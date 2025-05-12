The palatial Ritz Carlton, Riyadh, has hosted many world leaders and heads of state. The Ritz-Carlton, Riyadh / Instagram
The palatial Ritz Carlton, Riyadh, has hosted many world leaders and heads of state. The Ritz-Carlton, Riyadh / Instagram

Lifestyle

Travel

Inside The Ritz-Carlton, Riyadh, the palatial hotel hosting US President Donald Trump

Opened in 2011, the luxury property was envisioned as a royal guest palace for visiting heads of state

David Tusing

May 12, 2025