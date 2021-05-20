First look: The St Regis Dubai, The Palm opens on Palm Jumeirah

One of Dubai's most anticipated hotels has opened on Palm Jumeirah.

The St Regis Dubai, The Palm, is now welcoming guests for a five-star stay in one of the city's most popular neighbourhoods.

Towering above Dubai, the hotel is spread across the first 18 levels of The Palm Tower. Offering guests sweeping views of the Arabian Gulf and the city's skyline, the hotel also brings the level of service that the St Regis is famed for to the Palm Jumeirah for the first time.

With two infinity pools – one exclusively for adults – an Iridium Spa and St Regis' signature butler service available for all, the luxury resort opens at a time when many are taking more staycations due to international travel restrictions.

“The St Regis Dubai, The Palm is an exquisite addition to our global portfolio and offers a century-old legacy of uncompromising refinement and bespoke service on Dubai’s iconic Palm Jumeirah," said Sandeep Walia, area vice president for the UAE at Marriott International.

Guests can book one of 264 rooms, taking their pick from king, twin, family or deluxe rooms. For a little more space, there are also 25 Metropolitan and Astor suites, as well as a coveted 248-square-metre Presidential Suite.

The grand staircase in the lobby of The St Regis Dubai, The Palm is inspired by the staircase built in 1904 at the first St Regis in New York City. Courtesy St Regis

Floor-to-ceiling windows in all rooms and suites make the most of the hotel's location, offering views over Palm Jumeirah, while guests will sleep on feather-soft mattresses with Frette linen and down-filled pillows.

The interiors are a mix of modern glamour and local influences that also capture the elegance the brand is known for. Case in point is the hotel's grand staircase in the lobby, which has a design reminiscent of the lobby in the first St Regis New York, built in 1904.

The Dubai version features gold detailing and encircles a sparkling chandelier inspired by the shape of the Arabian palm tree.

Ladies-only afternoon tea

Ladies-only afternoon tea is served daily at Her by Caroline Astor, at the newly opened The St Regis Dubai, The Palm. Chris Whiteoak

Fans of the St Regis legacy will want to pay a visit to Her by Caroline Astor, named after the matriarch of the brand. This ladies-only tea room is where curated tea pairings and a locally inspired take on St Regis's signature afternoon tea will be served daily.

When it comes to St Regis legacies, they don't get much more famous than the Bloody Mary – a drink created more than 80 years ago at the King Cole Bar at The St Regis, New York City. In Dubai, mixologists at the new St Regis Bar have invented a local take on the beverage. The Glitzy Mary features traditional Emirati flavours including date syrup, an aromatic bezaar spice blend, sun-dried lime and earthy saffron.

Cordelia, the hotel's all-day fine-dining restaurant, has a dinner menu featuring seafood and prime cuts of meat. It also serves daily breakfast and lunch.

For some quality leisure time, there are two swimming pools – one for families and the other reserved for adults-only – as well as a whirlpool. Guests lounging poolside can enjoy light meals from Dip Pool Bar.

One of the swimming pools at the newly opened The St Regis Dubai, The Palm. Chris Whiteoak

This is also where the hotel will mark the transition from daytime to evening with a daily bottle sabering at dusk, another of St Regis' famed traditions.

Pampering at The St Regis Spa involves a wide range of options, such as a signature spa treatment using 24k gold. Fitness enthusiasts can head to The Workout Room, open 24 hours a day.

Elsewhere, the soon-to-open St Regis Beach Club is a short walk from the hotel and guests will be able to access the private shoreline and 100-metre infinity-edge pool. Being developed in partnership with Nakheel, the luxury beach club will also be home to a variety of dining options.

Visitors checking in at The St Regis Dubai, The Palm have direct access to Nakheel Mall and The View at The Palm, a lofty observation deck at the top of The Palm Tower.

The hotel is also well-placed for sightseeing – it's one monorail stop away from Aquaventure Waterpark at Atlantis, The Palm, and a short drive from The Pointe, home to the world's largest fountain.

Rates from Dh1,400 per night, The St Regis Dubai, Palm Jumeirah; marriott.com

