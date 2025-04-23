US proposes major Ukraine territory concession in Russia peace deal

A meeting of foreign ministers on <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/ukraine/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/ukraine/">Ukraine</a> in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/uk/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/uk/">London</a> on Wednesday has been formally downgraded after <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/us/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/us/">US</a> Secretary of State Marco Rubio's trip was cancelled. It comes after the US put forward plans to end the three-year war that included major Ukraine territory concessions. Mr Rubio was expected to fly in for the summit but his visit was cancelled at the last minute, a decision likely to dash President <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/donald-trump/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/donald-trump/">Donald Trump’s</a> proposal for a <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/2025/04/20/russia-continuing-attacks-on-ukraine-despite-putins-easter-truce-zelenskyy-says/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/2025/04/20/russia-continuing-attacks-on-ukraine-despite-putins-easter-truce-zelenskyy-says/">peace deal</a> by the end of this week. Instead less senior officials will conduct the talks, although there does appear to be some progress in new proposals for the outline of a deal. The US side will now be led by Gen Keith Kellogg, Mr Trump’s official envoy to Ukraine, with reports that Washington is ready to recognise Crimea as formally part of Russia after Moscow’s seizure of the peninsula in 2014. That would violate a central principle of international law since 1945 that no recognition can be made of a country’s annexation of another’s territory. The plan, which will be presented to Ukraine officials at the meeting, also allows Russia to keep nearly all the territory it seized in the 2022 invasion in eastern and southern Ukraine as well as land taken in 2014. British newspapers were briefed that Mr Rubio would be arriving in London to join the talks with Foreign Secretary David Lammy, French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot and German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock. The trip was cancelled just before midnight, although Mr Lammy and Mr Rubio did have a “productive” phone call. In a tweet afterwards Mr Rubio wrote that his team was “looking forward to substantive and good technical meetings with Ukrainian and UK counterparts” and that he would reschedule his trip to London “in the coming months”. Mr Trump had said that the peace agreement would be struck by the end of this week, yet this appears unlikely, especially considering the major concessions Ukraine would have to make. The reported American proposal essentially freezes the front line and allows Russia to keep all seized territory bar two small areas. It also leaves Ukraine without any US security guarantees. An immediate ceasefire would be followed by direct talks between Ukraine and Russia, which President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is understood to have accepted. Ukraine would not be able to join Nato but could seek membership of the EU under the deal. Britain, France and other European countries would be able to send a deterrence force to Ukraine although it is unclear if there would be any US security back-up. In exchange it appears Russia would have to abandon its ambitions for a demilitarised Ukraine as Kyiv could continue to build its armed forces and receive weapons from Europe. The deal would also include a minerals agreement between Ukraine and America in which the countries would share profits from the industry. The <i>Moscow Times</i> reported that Mr Putin wished to use economic incentives to influence Washington while it is not significantly interested in the ending the conflict as it continues to make incremental gains in Ukraine, albeit at a high cost in troops and equipment. The independent newspaper stated that Russian officials envisaged either Moscow agreeing to a US ceasefire in exchange for concessions or blaming Ukraine if peace talks collapse. “Probably it is not worth setting any rigid time frames and trying to get a settlement, a viable settlement, in a short-time frame,” said Dmitry Peskov, Mr Putin’s spokesman. Western sources have indicated that while the proposal will be put to the Ukrainians on Wednesday it is highly unlikely any deal will be made, with Kyiv instead proposing its own plan for peace.