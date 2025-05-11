Donald Trump speaks to the media at the launch of Damac's Akoya project, which includes his Trump International golf course, in 2014. Duncan Chard for The National
Donald Trump speaks to the media at the launch of Damac's Akoya project, which includes his Trump International golf course, in 2014. Duncan Chard for The National

News

UAE

When Trump visited UAE to launch the 'Beverly Hills of Dubai'

As he charmed guests and the media, the future US president hinted at political ambitions ahead

James Langton
James Langton

May 11, 2025