Trump says he may meet Putin after Saudi Arabia trip

US President <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/donald-trump" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/donald-trump">Donald Trump</a> said on Wednesday he may meet Russia's President <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/vladimir-putin" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/vladimir-putin">Vladimir Putin</a> after his <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2025/04/22/trump-to-visit-uae-qatar-and-saudi-arabia-in-first-middle-east-trip-of-his-new-term/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2025/04/22/trump-to-visit-uae-qatar-and-saudi-arabia-in-first-middle-east-trip-of-his-new-term/">trip to the Middle East</a> next month. Speaking from the Oval Office, Mr Trump said Mr Putin<b> </b>has "a certain respect" for him. "It's possible, but most likely not – I think we'll meet with him shortly thereafter," he said when asked if he would meet the Russian leader in Saudi Arabia, where several rounds of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/03/24/us-russia-talks-aimed-at-black-sea-ceasefire-begin-in-saudi-arabia/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/03/24/us-russia-talks-aimed-at-black-sea-ceasefire-begin-in-saudi-arabia/">US-brokered negotiations</a> have taken place. Mr Trump also told reporters that he believed he had a deal with both Mr Putin and Ukrainian President <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/volodymyr-zelenskyy" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/volodymyr-zelenskyy">Volodymyr Zelenskyy</a> that would end the war. However, he implied that dealing with Mr Zelenskyy had been more difficult than he had expected. "I think we have a deal with Russia; we have to get a deal with Zelenskyy, and I hope that Zelenskyy – I thought it might be easier to deal with Zelenskyy," he said. "So far, it's a bit harder, but that's OK. But I think we have a deal with both." Mr Trump, under his "America first" approach to foreign policy, has sought closer relations with Mr Putin, while <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2025/02/28/trump-zelenskyy-oval-office/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2025/02/28/trump-zelenskyy-oval-office/">antagonising Mr Zelenskyy</a>. White House <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/europe/2025/03/14/us-envoy-witkoff-returns-from-putin-meeting-with-ukraine-message-for-trump/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/europe/2025/03/14/us-envoy-witkoff-returns-from-putin-meeting-with-ukraine-message-for-trump/">envoy Steve Witkoff</a> has held several meetings with Mr Putin, with the next set to place on Friday, according to media reports. Mr Zelenskyy on Tuesday said <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/europe/2025/04/23/us-proposes-major-ukraine-territory-concession-in-russia-peace-deal/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/europe/2025/04/23/us-proposes-major-ukraine-territory-concession-in-russia-peace-deal/">he would not accept</a> giving up Ukrainian territory to Russia under any deal aimed at ending the war, which began more than three years ago. Mr Trump called his opposition “very harmful” to talks. “Nobody is asking Zelenskyy to recognise Crimea as Russian territory but, if he wants Crimea, why didn’t they fight for it 11 years ago when it was handed over to Russia without a shot being fired?” he wrote in a post on his Truth Social platform. The White House on Tuesday announced that Mr Trump would visit <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2025/04/22/trump-to-visit-uae-qatar-and-saudi-arabia-in-first-middle-east-trip-of-his-new-term/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2025/04/22/trump-to-visit-uae-qatar-and-saudi-arabia-in-first-middle-east-trip-of-his-new-term/">Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Qatar</a> next month on his first major foreign trip since he took office in January. Mr Trump is also due to travel to the Vatican on Friday to attend Pope Francis's funeral, and he said he has "a lot of meetings set up" with leaders on the sidelines.