White House says Trump's Gulf trip to usher in 'golden age' in US-Middle East relations

President Donald Trump's <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2025/05/06/trumps-gulf-tour-to-focus-on-economic-deals-security-and-iran/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2025/05/06/trumps-gulf-tour-to-focus-on-economic-deals-security-and-iran/">trip to the Gulf</a> next week highlights how the US and the region are standing on the brink of a “golden age”, the White House said on Friday. Press secretary Karoline Leavitt said Mr <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/04/24/all-eyes-on-trade-and-peace-prospects-when-donald-trump-visits-gulf/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/04/24/all-eyes-on-trade-and-peace-prospects-when-donald-trump-visits-gulf/">Trump's trip</a> to Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Qatar - which begins on Monday - will focus on strengthening ties and will build on foundations laid during his previous administration. “Now, eight years later, President Trump will return to re-emphasise his continued vision for a proud, prosperous and successful Middle East, where the United States and Middle Eastern nations are in co-operative relationships, and where extremism is defeated in place of commerce and cultural exchanges,” Ms Leavitt told journalists. She added that the new “golden age” will see the US and the Middle East “united by a shared vision of stability, opportunity and mutual respect”. Mr Trump's trip, scheduled for May 11 to 16, is expected to allow him to present a friendly face to regional allies, in contrast to the more antagonistic approach the President has taken towards the EU, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2025/02/28/trump-zelenskyy-oval-office/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2025/02/28/trump-zelenskyy-oval-office/">Ukrain</a><a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2025/02/28/trump-zelenskyy-oval-office/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2025/02/28/trump-zelenskyy-oval-office/">e</a> and others, say observers. “It seems that the Trump administration sees America's partners in the Gulf as the kind of trusted interlocutors, not treaty allies in Europe or other partners,” Steven Cook senior fellow for Middle East and Africa studies at the Council on Foreign Relations think tank, said on Friday. “And it's a different look for American foreign policy, to go to these Gulf states as mediators on issues both within the region and beyond.” Though Mr Trump's visit is expected to focus on securing economic deals, after he announced a series of tariffs on countries around the world, including in the Middle East. Days after he unveiled the levies, he announced a <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/2025/04/09/trump-orders-90-day-pause-on-tariffs-except-for-china/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/2025/04/09/trump-orders-90-day-pause-on-tariffs-except-for-china/">90-day pause</a> to allow for trade negotiations. The trip to the Gulf comes amid several global crises, including the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2025/04/24/vladimir-stop-trump-calls-on-russia-to-end-strikes-on-ukraine/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2025/04/24/vladimir-stop-trump-calls-on-russia-to-end-strikes-on-ukraine/">Russia-Ukraine war</a>, the conflict in Gaza, upheaval in Syria, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2025/05/09/iran-talks-fourth-round-witkoff/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2025/05/09/iran-talks-fourth-round-witkoff/">US tension with Iran</a> and fighting between India and Pakistan. Gulf countries have been playing increasingly important roles on global issues: Saudi Arabia has played a significant role in mediating the war in Ukraine and the UAE has been instrumental in bringing home Americans detained in Russia. Qatar has acted as mediator in trying to bring about a ceasefire in Gaza, while Oman has acted as intermediary between the US and Iran over Tehran's nuclear programme The Trump administration's recent agreement with the Houthis over their shipping attacks in the Red Sea, were also hosted in Oman. On Tuesday, Mr Trump said he would make a “<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2025/05/06/trump-announcement-gulf-trip/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2025/05/06/trump-announcement-gulf-trip/">very, very big</a>” announcement before his trip, without specifying the subject. He said the announcement would be “as big as it gets” and “very positive”.