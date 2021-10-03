St Regis Downtown, Dubai opens with canal views and butler service

One of the world's most luxurious hotel brands has opened another outlet in the heart of Dubai.

St Regis Downtown, Dubai is now welcoming guests for a five-star stay in one of the city's most popular neighbourhoods.

Towering above Dubai, the hotel, which was previously the Renaissance Downtown Hotel, offers guests sweeping views of Dubai Canal and Burj Khalifa, the tallest building in the world.

An infinity pool overlooking the canal, a fitness centre and a St Regis Spa with six treatment rooms await guests checking into the property. Guests taking a dip in the pool can enjoy a bite to eat or a drink at the poolside bar with views of Downtown Dubai.

“Dubai’s Downtown district is a sought-after destination for global travellers and showcases the emirate’s innovative vision, making it an ideal location for the St Regis brand’s avant-garde style and highly personalised service,” said Candice D’Cruz, vice president of luxury brands at Marriott International.

The infinity pool at The St Regis Downtown, Dubai. Photo: Marriott / Hakan Akdemir

The newest St Regis hotel has 298 guests rooms and suites, all of which offer city skyline views. Floor-to-ceiling windows, large open bathrooms and walk-in wardrobes make the most of the space and every guest gets St Regis Butler Service for the duration of their stay.

There's a wide choice of room categories from the 60-square-metre Deluxe guest rooms to the Royal Suite, which spans 304 square metres and has a separate living room, kitchenette, two bathrooms and offers the best canal views.

Details across the hotel have been inspired by the city, with glass chandeliers and gold chains in the lobby influenced by the jewellery found in Dubai’s Gold Souk, and striking lobby artwork inspired by the city's silhouette as it reflects on to the water of the canal. There is also a thoughtfully curated collection of contemporary art found throughout the property.

The five-star St Regis Downtown, Dubai offers canal views and Burj Khalifa vistas. Photo: Marriott

Dining options include lively Italian restaurant Basta! and Bleu Blanc Oysters & Grill, which offers Mediterranean fine dining. St Regis Afternoon tea will be served in The Library and the intimate St Regis Bar has a lit mirrored mural stretching across the ceiling, inspired by the stars at night as seen as from the Arabian desert.

The Astor Ballroom will open in the hotel in March next year, with 564 square metres of event space including an outdoor bar, lounge seating and an open fireplace. The hotel opens less than five months since the debut sister hotel, St Regis Dubai, The Palm on Palm Jumeirah.

Stays at the St Regis Downtown, Dubai start from Dh1,078 per night, excluding taxes; www.marriott.com