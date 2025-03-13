Russia's President Vladimir Putin speaks during a press conference following a meeting with his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko in Moscow, Russia, March 13, 2025. REUTERS / Maxim Shemetov / Pool
Russia's President Vladimir Putin speaks during a press conference following a meeting with his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko in Moscow, Russia, March 13, 2025. REUTERS / Maxim ShemetovShow more

News

Europe

Putin supports ‘idea’ of Ukraine ceasefire

Russian leader seeks talks with US President Donald Trump as he backs truce ‘in itself’

Tim Stickings
Tim Stickings

March 13, 2025