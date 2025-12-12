New Year's Day holiday announced for UAE private sector

New Year's Day will be a holiday for private sector employees in the UAE, the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation said on Friday.
The announcement comes after authorities said the public sector would be granted paid leave in celebration of the start of 2026. Friday, January 2, will also be designated as a remote-work day for federal government employees, except those whose roles require them to be in their workplaces.
Public and private sector staff typically receive the same number of public holiday dates each year under a unified government calendar.
The public holiday will be welcomed by those who plan to take part in New Year's Eve festivities across the country, including concerts and fireworks.
The firework display at Burj Khalifa will once more be a major highlight as thousands ring in the new year.
Meanwhile, Friday prayers will be held at 12.45pm across the country from January 2, rather than 1.15pm.
