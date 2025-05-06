Trump promises 'very, very big' announcement before Gulf trip

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday said he would make a “very, very big” announcement before his trip to the Gulf next week, without specifying the subject.

Speaking at the Oval Office during a meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, Mr Trump said the announcement would be “as big as it gets”.

“I won't tell you on what, but it's going to be ... very positive,” Mr Trump said.

He said the announcement would be made "on Thursday, Friday or Monday" before he leaves for Saudi Arabia, followed by stops in Qatar and the UAE.

“It will be one of the most important announcements to have been made in many years about a certain subject, a very important subject,” he said.

The President later added that “it's not necessarily on trade”.

Mr Trump's visit to the Gulf is expected to focus on a series of economic deals.

The trip comes amid several global crises, including Russia's war on Ukraine, the conflict in Gaza, upheaval in Syria and US tension with Iran.

The Trump administration also wants Saudi Arabia to establish relations with Israel under the Abraham Accords.

Mr Trump's comments on the upcoming announcement came after he claimed that Yemen's Houthis had “capitulated” and that the US would halt air strikes against the Iran-backed group.

