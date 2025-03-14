US envoy Witkoff returns from Putin meeting with Ukraine message for Trump

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/russia/" target="_blank">Russia</a> said on Friday it is preparing for direct talks between presidents <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/vladimir-putin/" target="_blank">Vladimir Putin </a>and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/donald-trump/" target="_blank">Donald Trump</a> on a potential 30-day ceasefire in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/ukraine/" target="_blank">Ukraine</a>. US envoy Steve Witkoff met Mr Putin in Moscow late on Thursday and will relay the Russian leader's views on a ceasefire to the White House, the Kremlin said. “When Mr Witkoff brings all the information to President Trump, we will determine the timing of a conversation” between the two presidents, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said. “There are reasons to be cautiously optimistic.” He confirmed Mr Witkoff was given an audience amid mixed messages from Moscow on its willingness to negotiate. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/europe/2025/03/13/putin-supports-idea-of-a-ukraine-ceasefire/" target="_blank">Mr Putin's position on a ceasefire</a> is that Russia is open to talks but does not want Ukrainian soldiers given a chance to relocate or resupply while the Kremlin believes it has them on the run. Mr Putin also insisted on Thursday that any ceasefire should be the first stage in a plan to address the “initial reasons” for the crisis. Russia justified its 2022 invasion of Ukraine by saying its <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/nato/" target="_blank">Nato</a>-backed neighbour was threatening its security and persecuting Russian speakers. Western powers said this was a cover story for an imperialist land grab. Confusion had surrounded Thursday's meeting in Moscow after a Putin aide, Yury Ushakov, said Russia's chosen mediator “is not Steve Witkoff”, and the envoy was reported to have swiftly left for Azerbaijan's capital Baku. The Kremlin's confirmation that the meeting took place keeps the high-wire negotiations on track for the time being. “There is still much to be done, but the President has nevertheless identified with President Trump's position,” Mr Peskov said. He said there was an “understanding on all sides” that a direct conversation is needed. The US has urged Russia to accept the 30-day ceasefire proposal that emerged from talks in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/saudi-arabia/" target="_blank">Saudi Arabia</a> on Tuesday. Diplomats have scrambled to get the US and Ukraine back around the table after Mr Trump's public row with Ukrainian President <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/volodymyr-zelenskyy/" target="_blank">Volodymyr Zelenskyy</a> last month. Mr Trump said Russia's statements on a ceasefire were “promising” but not complete. “We're going to see if Russia is there and, if not, it will be a very disappointing moment for the world,” he said. Ukraine and its European allies have warned repeatedly against a US-Russia deal that cuts Kyiv out of a peace process. Moscow's mayor reported drone attacks overnight in an apparent show of force by Ukraine. Russia’s Defence Ministry said 28 Ukrainian drones were intercepted across six regions, including the capital. Ukraine has not commented on the Moscow attack. Britain, one of the countries trying to keep US-Ukraine relations from collapsing, said a ceasefire would be a “first step” towards wider peace talks. Foreign Secretary David Lammy told British media that it would be “wrong for Putin to lay conditions”.