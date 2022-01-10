The Lana in Dubai: Dorchester Collection's first Middle East hotel to open in 2022

Dorchester Collection has revealed details of its first property in Dubai, which is due to open in the final quarter of this year.

The group operates an exclusive portfolio of nine hotels around the world, including The Dorchester, London, Hotel Plaza Athenee, Paris and The Beverly Hills Hotel, Los Angeles, and has partnered with the UAE’s Omniyat to bring its first luxury property to the Middle East.

The hotel will be called The Lana, a play on an Arabic expression that translates as “for us” and a Hawaiian phrase that means “floating in calm water”.

It will feature 225 guest rooms in Dubai’s Business Bay, overlooking the Dubai Creek, with views of Burj Khalifa. It consists of a striking 30-storey tower designed by award-winning architecture firm Foster + Partners. Interiors are by Parisian duo Gilles & Boissier, and are designed to accentuate Dubai’s various vistas.

The Lana's lobby area. Photo: Dorchester Collection

A contemporary design aesthetic takes its cues from the hotel’s city setting and water views, with stone parquet flooring, triple-height ceilings, dark marbles, sculptural furniture and gentle hues of gold, beige and olive green.

“The Lana is one of the most anticipated hotel openings of 2022, given its incredible design-led credentials in a superb location in one of the world’s most vibrant cities, and a rooftop scene that will attract much attention," says Christopher Cowdray, chief executive of Dorchester Collection.

"We’re looking forward to bringing Dorchester Collection’s renowned brand of luxury hospitality combined with Omniyat’s real estate vision to a new region that is home to so many of our guests around the world.”

Inventory will include 69 suites with floor-to-ceiling windows that flood the space with natural light. Among these are 21 signature suites that have a residential feel and open floor plans. A 333-square-metre Presidential Suite will offer two sitting rooms, a garden room, dining room and expansive private terrace. A two-bedroom Royal Suite offers 357 square metres of indoor and outdoor living space wrapping around the north corner of the building.

Key to the guest experience are the concierge services that the Dorchester is known for. On arrival, guests will be welcomed to the second floor, which is one level up from the water, and home to the reception, concierge desk, an indoor-outdoor social lobby space and a pastry counter. The second floor will also be home to a secluded garden lounge.

Dining options include a modern Mediterranean restaurant, Italian cafe and a signature restaurant and lounge on the 18th floor. A spa, wellness centre and state-of-the-art gym will be homed on the 29th floor, while a rooftop pool on the 30th floor will only be available to hotel guests and will offer cabana service. Hotel guests will also have access to the Beach Club at One at Palm Jumeirah, Dorchester Collection, Dubai, which is reachable via a short boat ride.

“The forthcoming opening of The Lana marks a new era of luxury in Dubai, and I am honoured to be managing the hotel and its exciting launch where our guests can be part of history in the making and forge our legacy,” says Caroline-Jane Housto, general manager of The Lana.

As part of the development, Dorchester Collection will also manage 39 water-facing residences adjacent to the hotel, while the brand also manages the 94 apartments at Omniyat's One at Palm Jumeirah.