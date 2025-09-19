Meditation, massages and midnight swims - a long weekend at Banyan Tree Phuket

With more than 70 hotels and resorts around the world – including properties on Bluewaters Island in Dubai and in Saudi Arabia's AlUla – Banyan Tree has become globally renowned for its luxury wellness hospitality.

On a recent visit to Thailand, I had the opportunity to dive into the hotel's origins. Banyan Tree Phuket was the brand's first resort, opening in 1994, and it's clear to see why the concept caught on.

With retreating on my mind as I checked in, here's how the long weekend unfolded.

The welcome

Waiting to check in by the main pool, I'm treated to a gentle shoulder massage. Hayley Kadrou / The National

After a seven-hour flight from Dubai, I'm greeted at the airport before the approximately 40-minute drive in a branded minibus to the hotel. Staring out the window as we speed past colourful temples and lush vegetation, I don't mind the transfer time at all.

I feel a buzz of excitement when I see the red, multi-tiered triangle roofs so synonymous with traditional Thai architecture as we turn into the resort. Check-in is not what I'm accustomed to: sitting poolside, with a cool flannel in one hand and a health drink in the other, I'm treated to a shoulder massage as all the tiresome admin is completed.

Despite being quite happy to remain put, I am soon transferred by golf buggy to my accommodation for the next three nights. We pass the bicycle station offering easy resort exploration to one side, and a 6,756-yard golf course on the other.

The villa

Every villa comes with a private pool. Photo: Banyan Tree Phuket

My one-bedroom villa has a private pool, complete with a hot tub area. Before dipping into the water, I explore the rest of the open-plan space. On entering, there is a tea and coffee making station to my left and a sofa and coffee table topped with exotic fruit.

A little further inside, I find a king-size bed against one wall, looking towards French windows which open out to the patio and pool space.

In the bathroom and dressing room, there are twin sinks, twin wash bags, robes and slippers, each with monochrome patterns, while the shower space opens on to the patio.

Extra-special touches include shower toiletries made on-site from fresh local ingredients, an oil burner and incense sticks, as well as the ingredients for scrub and spa rituals left by my bathroom mirror each night.

Spa and wellness

Sound healing is woven into spa treatments and fitness sessions during the weekend. Photo: Banyan Tree Phuket

Living well is at the heart of this resort. After sampling the experiences and speaking to the team, it's clear that they also consider how guests can take their wellness learning home.

Casual guests can enjoy everything from the in-room rituals to simply laying poolside, while those more invested in de-stressing can enrol in a retreat programme.

I start with a consultation with a wellness expert, who then sets out my go-to activities for the next few days. These include a group sound meditation overlooking the sea, vinyasa flow on the resort's lagoon deck, a reflexology and gua sha workshop, conscious grounding and walking meditation, as well as a personalised sound healing treatment followed by a full body massage.

Conscious grounding invites us to walk barefoot across the grass with our eyes closed. Photo: Banyan Tree Phuket

Every experience calms the nervous system, but my highlight has to be the reflexology session, where we run through pressure points to solve different ailments, and even receive a complete at-home kit. The conscious grounding session, where we close our eyes and walk barefoot across a stretch of grass, connecting with the earth, is my other favourite.

While traditional spa facilities are not available, the treatment rooms make up for this. The massage starts with an essential oil pairing in the apothecary, before I'm escorted to a hut surrounded by greenery where the sound ceremony and massage take place. It feels more grounding than a glossy spa.

The food

The flavour-packed four-course meal at Saffron ends with grilled pineapple and coconut sorbet. Hayley Kadrou / The National

There are several restaurants on-site: Banyan Cafe, Tre Trattoria, Hojo, Saffron and Tin Tapas Bar, and another on a sister property, Riva Club. A short transfer can be arranged for guests wishing to dine at the latter.

Food highlights across my stay include vegetable gyozas and avocado and mango salad at Hojo, where my group and I enjoy a set lunch beside the central pool; mini bruschetta with generous toppings during our river cruise with Tin Tapas Bar; and the generous breakfast spread overlooking the river at Tre Trattoria.

Saffron is one of the resort's culinary highlights. Photo: Banyan Tree Phuket

Saffron, however, is the most memorable. Enjoying the set menu at the Thai restaurant, I make my way through burnt eggplant served with onion pickle and Thai chilli lime dressing, as well as Thai spicy style broth with assorted mushrooms. These are followed by perfectly grilled tofu served with baby carrot, Thai green chilli sauce on a bed of roasted pumpkin and raw papaya salad, and a grilled Phuket pineapple served with coconut sorbet to finish.

Highs and lows

The main town of Phuket is a 30-minute drive from the resort. Getty Images

There's a reason why the “in-villa” pool concept took off worldwide. A midnight solo swim under the stars followed by a soak in the hot tub is a fuss-free wellness experience like no other.

If you want to visit the main town to dive into its vibrant nightlife and sample as many authentic street foods as possible, be aware that the resort is a 30-minute drive from the local markets. But it's well worth the short commute.

The verdict

Whether enjoying the spa or cycling around the grounds, a sense of calm follows you at Banyan Tree Phuket. Hayley Kadrou / The National

You know that daydream where you cut off from the world for a bit, surround yourself with nature and truly feel your shoulders drop? Banyan Tree Phuket is exactly that. But instead of ditching daily luxuries to do so, it invites you to take on a handful more in the process.

The bottom line

Prices start at THB22,000 (Dh2,536) per night, but vary based on accommodation and season. Check-in is from 12pm; checkout is at 3pm.

This review was conducted at the invitation of the hotel and reflects the standards during this time. Services may change in future

