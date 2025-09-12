Turning 40 in Phuket: The wellness lessons that now shape my everyday life

If anyone had told me a few years ago that I'd spend my birthday at a wellness retreat, I would have scoffed at the idea. But since last year, as my 40th birthday started to creep up on me, I have become more conscious of how I treat my body; I exercise regularly, dropping 30kg in two years, and am more mindful of what I eat.

So, when the opportunity to experience a wellness holiday in Phuket came up, I jumped at it.

Located a little over an hour away from the main town, Anantara Layan Phuket is home to Layan Life Wellness Centre. Cocooned on the hotel grounds, away from guest accommodations and restaurants, Layan is surrounded by lush foliage and a pond that houses colourful koi fish. Spread over two floors, the treatments here blend traditional Thai medicine, alternative medicine and medicinal treatments, and span both beauty and wellness.

The wellness centre is housed in a minimalistic building with plenty of natural light. Photo: Anantara Layan Phuket

Prior to my visit, I had a consultation call with my consultant and dedicated point-of-contact Tiah, who asks about my medical history, fitness level, the medication I take and an overview of my general lifestyle. Based on that, the team prepares a plan for my three-day stay there, featuring treatments and activities to help iron out my concerns – including posture, fitness levels, hormonal issues and the miscellaneous aches and pains I sometimes experience.

As it turns out, I have never tried any of them before. I start with two full body assessments, which give me a clear picture of what I need to work on. These turn out to be the most helpful takeaways from my time here.

Moti Physio, an AI-powered posture analysis system, checks my body alignment and offers an in-depth analysis of which muscles I need to work on and which ones need to be stimulated more while I am exercising. I find out, for example, that if I don’t work on my posture, I could develop a hunch and have lower back issues in the future.

Styku, the second assessment, shows the different levels of composition of body mass, such as fat percentage and muscle mass, and offers a calculation of how many calories I should be eating a day to reach my ideal body weight.

As part of my plan, I also have a doctor consultation. I appreciate that the approach the wellness centre takes is informational rather than alarmist. It highlights potential issues and offers solutions, but not in a way that feels overwhelming or stressful (as some doctors’ visits in the past have left me feeling).

One of my favourite treatments at Layan Life is cryotherapy. As someone who never even takes cold showers, this was a real challenge. But the therapist, Mai, is encouraging and supportive, and I am surprised I am able to stay in the chamber for as long as I did.

I have ear-marked cryotherapy studios in Abu Dhabi to help with muscle recovery. Photo: Anantara Layan Phuket

Rajasamnak, which combines acupressure with a therapeutic massage technique; and Goy Mod Look therapy, an abdominal massage that helps with hormonal issues, both feel quite brutal in the moment, and I try my best not to squeal in pain. However, the herbal hot herbal press applied after feels soothing and I sleep the best I have in years following these treatments.

From the activity roster, I try my hand at Muay Thai. I am not new to boxing as a workout, but this version is much more intense. Even though I am certain I got several moves wrong, the trainer, Lee, is patient and encouraging, much like the Pilates instructor, Pat, who offers great tips on posture correction and easing pain.

But how did those three days at a wellness centre translate to real-world practice?

Best of all, since coming back, I have been able to incorporate these learnings into my real-world routine. I now go for Pilates classes to help correct my posture and constantly remind myself to sit up straight – especially since my job requires me to be seated in one place for a long time. Also, using the two assessments as a guideline, I’m working with my personal trainer in Abu Dhabi to work on muscles that are not as activated as they should be, making my workouts feel a lot more intense – but I know the long-term results will be worth it.

Given the post-workout pain I experience, and reading up about the treatment after I tried it, I have now earmarked spots in Abu Dhabi that offer cryotherapy, in a bid to challenge myself and go for it more often to help with muscle recovery.

While I haven't started classes yet, I am also intrigued by Muay Thai boxing, which is not only a more intense cardio workout, but should also help my co-ordination and ability to balance (which is embarrassingly bad).

And finally, from the healthy menu that is offered at the hotel, I've got ideas for dishes that are balanced and nutritious, and ones I can meal prep to support my workouts.

While the visit to the wellness centre wasn’t the start of my fitness journey, I feel like it gave me the perspective and reality check I needed – showing me that while I may have come far, I still have a long way to go.

