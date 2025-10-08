Michelin Awards 2025: Atlantis the Royal wins three keys in first global ceremony

Atlantis the Royal has been recognised for its excellence during the inaugural Michelin Keys global award ceremony, with a three-key distinction.
The hotel also received a special award for architecture and design earlier in the evening. It opened in Dubai in February 2023, the second Atlantis hotel on Palm Jumeirah.
Four hotels from the UAE were awarded two keys, including one of the skyline's most prominent designs, the Burj Al Arab.
While Michelin Guide has awarded stars to restaurants since 1926, it handed out the first keys accolades this year, after the expansion was announced in 2024. Wednesday's event was the first global hotel awards from the tyre-turned-lifestyle brand.
The ceremony, which took place at the Museum of Decorative Arts in Paris on October 8, saw industry professionals and global media gather in the French capital.
In the UAE, 20 hotels were awarded at least one key.
Three keys winners
Thirty-eight global hotels were granted three keys for the first time on the evening.
Alongside Atlantis the Royal, other notable winners include Four Seasons Hotel Istanbul at Sultanahmet and La Mamounia in Marrakech.
Much like its culinary equivalent, three keys represents an extraordinary stay, deemed the ultimate in comfort, service, style and elegance. The accolade suggests a hotel that would attract visitors to the destination in its own right, for a "trip of a lifetime" stay.
Two key winners
While not at the event to accept the gong, four UAE hotels were honoured with two Keys: Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental Abu Dhabi; Bulgari Resort Dubai; Burj Al Arab Jumeirah and One&Only The Palm.
In Africa, the following were recognised during the ceremony: Four Seasons Resort Sharm El Sheik in Egypt; Royal Mansour in Morocco; and La Fiermontina Ocean in Morocco.
Two keys highlights exceptional and unique stays, with charm, character and eye-catching design or architecture. A total of 231 hotels took home two keys for the first time at the inaugural global ceremony, with 39 hotels present on the evening.
One key winners
Fifteen establishments in the UAE received one key in the 2025 award ceremony. One the night, these hotels were presented with a plaque: Erth Abu Dhabi, Jumeirah Saadiyat Island and The St Regis Dubai, The Palm.
The following Abu Dhabi establishments were also recognised with one key; Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers; Four Seasons Abu Dhabi Al Maryah; Rixos Premium Saadiyat Island; and Rosewood Abu Dhabi.
In Dubai, the following; Address Beach Resort; Al Maha, A Luxury Collection Desert Resort & Spa; Armani Hotel Dubai; Bab Al Shams; ME Dubai; The Lana, Dorchester Collection; The St Regis, Downtown Dubai; and Anantara Qasra Sarab Desert Resort.
One key represents a "true gem" within the hospitality scene; a hotel that either breaks the mold, offers something a bit different or is one of the best at what it does, with added extra-mile service.
During the ceremony 60 establishments were give one key for the first time. Gwendal Poullennec, international director of the Michelin Guide, welcomed the winners saying: "Awarding a first key is a special moment, because that’s when a property first joins the Michelin Key family."
Special Awards
Four new special awards opened the evening, with the Burman Hotel in Estonia taking home the first prize; Opening of the Year. It opened in March this year. As the name suggests, it goes to a stand-out newcomer to the scene.
Second up was the Architecture and Design Award, which recognises an establishment that gives guests and unforgettable experience through its distinctive aesthetic. Atlantis The Royal was crowned the winner, and a representative on the evening said: "To really produce extraordinary moments – from the arrival to the stay – everyone in this room has the same vision. But we are very fortunate to have such an iconic building in Dubai and the Middle East."
Bugenstock resort in Switzerland won the first Wellness Award, and thanked the team who give the resort its "soul". This award recognises a hotel's pioneering and holistic programme that genuinely nurture mind body and spirit.
The Local Gateway Award, meanwhile, was taken home by La Fiermontina Ocean in Morocco. The gong recognises a hotel that offers an immersive connection to its surroundings.
What are Michelin Keys?
Similar to star ratings for restaurants, keys aim to mark out stellar hotels and resorts with the distinction.
With the same rigour as they do for the culinary scene, Michelin's anonymous inspectors have independently reviewed the hotels, being mindful of five criteria across the globe. These are overall quality of the stay, individuality, service, design and consistency.
While this is the first global awards. The first roll-out began in early 2025 with 15 key destinations – including France, Spain, the UK, US and Thailand – where about 1,500 hotels were recognised.
As of tonight's event, 2,457 hotels worldwide have now received one, two or three Michelin keys.
“125 years after its creation as a guide for discerning travellers … Michelin keys now honour hotels that offer truly remarkable stays, where design, service, and location come together to create unforgettable moments," Mr Poullennec said in a press release.
“With their unique field expertise and on-the-ground approach, Michelin Guide Inspectors have selected the finest properties from across the globe, reflecting the diversity and excellence of today’s hospitality landscape. Whether travelers seek iconic resorts, historic city hotels, or hidden gems off the beaten path, the Michelin Keys provide a trusted guide to discover, explore, and book truly memorable stays that inspire and delight.”