Canadian PM Carney goes to Washington with tariffs and Trump's talk of 51st state on the boil

President Donald Trump is hosting Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney at the White House on Tuesday, days after the Liberal Party leader won an election on promises to push back against tariffs and Mr Trump's persistent talk of making Canada the 51st US state.

The US has had solid relations with Canada, its neighbour to the north and a reliable trading partner, and the visit would have normally been a friendly one.

"Regardless of anything, we're going to be friends with Canada," Mr Trump said from the Oval Office.

The comments were a departure from a social media post he made ahead of the meeting.

"I very much want to work with him [Mr Carney], but cannot understand one simple TRUTH — Why is America subsidising Canada by $200 Billion Dollars a year, in addition to giving them FREE Military Protection, and many other things?" Mr Trump wrote on Truth Social. "We don’t need their Cars, we don’t need their Energy, we don’t need their Lumber, we don’t need ANYTHING they have, other than their friendship, which hopefully we will always maintain."

Mr Trump has made the $200 billion subsidy claim before but has yet to provide evidence to support it. Canada also has a standing army and has even deployed troops to support American soldiers during foreign conflicts.

He said the two leaders would also discuss the war in Ukraine, adding that Mr Carney "wants it ended as quickly as I do".

The US President, who took office in January, has upended US foreign policy and at times picked fights with the nation's closest allies.

Under his America First agenda, Mr Trump has imposed a 25 per cent levy on steel and aluminium imports as well as 25 per cent duties on cars - all of them exported by Canada.

So far, Canada has responded with a 25 per cent tariff rate of its own on $30 billion worth of US goods and a 25 per cent on US aluminum and steel, as well as on American vehicles.

The US President has also repeatedly said that the US should annex Canada. The talk has irked many Canadians. A poll in March conducted by Leger showed that 85 per cent opposed such a move.

Mr Carney's Liberal Party won a snap election on April 28 on promises to confront Mr Trump.

From the Oval, he said Canada "is not for sale, won't be for sale, ever."

Last week, Mr Trump said he had spoken with Mr Carney to congratulate him on his win.