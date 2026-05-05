Met Gala 2026: Beyonce, Nicole Kidman and Emily Blunt make it a family affair

This year's Met Gala has been a study in how art and fashion overlap. Now, thanks to a few famous faces, a third angle has emerged: how family folds into the mix, giving new meaning to the “plus-one” concept.

While celebrities arriving with a significant other is nothing new, a trend that seems to be gaining traction on the red carpet is bringing children and relatives along too, proving that having a famous connection certainly has its benefits.

Beyonce and Blue Ivy

Leading the charge was Beyonce, co-chair for the event, who arrived alongside husband Jay-Z as well as daughter Blue Ivy.

The American singer wore a custom-made “skeleton” dress by ex-Balmain designer Olivier Rousteing that came with a long feather coat, and Jay-Z wore a double-breasted suit by Louis Vuitton.

Meanwhile, Blue Ivy, making her Met Gala debut at just 14, donned an all-white look by Balenciaga, which comprised a bustier gown and matching bomber jacket in taffeta.

With such famous parents, it's no surprise that Blue Ivy is used to being in the spotlight, having appeared on stage with her mother as a backup dancer when she was 11.

Nicole Kidman and Sunday Rose

Model Sunday Rose Kidman-Urban, left, and Nicole Kidman at the 2026 Met Gala. AFP Info

Also making her Met Gala debut was Sunday Rose, 17, daughter of actress Nicole Kidman and country singer Keith Urban.

A co-chair of the event alongside Beyonce, Kidman was dressed in a shimmering all-red look by Matthieu Blazy at Chanel.

Not to be outdone, Sunday Rose, who has modelled for several brands, including Miu Miu, wore a flower-scattered look by Jonathan Anderson at Dior, a fitting choice given the teenager walked in Anderson's first show at Dior.

Comprising a straight skirt and a top cut to bring intense volume, Sunday Rose's outfit contrasted with Kidman's fitted look.

Emily and Felicity Blunt

From left, Stanley Tucci, Felicity Blunt and Emily Blunt on the red carpet for the 2026 Met Gala. EPA Info

British actress Emily Blunt brought her sister, Felicity, and brother-in-law, Stanley Tucci – who also happens to be her co-star.

Blunt and Tucci have been busy promoting their latest film, The Devil Wears Prada 2, reprising their roles from the 2006 original. After spending so much time together on the press circuit, it seems only fitting that they arrived at the Met Gala together.

Felicity joined them for the evening, supporting both her husband and younger sister. She married Tucci in 2012, and the couple have two children. Outside of her turn on the red carpet, Felicity is a literary agent representing fiction and non-fiction authors.