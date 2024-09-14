Maria Bakalova and Sebastian Stan star in The Apprentice. Photo: Apprentice Productions Ontario Inc
Maria Bakalova and Sebastian Stan star in The Apprentice. Photo: Apprentice Productions Ontario Inc

Culture

Film & TV

The Apprentice: Controversial Donald Trump biopic is coming to UAE cinemas

Directed by Ali Abbasi, the film, which stars Sebastian Stan and Maria Bakalova, earned a standing ovation at Cannes

Evelyn Lau
Evelyn Lau

September 14, 2024

The Arts Edit

A guide to arts and culture, from a Middle Eastern perspective

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      The Arts Edit