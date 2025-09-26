Royal Mansour Tamuda Bay: Morocco meets the Mediterranean in a setting of tranquil luxury

Founded in 2010 by the Moroccan monarchy, Royal Mansour has set the benchmark as arguably the most prestigious luxury hotel brand in North Africa.

Following years of success with its flagship hotel in Marrakesh, the brand, led by the vision of director general Jean-Claude Messant, opened two new venues in 2024 – in Casablanca and Tamuda Bay.

There are now murmurs of international expansion on the horizon and a burning desire to establish itself as a leading name on the global stage.

This is where my trip to Royal Mansour Tamuda Bay comes in. In the north-east of the country, the hotel is nestled between the cities of Tetouan and Tangier on the Mediterranean coastline.

Dubbed the Moroccan riviera, and understandably so, it’s a retreat of tranquil luxury that defines itself by its wide array of dining options and its world-class spa facilities.

Ready for rest and relaxation, The National checks in to find out more.

A typical bedroom in one of Royal Mansour Tamuda Bay's luxury suites. Photo: Royal Mansour Tamuda Bay

The welcome

The clue is in the name with this hotel. Everything about it, from the moment you first arrive, is regal.

Having travelled by a hotel car from Tangier, I’m treated to views across the Mediterranean with both Spain and Gibraltar visible en route. The car pulls into a striking courtyard entrance area where I’m greeted by a small welcoming committee.

A porter is on hand to take my bags to my room and I’m given a welcome drink to enjoy while going through the motions of showing my passport at the check-in desk. It’s a quick and easy process and I’m made to feel at home after a long day travelling. I’m also given a handy welcome pack to introduce me to the hotel and a map shows me where the key amenities are.

While Tetouan is just 20 minutes away by car, the hotel’s privacy and intimacy are among its key selling points. The beach is privately owned by the hotel and its sprawling complex of 55 luxury suites and villas allow guests to spread out.

It’s a remote location, which could be seen as a negative by travellers looking for easy access to a city or major airport, but once there I soon appreciate that it provides a level of tranquillity that wouldn’t be achievable in a more accessible area.

Pool Beach at Royal Mansour Tamuda Bay. Photo: Royal Mansour Tamuda Bay

The room

After check-in, I’m taken to my room by golf buggy as the resident crickets provide the early soundtrack to my first evening.

The resort layout is formulaic, with two broad room categories: one is a luxury suite, the other a standalone villa.

The exteriors are similar. The villas take up the space of one unit while the suites are essentially one villa divided, so one suite takes up the lower floor and the other the upper.

Mine is a luxury suite on the higher floor. It’s nothing short of spectacular – with a porch area, dining room, balcony featuring stunning views over the Mediterranean, a large master bedroom, a walk-in wardrobe and an enormous bathroom featuring an indoor and outdoor shower.

Luxury is a given in a resort as exclusive as this, and my room certainly doesn’t disappoint in that regard, but what I find really striking is the sense of privacy.

I’m on the upstairs floor above other guests but it’s easy to forget this. The sheer size of the suite helps, of course, but there’s something serene about my surroundings when the only interruption is the gentle rhythm of the waves hitting the sand on the nearby beach.

It’s a sense of luxury that can only be enjoyed at a truly special location, allowing guests to reach inner peace.

The room is stocked with everything I need in the way of toiletries, plush bathrobes and slippers, which never goes amiss.

Breakfasts at Coccinella are a highlight at Royal Mansour Tamuda Bay. Photo: Royal Mansour Tamuda Bay

The food

There are four dining options at Royal Mansour Tamuda Bay, put together by three remarkable chefs. It’s a hotel known for its high-quality cuisine, and worth a visit for the dining scene alone.

On my first evening, I venture to the hotel’s Italian concept: Coccinella. Run by brothers Massimiliano and Raffaele Alajmo, it’s open from breakfast until dinner and offers a little bit of something for everyone.

It’s the perfect venue for a first night at the hotel. The menu offers a balance of quiet sophistication (my highlight was the beef carpaccio starter) with a mix of Italian crowd-pleasers suitable for any palate. Think fresh pasta, risotto, steak, tiramisu. What could be better after a long day of travelling?

As for breakfast, Coccinella’s speciality is the Egg’s Benedict and I’m not exaggerating when I say it’s one of the best I’ve ever tasted when I opt for its smoked salmon variety. There’s a full menu of egg-based dishes available alongside fresh fruit, cooked meats, cereals, fresh juices and hot drinks.

Le Mediterranee offers a more Spanish feel and is perfect as a lunch option. Overseen by three-Michelin-starred Spanish chef Quique Dacosta, the restaurant offers exquisite paellas and seafood dishes with wonderful views over the Moroccan coastline.

La Table is the hotel’s signature typical fine dining venue, combining French classics with a wide blend of international flavours. The vision of Eric Frechon, the restaurant offers two tasting menus: one showcasing seafood and one ‘the land’. Perched at the hotel’s highest point, it also boasts exquisite views over the coastline.

Pool Beach is the hotel’s more laid-back dining venue and becomes a real highlight of my trip. Whether relaxing on the pool or private beach, there’s a selection of Asian and South American-inspired tapas available throughout the day.

Last but not least, Alboran Club is the resort’s closest thing to a party spot – particularly in the evenings when sea views combine with vibing DJ sets to bring the day to a close.

Hotel facilities

Early morning is the best time to visit the spa's quiet pool. Photo: Royal Mansour Tamuda Bay

The hotel’s spa is arguably its standout facility for any would-be guest and the attraction Royal Mansour Tamuda Bay prides above all else.

It is Morocco’s first medical-aesthetic spa with a wide range of treatments available. The most noteworthy is the seven-day/eight-night longevity programme that combines medical expertise with advanced therapies.

A top tip from my experience at the hotel is to get to the spa before 9am to make the most of the aptly-named quiet pool. This way guests can make the most of the incredible facilities in the full tranquillity, peace and quiet, in which they were intended. It’s the best possible start to any day.

Aside from the spa, there is a central swimming pool dotted with loungers to enjoy, alongside the private beach, and several villas also have private pools. Watersport bookings are available beachside and excursions can be booked via concierge.

Value for money

Rates at start at $1,053 per night. Check-in is from 3pm and checkout is at 12pm.

This review was conducted at the invitation of the hotel and reflects hotel standards during this time. Services may change in the future

