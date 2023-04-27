Hotel Insider: Burj Khalifa's Armani Hotel offers lofty luxury with Dubai Fountain vistas

Thirteen years ago, the eyes of the world were on Dubai as fashion designer Giorgio Armani officially opened Armani Hotel Dubai.

Offering guests the first chance to “stay with Armani”, the white-haired godfather of Italian fashion was on hand to cut the ribbon on April 27, 2010 as part of a glittering ceremony.

Mohamed Alabbar, chairman of Emaar Properties, right, and Giorgio Armani open Armani Hotel Dubai in 2010. Photo: Stefano Guindani / SGP / Armani Hotel Dubai

It sits inside Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest building.

Spread over 10 levels inside the towering glass structure in the heart of Downtown Dubai, it offers 160 rooms and suites, each of which comes with unrivalled views of the Dubai Fountain and signature Armani finesse.

To celebrate the anniversary, The National checked in to find out what it is like to stay.

The welcome

Concierge teams wait for arriving guests. Photo: Armani Hotel Dubai

It’s a novelty to be able to drive right up to Burj Khalifa and announce that we’re checking in, and the valet staff are welcoming and friendly.

Walking through the glass doors of the world’s tallest building into the hotel lobby, we’re greeted by curved sofas, lofty ceilings and a captivating spa-like scent that wafts through the five-star abode.

Looming sculpted bronze arches — a popular selfie point for visitors — dominate the lobby space, which is decidedly serene and is aided by the check-in desk being further inside and around the corner. There’s a little bit of a queue, with only one person manning the desk but we are happy to sink into a plush leather armchair and take in the stylish surroundings while we wait.

When it's our turn, proceedings are smooth and we’re escorted to our room on the fifth floor. Stepping out of the lift, we find ourselves in a wooden-clad circular hallway where sealed glass doors lead to straight windowless corridors, each dotted with the vault-like doors of the hotel rooms.

The neighbourhood

Smack bang in the middle of Downtown Dubai, and inside Burj Khalifa, Armani Hotel Dubai has one of the world’s most covetable destinations for a city hotel. There are myriad shopping, eating and entertainment options within easy walking distance including Dubai Opera, Dubai Aquarium and Underwater Zoo and The Dubai Mall.

The room

Armani deluxe room

We’re staying in an Armani Deluxe Room, which spans 45 square metres — not the biggest by Dubai standards, but beautifully designed. Armani's style is everywhere from the silk and leather wall coverings and polished wood panelling, to limestone flooring, silk accents and lacquered furniture — all in a restrained colour palette of golds, bronzes, browns and creams.

The highlight of our room is the floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking the Dubai Fountain. Cleverly placed speakers allow guests to “pipe in” the music from the fountains below each time the jets spring to life, but otherwise the rooms are perfectly soundproofed.

Bathrooms are small but well equipped, with amenities inspired by the silhouette of a pebble that Giorgio Armani found one day during a leisurely beach stroll, at least according to our room attendant.

Unsurprisingly, 13 years of hosting guests have left its mark on the room — with some of the furniture sporting scuff marks or having lost a little of its sheen, but it’s nothing that will spoil a stay.

The service

Guests who are used to the impeccable service in some of Dubai’s other five-star hotels might find it a tad lacking. Jeff Topping / The National

While the hotel’s vibe is decidedly understated chic, the service is simply understated.

Staff are polite and efficient, but we can’t think of a memorable member of staff that went out of their way to make a lasting impression. The unfussy mantra fits the hotel’s minimalist vibes, but guests who are used to the impeccable service in some of Dubai’s other five-star hotels might find it a tad lacking.

Highlights are the housekeeping team who offer an entirely discrete turndown service, and our spa therapist who has what can only be described as magical hands. That's in direct contrast to a few service hiccups such as when our waiter at Armani/Ristorante disappears mid-service, and having to hang out in the hotel lobby for an extended period of time when our hotel room key stops working and we call down to reception for assistance.

The scene

Armani Hotel Dubai attracts an eclectic mix of guests including large groups of tourists, stylish holidaymakers, Emirati patrons, business visitors and selfie-taking, look-at-me types. Despite the distinct mix of clientele, no one group dominates the hotel to the extent that it impacts the sophisticated, serene vibes. Communal spaces are easily big enough that everyone can enjoy a stay the way they want to.

The 1,114-square-metre spa exudes sleek lines and polished surfaces

The Armani Hotel Dubai pool is a haven for relaxation, with amazing views of the city. The hotel's signature sleek lines also carry through to the 1,114-square-metre Armani Spa, where cleverly concealed towel cabinets sit next to curvaceous relaxation beds.

There’s a pool and a spa trail where guests can enjoy saunas, steam baths, an ice waterfall and dry heat treatment rooms. On the spa menu are a host of treatments, each under a different theme, from ones designed to foster stillness and relaxation to therapies tailored to enhance vitality. We have a 60-minute treatment and leave the spa feeling soothed.

Armani/Prive is open until the early hours for guests who want to go clubbing in Burj Khalifa. The Armani/Lounge is popular for mixed beverages on the alfresco terrace and there are several boutiques including Armani/Galleria, the first boutique in Dubai to sell Giorgio Armani’s Prive collection, Armani/Fiori florists and Armani/Dolci which stocks artisan chocolates, Italian biscotti and more.

The food

Dining at Armani/Mediterraneo involves an extensive buffet spread of Mediterranean dishes

We dine in Armani/Mediterraneo; one of six restaurants in the hotel. Serving traditional Mediterranean food, the restaurant is open for breakfast, lunch and dinner, and lays out a beautiful spread of dishes each time. There are soups and colourful salads, an array of appetisers and a wide selection of regional specialities and Middle Eastern dishes.

Highlights include creamy dory fish, heart lamb stew and fruity Moroccan couscous, plus an incredible dessert spread including a delicate forest berries tart and an indulgent chocolate praline bake.

The hotel also has speciality Indian and Japanese restaurants and is home to Armani/Kaf, the first kosher-certified dining destination in the UAE and Armani/Ristorante, one of only 11 Michelin-starred restaurants in Dubai.

Highs and lows

The hotel has impeccable views of the Dubai Fountain

Watching the Dubai Fountain extravaganza from the comfort of the hotel with the accompanying music piped into the room and a relaxing room service beverage in hand is a unique experience that’s definitely one for the bucket list.

There’s no remarkable low, but the slightly underwhelming service point isn’t quite what we expected from such a landmark hotel.

The insider tip

In true VIP style, there's direct access to The Dubai Mall via an internal lift that opens out inside Burj Khalifa — perfect for anyone planning a luxury shopping spree.

It's also worth noting rooms require a Dh1,500 security deposit at check-in, which is higher than standard hotel room deposits, and we suspect it's to stop guests pocketing Armani-branded merchandise from their rooms.

The verdict

Burj Khalifa, the world's tallest building

For bragging rights alone, it is worth checking in at this Dubai landmark — the only hotel in the world offering private viewing of the Dubai Fountain shows. Beautifully designed rooms by Armani and a serene atmosphere prevail, although, after 13 years of operations, some areas of the hotel will soon be ready for a refresh.

The bottom line

Rates at Armani Hotel Dubai start at Dh1,350, plus taxes. Check-in is from 3pm and checkout is at noon; www.armanihotels.com

This review was conducted at the invitation of the hotel and reflects hotel standards during this time, services may change in the future