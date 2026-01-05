Three brothers and maid killed in Abu Dhabi crash after trip to Liwa Festival

Three children and a maid were killed in a road accident on Sunday morning as the family returned home to Dubai after visiting the Liwa Festival.
Their parents and two other children survived and are being treated at Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City Hospital in Abu Dhabi, a welfare group assisting the family said.
The three boys Ashaz, 14, Ammar, 12, and Ayash, five, are children of Abdul Lateef and Ruksana, Indian citizens from Kerala state.
The couple and their five children were returning from the Liwa Date Festival in Abu Dhabi when the accident took place in Shahama as they were travelling on the Abu Dhabi-Dubai motorway early on Sunday.
The principal of Arab Unity School, where they were enrolled as pupils, paid tribute to the three boys.
"We are deeply saddened by the tragic loss experienced by one of our school families. Three brothers from Arab Unity School lost their lives in a road traffic accident," said Mark Pollitt.
"Their siblings and parents remain in critical condition. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family during this unimaginable time, and we stand with them in solidarity as a school community."
Each of the boys was cherished in different ways at the school, he added.
"Ashaz, a Year 10 student, was known for his quiet determination and strong sense of responsibility," he said. "He approached his studies seriously and earned the respect of staff and peers through his conduct and consistency.
"He found joy in football, where his discipline, teamwork and commitment were evident, and he was regarded as a dependable and thoughtful presence both in and beyond the classroom."
Ammar, in Year 9, was outgoing, friendly, and naturally inclusive, forming strong relationships with both classmates and teachers, said Mr Pollitt.
"Ammar engaged positively with school life and showed perseverance in his learning. His openness, kindness and enthusiasm left a lasting impression on those around him."
Ayash, in Foundation Stage, loved listening to stories and was eager to share ideas and questions.
"His sense of humour, creativity, and love for art brought colour to the classroom," Mr Pollitt said. "Ayash spoke often about wanting to become a firefighter and recently took great pride in performing with his classmates in the school’s annual concert."
The three boys will be buried in the UAE in accordance with the family’s wishes. The body of the family's maid, who was 48, will be sent home to her family in Kerala.
The two surviving children, a boy, eight, and girl, 10, are being treated for injuries in hospital, with the elder child in a critical condition, the family friend said.
“If you lose three children at one time, what can you do? It’s just too difficult. We can only pray,” a family friend, who volunteers with the Kerala Muslim Cultural Centre supporting the family, told The National.
