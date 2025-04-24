'Vladimir, stop!' Trump calls on Russia to end strikes on Ukraine

US President <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/donald-trump" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/donald-trump">Donald Trump</a> called on Russian President <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/vladimir-putin" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/vladimir-putin">Vladimir Putin</a> on Thursday to stop attacks on Ukraine. “Vladimir, stop!” Mr Trump wrote on his <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/world/us-news/2024/03/22/what-is-truth-social-donald-trumps-social-media-platform/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/world/us-news/2024/03/22/what-is-truth-social-donald-trumps-social-media-platform/">Truth Social platform</a> after Russia pounded the Ukrainian capital with missiles and drones overnight, leaving at least eight people dead. “I am not happy with the Russian strikes on Kyiv. Not necessary, and very bad timing.” The comments were a sharp turn from a social media post a day before, when Mr Trump said Ukraine's leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy was <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2025/04/23/trump-says-he-may-meet-putin-after-saudi-arabia-trip/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2025/04/23/trump-says-he-may-meet-putin-after-saudi-arabia-trip/">derailing peace talks</a> aimed at ending the war in Ukraine by insisting that Russia give up occupied Crimea. Mr Trump and Vice President JD Vance both assailed Mr Zelenskyy in a jaw-dropping meeting in the Oval Office last month, accusing the Ukrainian leader of not being grateful for US support. On Wednesday, Mr Trump said he may meet Mr Putin after his <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2025/04/22/trump-to-visit-uae-qatar-and-saudi-arabia-in-first-middle-east-trip-of-his-new-term/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2025/04/22/trump-to-visit-uae-qatar-and-saudi-arabia-in-first-middle-east-trip-of-his-new-term/">trip to the Middle East</a> next month. He also said that the Russian leader<b> </b>has “a certain respect” for him. US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth met Nato Secretary General Mark Rutte at the Pentagon on Thursday, where the two were expected to discuss the war in Ukraine. The meeting comes after efforts to pursue a peace deal fell flat in London on Wednesday.