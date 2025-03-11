US and Ukrainian officials begin talks in Saudi Arabia

Delegations from the US and Ukraine are meeting in Jeddah, Kyiv's Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday, two weeks after disastrous <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2025/02/28/trump-zelenskyy-oval-office/" target="_blank">White House</a> talks between the leaders of the two countries. Ukraine is expected to present a proposal in Saudi Arabia for a partial ceasefire in the war with Russia, aiming to demonstrate that Ukrainian President <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/03/07/ukraines-zelenskyy-to-visit-saudi-arabia-for-talks-with-crown-prince/" target="_blank">Volodymyr Zelenskyy </a>is aligned with US President <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2025/03/04/trump-pauses-military-aid-to-ukraine-after-oval-office-clash-with-zelenskyy/" target="_blank">Donald Trump’s</a> push for a swift end to the conflict. Mr Trump previously accused Mr Zelenskyy of not being prepared for peace, with the US administration holding direct talks with Russia. Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha posted images on X that showed officials from Kyiv walking to the meeting, hours after Ukrainian forces launched their largest drone attack on Moscow to date. He also posted photos from the talks. “We see this meeting as a great opportunity to advance peace and develop the Ukraine-US strategic partnership," Mr Sybiha said in the post. "The constructive atmosphere proves we can use this opportunity. Ukraine wants peace as no one else." Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan represented the kingdom at the talks. The meeting was also attended by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and US National Security Adviser Mike Waltz, as well as Andriy Yermak, Mr Zelenskyy’s chief of staff who is leading the Ukrainian delegation. “The meeting has begun very constructively,” Mr Yermak wrote on Telegram. Mr Zelenskyy met <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/03/11/saudi-crown-prince-and-ukraines-zelenskyy-discuss-efforts-to-reach-peace-with-russia/" target="_blank">Saudi Crown Prince</a> Mohammed bin Salman on Tuesday, with the Ukrainian leader thanking the kingdom for its role in peace efforts. They discussed working to achieve a "sustainable, fair and comprehensive" peace in Ukraine, according to a joint statement published by state news agency SPA. During the meeting in Jeddah, Prince Mohammed expressed Saudi support for international efforts to resolve the crisis in Ukraine and achieve peace, SPA reported.