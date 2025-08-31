Desert Rock review: Saudi Arabia’s five-star Red Sea hotel carved into rocks reopens for winter

A music-inspired resort carved into the rocks along Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea coastline, Desert Rock opened last year. After a brief closure for renovations and maintenance this summer, it has reopened to the public, offering next-level service in a truly astonishing setting.

The National checks in to see whether the hype lives up to expectations. Spoiler: it really does.

The welcome

The team sets out to wow you from the moment you step out the car. My family and I, including my husband and two kids, roll up to the entrance, but all we can see are rock formations and a curving, narrow alleyway.

A rather rustic entrance for such a luxurious resort - but that's what makes it special. Katy Gillett for The National

As we wander through, a stunning welcome pavilion comes into view and speakers pipe up. “Marhaba,” says a voice, before some dreamy music befitting the setting floats out. No sooner have we greeted the friendly staff stood waiting for us than we are whisked off to our villa to complete the check-in process. It’s a truly memorable entrance and one that sets the scene for what’s to come.

The room

The resort is massive and divided into four areas – we’re in Sabah (Arabic for “morning”), in a two-bedroom villa that sits at the hotel’s highest point. A king-size bed in the master bedroom looks out at the rugged cliff faces and infinity-style private pool, while a second bedroom with two queen beds faces the resort.

There’s a spacious living-dining area with a statement rock wall, plus a large two-tiered terrace with family games laid out waiting for us, including giant Jenga, chess and a child-friendly jigsaw puzzle.

Our living room with a statement rock wall. Photo: Katy Gillett for The National

The standalone bathtub in the master bathroom sits by floor-to-ceiling windows that also look out over the dramatic rocky landscape, alongside a massive walk-in rain shower.

Everything is in neutral hues and natural materials, seamlessly blending in with the desert surroundings. The effect is calming and comfortable. And the team has literally thought of everything. Tend to lose your key card? There’s a key card holder by the door for that. Love yoga? There’s a gorgeous leather mat in the cupboard. Bottle-feeding your baby? They’ve got the bottle warmer ready. There’s no detail too small.

The food

The chefs are superb across the resort. Basalt serves fresh and flavourful Peruvian cuisine during lunch hours, while the menu switches to modern Indian come evening. Standout dishes include a deeply aromatic Keralan fish curry with crusted sea bass and Kashmiri chilli-infused laal maas (lamb curry).

Basalt serves Peruvian dishes by day and Indian food at night. Katy Gillett for The National

Nyra is the signature restaurant, with inventive Turkish fusion recipes dreamt up by chef Osman. You can opt for a la carte or go for the tasting menu paired with equally innovative mocktails. We particularly love the slow-cooked lamb shank atop a creamy cauliflower puree and pickled cauliflower florets. The homemade focaccia bread is also excellent, as is the chef’s selection of olive oils from Turkey infused with flavours such as bergamot, basil and chilli.

We pair our dinner at Nyra with mocktails at Mica, a lounge-bar with a stunning rooftop terrace from where you can watch the sun set behind the towering rock formations. I recommend the Mistik Pot, a mocktail served in a traditional Turkish coffee pot, blending Turkish cold-brew coffee with the citrusy flavours of orange and lime. Delicious.

If I must find fault with anything, it’d be the breakfast at Basalt, which, while tasty, is a little uninspired when compared with the rest of the resort’s imaginative culinary offerings.

Hotel facilities

There’s so much to keep guests entertained, from the wadi pool to the observatory and desert games, including tennis, croquet and more. Adventure activities on offer include abseiling, ziplining, climbing and hiking. Other experiences you can book include e-biking, stargazing and Saudi cooking classes.

The Analogue Room boasts an excellent selection of vintage records as well as a range of record players. Katy Gillett for The National

Desert Rock also puts a focus on music, so the Analogue Room is a must-visit, where you can rifle through an excellently curated selection of vintage records. Guests can listen to them with headphones there or take them through to the Listening Room, where you can pop them on the high-tech Bang & Olufsen record player, kick back in the comfortable leather chairs and turn up the volume.

Spa and wellness

The gorgeous spa has a maze of treatment rooms and facilities, including experience showers, saunas, steam rooms, hammams and a vitality pool with cold plunge, all carved amid the rocks. An outdoor yoga pavilion offers aerial yoga sessions, but there’s also an indoor studio if it’s too warm out, where in-house instructor Sofia leads a soothing class that combines Hatha with sound healing and crystals.

I also try the 60-minute signature Moonlight Meteorite massage, and my expert therapist, Annys, works her magic on my myriad knots and tight back muscles with a mixture of techniques and stretches a la Thai massage style. I leave armed with nifty at-home instructions to keep my back from getting that knotted up again.

Family-friendly factor

Our kids love this resort, not only because of the unique setting and super-attentive staff, but also the standout children's club, where they’re well looked after while we’re enjoying the hotel’s various activities.

The children's club at Desert Rock is a big hit. Katy Gillett for The National

A raft of sustainable wooden STEM toys keeps them busy, alongside a comfortable lounge with a large TV screen (they ask you if you allow them screens before letting them watch it) and a shaded outdoor playground. There are also mini electric vehicles for little ones to take out into the nearby desert, which is a big hit.

Highchairs and children’s menus are on offer throughout the venues, with classic options such as pizza, pasta and burgers to healthier picks such as salad, soup and grilled chicken. In Nyra, staff offer Paw Patrol-themed colouring books and pencils.

While the kids enjoy swimming in the large communal wadi pool, they also love playing with the provided toys (a water gun and periscope!) in our private pool.

Accessibility and sustainability

As with the rest of the Red Sea resorts, Desert Rock abides by a regenerative tourism ethos. It has been designed to blend in with natural surroundings and respect the indigenous flora and fauna.

Wheelchairs can access all hotel amenities, including the pool, children's club, boardroom and spa, as well as a six-seater buggy. Villas include grab rails, roll-in showers with integrated seating, and lowered deadbolts and viewports on villa doors, which are also self-closing. There is also a five-foot turning radius in the living room, and the toilet seat is at wheelchair height.

The service

Desert Rock is the kind of resort that makes you think there should be a level above five star, as the team truly goes above and beyond to make sure your every need is catered for – sometimes before you even know what you want. A central WhatsApp number means whatever you ask for will be with you within minutes, including buggies to whisk around the vast property.

Value for money

Rates start from $1,866 (Dh6,850) per night for the one-bedroom Wadi Villa, including breakfast. Check-in time is 3pm and check-out is noon.

This review was conducted at the invitation of the hotel and reflects hotel standards during this time. Services may change in the future

