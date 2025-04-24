Trump says he may deserve Nobel Peace Prize for Abraham Accords and pledges to add nations

US President Donald Trump on Thursday said he may deserve the Nobel Peace Prize for advancing the Abraham Accords under his first term, and that he would be “filling it up” with more countries.

Speaking from the Oval Office during a meeting with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store, Mr Trump said he believed more countries would soon sign the landmark agreement under which four Arab countries normalised relations with Israel.

“Maybe for the Abraham Accords,” he said in response to a journalist's question over whether he thought he deserved a Nobel Peace Prize. “I don't want to get ahead of myself in this one, but they say for the Abraham Accords.”

The accords were signed at the White House in 2020. The UAE and Bahrain were the first to sign, later followed by Morocco and Sudan.

Former president Joe Biden, whose term began in 2021, tried to expand the agreements to include Saudi Arabia, but efforts ground to a halt amid the war in Gaza.

“We have four [countries] and Biden did nothing on that one too,” Mr Trump said. “It's the same four but they're great countries, and they were brave doing it and it's worked out very well.”

Mr Trump, who is now several months into his second term in office, has vowed to restart efforts to expand the series of treaties.

Next month, he is scheduled to visit Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Qatar in his first major foreign trip. The Abraham Accords are expected to be one of several agenda items.

