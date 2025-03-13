Putin supports ‘idea’ of Ukraine ceasefire

Russian President <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/vladimir-putin/" target="_blank">Vladimir Putin</a> said on Thursday that he backs the idea of a 30-day ceasefire in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/ukraine/" target="_blank">Ukraine</a>, but proposed direct talks with US President <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/donald-trump/" target="_blank">Donald Trump</a> to flesh out what a pause in the conflict would deliver. Mr Putin said the truce proposal "in itself is correct, and we support it", but added that there were "questions that need to be discussed", including what happens while fighting is paused. He used a meeting with Belarusian President and ally Alexander Lukashenko to make his first public remarks on the idea that emerged from US-Ukraine talks in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/saudi-arabia/" target="_blank">Saudi Arabia</a> on Tuesday. Issues for the Kremlin include the fate of Ukrainian troops in Russia's Kursk region, where Moscow believes it has them surrounded, and in eastern Ukraine where Russian troops have made advances and are wary of letting Ukrainian troops resupply. "How are they going to use these 30 days?", Mr Putin said. "I think we need to discuss this with our American partners. Maybe we need to have a call with President Trump and discuss this. The idea in itself to stop this conflict in a peaceful way, that’s something that we support." US envoy Steve Witkoff was in Moscow on Thursday to present the ceasefire plan to Russian officials in the latest act of high-wire diplomacy on Ukraine. Mediators in Saudi Arabia and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/europe/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/europe/">Europe</a> have sought to put peace talks back on track after Mr Trump's public row with Ukrainian President <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/volodymyr-zelenskyy/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/volodymyr-zelenskyy/">Volodymyr Zelenskyy</a> two weeks ago. The ceasefire plan put forward in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/03/11/us-and-ukrainian-officials-begin-talks-in-saudi-arabia/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/03/11/us-and-ukrainian-officials-begin-talks-in-saudi-arabia/">US-Ukraine talks in Jeddah</a> on Tuesday called for an initial 30-day ceasefire that could be extended if the two sides agree. The US agreed to resume military aid and intelligence sharing with Mr Zelenskyy's government after Ukrainian negotiators signalled they could back the plan. Mr Putin said on Thursday that Russia's willingness to back a ceasefire depended on it being the first step in a peace plan that "removes the initial reasons for the crisis". He ordered the invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 claiming the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/nato/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/nato/">Nato</a>-backed country posed a threat to Russia and was persecuting Russian speakers in the east of the country. A Putin foreign policy aide, Yuri Ushakov, had earlier said that Russia wanted a long-term solution and not a temporary pause in hostilities, according to pro-Kremlin media. Mr Trump has threatened to "do things financially that would be very bad for Russia" if it does not agree terms. Moscow is already under sprawling western sanctions because of the war but believes it has gained the upper hand in fighting in Kursk and eastern Ukraine. Russian forces could encircle Ukraine's troops in Kursk within days, at which point "there will be two ways to leave, either to die or to surrender", Mr Putin warned at a joint press conference with Mr Lukashenko. He said it was unclear whether the truce proposal would allow the surrounded Ukrainians to "leave without a fight", raised the question of how a ceasefire would be monitored along the front line, and asked whether Kyiv's troops would use the 30-day pause to supply weapons or mobilise new units. "All of these are questions that need to be thoroughly studied on both sides," he said. Nato Secretary General Mark Rutte was the latest visitor to Mr Trump's White House on Thursday, where the US president praised him for doing a "fantastic job". Mr Trump has been ratcheting up anti-Nato rhetoric, hinting he might not defend members who don’t meet defence spending targets.