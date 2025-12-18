Heavy rain and hail swept into parts of the UAE overnight

Adverse weather forecast for UAE for next two days

Authorities in Abu Dhabi and Dubai have urged the public to be vigilant with heavy rain, high wind and thunderstorms set to sweep across the Emirates over the next two days.

The warning comes after heavy rain, strong wind and hail hit Ras Al Khaimah late on Wednesday.

Dubai Police stressed the need to “prioritise your safety” during the expected adverse weather, calling on people to avoid beaches, valleys, sailing activities and flood-prone areas.

Dubai Media Office said the emirate was expected to experience “unstable weather” until Friday, with spells of rain and powerful wind reaching speeds of up to 65kph.

It advised people to stay away from mountainous areas and the sea and to take care when driving, reducing speeds when necessary to adapt to the prevailing weather.

The government-run media office shared a list of emergency contact numbers – including police, ambulance and municipality services – for those who are affected by the forecasted hazardous weather.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, on Wednesday shared an Instagram post featuring a rain cloud emoji, in which he asked the public to “be ready”.

Worker safety

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation stressed the need for private sector companies to be prepared for the prevailing weather, with worker safety in mind.

The ministry highlighted the importance of protecting employees, particularly those working outdoors, and ensuring all health and safety measures are met.

Abu Dhabi Police said motorists should “adhere to safe driving and safety measures on internal and external roads during the expected rains and weather fluctuations” in a message on social media.

The force emphasised that road users should check the weather forecast before setting off on journeys, reduce speed and leave a safe distance from other vehicles if travel was necessary.

Police warned against taking pictures of the stormy weather while driving and reminded motorists to abide by speed limits.

Abu Dhabi typically enforces variable speed limits during bouts of bad weather – such as heavy rain, dust storms and fog – with revised caps displayed on electronic signs on roads.

Winter storms

The National Centre of Meteorology said the “main rainfall wave” was expected on Thursday and Friday.

The bureau forecasts “different intensities of rainfall accompanied with lightning, thunder and hail over limited areas” on Thursday.

The NCM's online weather map projects heavy rainfall in Abu Dhabi, Dubai and the Northern Emirates on both Thursday and Friday, with conditions expected to ease on Saturday.

The online Windy weather forecasting service shows a chance of rain and thunder in Abu Dhabi from early afternoon, with more sustained downpours and storms from 10pm onwards, into Friday morning.

Bouts of rain and thunder are also expected in Dubai from Thursday afternoon, continuing until Friday morning.