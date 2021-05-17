Erth: Abu Dhabi Armed Forces Officers Club is rebranding as a homegrown Emirati resort

One of Abu Dhabi's longest-running hotels is set to reopen with a brand new identity. The Armed Forces Officers Club & Hotel will reopen as Erth, a homegrown Emirati resort offering authentic Emirati dining and experiences.

Located 15 minutes from downtown Abu Dhabi, the Armed Forces Officers Club & Hotel first opened in Abu Dhabi in 1997.

It was inaugurated by the President, Sheikh Khalifa, who at the time was Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

An aerial view of Erth, the new resort opening at The Armed Forces Officers Club and Hotel in Abu Dhabi. Courtesy Erth

A quarter of a century later, the property is repositioning itself with a new name that means legacy in Arabic. For Amit Arora, chief operating officer at Erth, the name is an important nod to the venue's rich history.

"We're starting a new chapter in the history of the Armed Forces Officers Club, but we don't want to lose what we have, that quarter of a century legacy that we already have we are building on," Arora told The National at the 2021 Arabian Travel Market on Monday.

As well as a new name, the resort will have upgraded and renovated accommodations, restaurants and new leisure facilities.

Beach villas with private pools

One of the highlights is set to be Erth's private villas, located on a one-kilometre stretch of private beach. Available in one-,two-, and three-bedroom set-ups, each of the 13 villas will have a private pool and direct shoreline access.

Floor-to-ceiling windows will offer views of the Arabian Gulf and each accommodation will also have a dedicated host – known as a Mudeef – to provide butler service.

"The villa product is going to be a jewel in the crown, especially now with the pandemic, that level of privacy is very much sought after," said Arora.

13 villas on the beach will have private pools and direct shoreline access. Courtesy Erth.ae

The villas will be one of the first areas of the resort to welcome guests as they are on track for a post-summer opening. The rest of the resort will open gradually, with a grand opening set for early 2022.

Existing accommodation has also been upgraded and the 237 rooms now feature a contemporary design, interconnecting rooms and 42 suites.

"We're not a cookie-cutter brand, we're a destination, we're home-grown and the resort is built on the heritage, culture and the national values of the UAE, which by default is very welcoming. To have an Emirati brand offering Emirati food and Emirati experiences makes us a very unique property," said Arora.

New leisure and dining facilities

Asrah is set to be the new pool bar and restaurant at Erth's main swimming pool. Courtesy Erth.ae

Erth will have six restaurants when fully operational, with two of the outlets already open to diners. Al Rimal serves Emirati and Khaleeji cuisine, while Beetza is the place to go for Neapolitan-style pizza.

Soon to come will be Ramsa, which will have sweeping views of the Arabian Gulf, and Hidd, located right on the beachfront. Asrah will be the restaurant located at the main swimming pool, and Bahanis will offer a casual grab-and-go concept in the heart of the resort's sports hub.

The landscaped Al Fayy Garden will be the place for guests to relax with wadi landscapes, green spaces and water features. Its collection of native and culturally significant indigenous flora feature desert plants and mature palms are sustainably watered by a falaj-inspired irrigation system.

Al Waryah offers a temperature-controlled swimming pool with sun loungers and shaded spots and Erth's 50-metre Olympic-sized swimming pool is for those looking for a more energetic dip.

Leisure facilities at the resort have also been upgraded with a new padel facility added to the existing 500-square metre gym. There will also be a Mixed Martial Arts studio, tennis, squash and basketball courts, indoor and outdoor football pitches, bowling alley and shooting range.

