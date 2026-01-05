In 2018, the ICRC received 27,756 trace requests in the Middle East alone. The global total was 45,507.

There are 139,018 global trace requests that have not been resolved yet, 55,672 of these are in the Middle East region.

More than 540,000 individuals approached the ICRC in the Middle East asking to be reunited with missing loved ones in 2018.

The total figure for the entire world was 654,000 in 2018.