US President Donald Trump, left, urged Russia's President Vladimir Putin to stop the attacks on Kyiv. Mr Trump called the attacks unnecessary and badly timed. AFP
'Vladimir, stop!' Trump calls on Russia to end strikes on Ukraine

Comments a sharp turn from social media post a day before, when US President said Ukraine's leader was derailing peace talks

Jihan Abdalla
April 24, 2025