samples. Day five of the treatment saw two male embryos transferred to the patient. The woman recorded a positive pregnancy test two weeks later.

Mercer, the investment consulting arm of US services company Marsh & McLennan, expects its wealth division to at least double its assets under management (AUM) in the Middle East as wealth in the region continues to grow despite economic headwinds, a company official said. Mercer Wealth, which globally has $160 billion in AUM, plans to boost its AUM in the region to $2-$3bn in the next 2-3 years from the present $1bn, said Yasir AbuShaban, a Dubai-based principal with Mercer Wealth. “Within the next two to three years, we are looking at reaching $2 to $3 billion as a conservative estimate and we do see an opportunity to do so,” said Mr AbuShaban. Mercer does not directly make investments, but allocates clients’ money they have discretion to, to professional asset managers. They also provide advice to clients. “We have buying power. We can negotiate on their (client’s) behalf with asset managers to provide them lower fees than they otherwise would have to get on their own,” he added. Mercer Wealth’s clients include sovereign wealth funds, family offices, and insurance companies among others. From its office in Dubai, Mercer also looks after Africa, India and Turkey, where they also see opportunity for growth. Wealth creation in Middle East and Africa (MEA) grew 8.5 per cent to $8.1 trillion last year from $7.5tn in 2015, higher than last year’s global average of 6 per cent and the second-highest growth in a region after Asia-Pacific which grew 9.9 per cent, according to consultancy Boston Consulting Group (BCG). In the region, where wealth grew just 1.9 per cent in 2015 compared with 2014, a pickup in oil prices has helped in wealth generation. BCG is forecasting MEA wealth will rise to $12tn by 2021, growing at an annual average of 8 per cent. Drivers of wealth generation in the region will be split evenly between new wealth creation and growth of performance of existing assets, according to BCG. Another general trend in the region is clients’ looking for a comprehensive approach to investing, according to Mr AbuShaban. “Institutional investors or some of the families are seeing a slowdown in the available capital they have to invest and in that sense they are looking at optimizing the way they manage their portfolios and making sure they are not investing haphazardly and different parts of their investment are working together,” said Mr AbuShaban. Some clients also have a higher appetite for risk, given the low interest-rate environment that does not provide enough yield for some institutional investors. These clients are keen to invest in illiquid assets, such as private equity and infrastructure. “What we have seen is a desire for higher returns in what has been a low-return environment specifically in various fixed income or bonds,” he said. “In this environment, we have seen a de facto increase in the risk that clients are taking in things like illiquid investments, private equity investments, infrastructure and private debt, those kind of investments were higher illiquidity results in incrementally higher returns.” The Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, one of the largest sovereign wealth funds, said in its 2016 report that has gradually increased its exposure in direct private equity and private credit transactions, mainly in Asian markets and especially in China and India. The authority’s private equity department focused on structured equities owing to “their defensive characteristics.”

Non-oil%20trade %3Cp%3ENon-oil%20trade%20between%20the%20UAE%20and%20Japan%20grew%20by%2034%20per%20cent%20over%20the%20past%20two%20years%2C%20according%20to%20data%20from%20the%20Federal%20Competitiveness%20and%20Statistics%20Centre.%C2%A0%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EIn%2010%20years%2C%20it%20has%20reached%20a%20total%20of%20Dh524.4%20billion.%C2%A0%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3ECars%20topped%20the%20list%20of%20the%20top%20five%20commodities%20re-exported%20to%20Japan%20in%202022%2C%20with%20a%20value%20of%20Dh1.3%20billion.%C2%A0%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EJewellery%20and%20ornaments%20amounted%20to%20Dh150%20million%20while%20precious%20metal%20scraps%20amounted%20to%20Dh105%20million.%C2%A0%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3ERaw%20aluminium%20was%20ranked%20first%20among%20the%20top%20five%20commodities%20exported%20to%20Japan.%C2%A0%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3ETop%20of%20the%20list%20of%20commodities%20imported%20from%20Japan%20in%202022%20was%20cars%2C%20with%20a%20value%20of%20Dh20.08%20billion.%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

The specs Engine: 5.2-litre V10 Power: 640hp at 8,000rpm Torque: 565Nm at 6,500rpm Transmission: 7-speed dual-clutch auto Price: From Dh1 million On sale: Q3 or Q4 2022

Skewed figures In the village of Mevagissey in southwest England the housing stock has doubled in the last century while the number of residents is half the historic high. The village's Neighbourhood Development Plan states that 26% of homes are holiday retreats. Prices are high, averaging around £300,000, £50,000 more than the Cornish average of £250,000. The local average wage is £15,458.