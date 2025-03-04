Saudi Arabia and Lebanon to explore resuming Lebanese exports after presidential visit to Riyadh

Saudi Arabia and Lebanon agreed to study the obstacles hindering the resumption of Lebanese exports to the kingdom and allowing Saudi citizens to travel to Beirut, according to a joint statement released by the two countries.

The statement came a day after Lebanese President Joseph Aoun’s visit to Saudi Arabia, where he met Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at Al Yamamah Palace. The trip was Mr Aoun’s first official foreign visit since taking office in January.

Saudi Arabia was Lebanon’s top destination for agricultural exports in 2019, accounting for 22.1 per cent of total shipments, according to a Lebanese government report published in 2020. However Riyadh suspended imports of Lebanese fruits and vegetables in April 2021, citing drug-smuggling concerns and accusing Beirut of failing to take action. Saudi Arabia has banned its citizens from travelling to Lebanon since 2021 because of security concerns.

The easing of these restrictions would provide much-needed relief to Lebanon’s struggling economy, which has been in crisis since 2019. Saudi Arabia recently rekindled its engagement in Lebanese affairs after years of disengagement that was driven by the rising influence of the Iran-backed Hezbollah. The militant group has been significantly weakened by more than a year of war with Israel.

During the visit, the Saudi and Lebanese leaders reviewed relations between their countries, exploring ways to support and enhance them, the Saudi Press Agency said. They also discussed the latest developments involving Lebanon and the region.

The joint statement said the two sides emphasised “the importance of strengthening Arab co-operation and co-ordinating stances on key issues at the regional and international levels”. They reaffirmed the need for state sovereignty over all Lebanese territory and the exclusive possession of weapons by the Lebanese state. They also stressed the national role of the Lebanese army, the importance of supporting it and the necessity of the full withdrawal of Israeli troops from all Lebanese territories.

In 2016, Riyadh suspended a $3 billion military aid package to Lebanon after Beirut failed to condemn attacks on Saudi diplomatic missions in Iran. Mr Aoun told Asharq News he would ask Riyadh during his visit “if it is possible to reactivate the grant”. There was no mention of the aid after the meetings.

Many view the international community’s support for the Lebanese Armed Forces as an essential requirement for its success in implementing UN Resolution 1701, which calls for disarming armed groups in Lebanon – seen as a reference to Hezbollah.

Despite a ceasefire agreement that requires Israel's full pullout from Lebanon after the recent war, Israeli forces are unlikely to withdraw from five military positions in southern Lebanon any time soon because of “strategic reasons”, Lebanese, French and US sources have told The National.

The ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah took effect in late November after more than a year of hostilities, including two months of intense conflict during which Israel deployed ground troops. Israel was scheduled to withdraw from southern Lebanon by February 18.