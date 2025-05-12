Inside The Ritz-Carlton, Riyadh, the palatial hotel hosting US President Donald Trump

<b>Live updates: Follow the latest on </b><a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/gulf/2025/05/12/donald-trump-gulf-visit/" target="_blank" rel=""><b>Trump's Gulf trip</b></a> This week, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2025/05/09/trump-gulf-middle-east-trip/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2025/05/09/trump-gulf-middle-east-trip/">US President Donald Trump</a> is embarking upon a <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/trump-gulf-visit/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/trump-gulf-visit/">Gulf visit</a>, with stops in Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the UAE. His first destination is the Saudi capital, where he is expected to stay at the The Ritz-Carlton, Riyadh. There are many reasons why the US president would favour The Ritz-Carlton, Riyadh as his choice of stay during his official visit to Saudi Arabia. For starters, he would be a returning guest at the luxury resort, having stayed there during <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2025/05/11/trump-returns-to-a-changed-gulf-how-the-region-has-evolved-since-2017/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2025/05/11/trump-returns-to-a-changed-gulf-how-the-region-has-evolved-since-2017/">his first foreign trip as President</a> in 2017. Secondly – while it's not a must, as security and logistics often take precedence – US Presidents generally prefer to stay in American hotels on their trips. The Ritz-Carlton is owned by <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/travel-and-tourism/2022/09/21/marriott-expects-double-digit-growth-in-middle-east/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/travel-and-tourism/2022/09/21/marriott-expects-double-digit-growth-in-middle-east/">Marriott International</a>, the largest hotel company in the world, with headquarters in Bethesda, Maryland. Its location, next to the Diplomatic Quarter, also makes it ideal for high-profile visitors. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/travel-and-tourism/ritz-carlton-announces-riyadh-hotel-1.481108" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/travel-and-tourism/ritz-carlton-announces-riyadh-hotel-1.481108">Opened in 2011</a>, The Ritz-Carlton, Riyadh was always intended to be a hotel for visiting dignitaries with the hotel saying it envisioned it "as a royal guest palace for visiting heads of state". It's also the first Ritz-Carlton hotel in Saudi Arabia. Set on 21 hectares of land, the five-star property exudes old-world opulence. It is surrounded by landscaped gardens, including a courtyard with a 600-year-old olive tree flown in from Lebanon, a tree-lined driveway, parking space for more than 400 cars and a helipad. Inside, the hotel boasts majestic suites and pastel-hued hallways awash with bronze statues and glittering chandeliers. The Ritz-Carlton, Riyadh is in AlHada area next to the Diplomatic Quarter, an 800-hectare neighbourhood that houses many foreign embassies and several government departments. The hotel is also close to <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/03/04/saudi-arabia-and-lebanon-to-explore-resuming-lebanese-exports-after-presidential-visit-to-riyadh/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/03/04/saudi-arabia-and-lebanon-to-explore-resuming-lebanese-exports-after-presidential-visit-to-riyadh/">Al Yamamah Palace</a>, the official residence of the King of Saudi Arabia. The Ritz-Carlton, Riyadh is a 35-minute drive from King Khalid International Airport. Guests can choose from 493 rooms, including one opulent Royal Suite, where President Trump is expected to stay. The grand 418 sq m Royal Suite comprises separate living and seating areas. The huge dining area has a table that seats up to 14 people and an attached kitchen with all necessary features. There are also two bedrooms – one with a king bed and the second one with twin beds, each with their own ensuite bathrooms, as well as a fully furnished study. Guests at The Ritz-Carlton, Riyadh can choose from three restaurants – the all-day dining buffet restaurant Al Orjouan, which serves an international menu; Chinese restaurant Hong; and Azzurro, which serves Italian food with a modern twist. There's also the Chorisia Lounge, which serves breakfast, as well as afternoon tea, and a cigar lounge called Turquoise. A six-lane bowling alley is also available to book. Other amenities include a fitness centre with a separate area for men and women, a heated indoor swimming pool and a spa offering a range of treatments, with separate facilities for men and women, including Jacuzzi, steam room and sauna. Rooms at The Ritz-Carlton, Riyadh start at 1,568 Saudi riyals ($418) a night, with the Royal Suite starting at about 20,000 Saudi riyals ($5,300) a night. On May 5, <i>The National</i> tried to book a room for the week of Trump's visit, but the hotel was fully booked between May 10 and May 14.