US and Ukrainian officials begin talks in Saudi Arabia

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan and National Security Adviser Mosaad Al Aiban attend the talks in Jeddah, alongside, from left, US National Security Adviser Mike Waltz, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha and the head of Ukraine's Presidential Office, Andriy Yermak. Reuters

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan and National Security Adviser Mosaad Al Aiban attend the talks in Jeddah, alongside, from left, US National Security Adviser Mike Waltz, US Secretary of Show more