US President Donald Trump in the Oval Office on Thursday. AP
US President Donald Trump in the Oval Office on Thursday. AP

News

US

Trump says he may deserve Nobel Peace Prize for Abraham Accords and pledges to add nations

US President said the four signatory countries in the normalisation treaty were 'brave'

Jihan Abdalla
Jihan Abdalla
Washington

April 24, 2025

US President Donald Trump on Thursday said he may deserve the Nobel Peace Prize for advancing the Abraham Accords under his first term, and that he would be “filling it up” with more countries.

Speaking from the Oval Office during a meeting with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store, Mr Trump said he believed more countries would soon sign the landmark agreement under which four Arab countries normalised relations with Israel.

“Maybe for the Abraham Accords,” he said in response to a journalist's question over whether he thought he deserved a Nobel Peace Prize. “I don't want to get ahead of myself in this one, but they say for the Abraham Accords.”

The accords were signed at the White House in 2020. The UAE and Bahrain were the first to sign, later followed by Morocco and Sudan.

Former president Joe Biden, whose term began in 2021, tried to expand the agreements to include Saudi Arabia, but efforts ground to a halt amid the war in Gaza.

“We have four [countries] and Biden did nothing on that one too,” Mr Trump said. “It's the same four but they're great countries, and they were brave doing it and it's worked out very well.”

Mr Trump, who is now several months into his second term in office, has vowed to restart efforts to expand the series of treaties.

Next month, he is scheduled to visit Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Qatar in his first major foreign trip. The Abraham Accords are expected to be one of several agenda items.

Volvo ES90 Specs

Engine: Electric single motor (96kW), twin motor (106kW) and twin motor performance (106kW)

Power: 333hp, 449hp, 680hp

Torque: 480Nm, 670Nm, 870Nm

On sale: Later in 2025 or early 2026, depending on region

Price: Exact regional pricing TBA

The specs

Engine: Four electric motors, one at each wheel

Power: 579hp

Torque: 859Nm

Transmission: Single-speed automatic

Price: From Dh825,900

On sale: Now

While you're here
Key facilities
  • Olympic-size swimming pool with a split bulkhead for multi-use configurations, including water polo and 50m/25m training lanes
  • Premier League-standard football pitch
  • 400m Olympic running track
  • NBA-spec basketball court with auditorium
  • 600-seat auditorium
  • Spaces for historical and cultural exploration
  • An elevated football field that doubles as a helipad
  • Specialist robotics and science laboratories
  • AR and VR-enabled learning centres
  • Disruption Lab and Research Centre for developing entrepreneurial skills
Specs

Engine: Dual-motor all-wheel-drive electric

Range: Up to 610km

Power: 905hp

Torque: 985Nm

Price: From Dh439,000

Available: Now

Captain Marvel

Director: Anna Boden, Ryan Fleck

Starring: Brie Larson, Samuel L Jackson, Jude Law,  Ben Mendelsohn

4/5 stars

The 12 Syrian entities delisted by UK 

Ministry of Interior
Ministry of Defence
General Intelligence Directorate
Air Force Intelligence Agency
Political Security Directorate
Syrian National Security Bureau
Military Intelligence Directorate
Army Supply Bureau
General Organisation of Radio and TV
Al Watan newspaper
Cham Press TV
Sama TV

Updated: April 24, 2025, 7:19 PM