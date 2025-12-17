Things to do when it rains in Abu Dhabi, from visiting museums to indoor theme parks

Despite the UAE's reputation for sunshine, it does rain from time to time. There hasn't been much rain this year but, as the dark clouds roll in, Abu Dhabi is expecting some showers.

So, it's good to know where to go and what to do in the capital when outdoor destinations such as the beach are off the cards. Here are some indoor activities to consider when the sun is hiding.

Saadiyat Cultural District

The Zayed National Museum in Abu Dhabi opened on December 3. AFP

A trip to Saadiyat Island presents a plethora of indoor activities to choose from. Explore the UAE’s history at the Zayed National Museum, take a journey through time at the Natural History Museum, stroll through the exhibitions at Louvre Abu Dhabi or get your cameras out at teamLab Phenomena. They are quite close to each other, so it is possible, by allowing plenty of time, to visit all four in one day.

Indoor theme parks

Inside the Polar realm at SeaWorld in Abu Dhabi. All photos: Chris Whiteoak / The National

California Sea Lions in the Rocky Point realm

In addition to the animals, there is also roaming entertainment

Bottlenose dolphins can be found in the Tropical Ocean realm

The Endless Ocean realm has more than 20 viewing points into its large aquarium, including one that is 20 metres deep

A Clown Nose Ray in the aquarium in the Endless Ocean realm, which is also home to the world's largest multi-species aquarium

Puffins are found in the Arctic zone in the Polar Ocean realm

The Tropical Ocean realm is the biggest inside SeaWorld Abu Dhabi

The MicroOcean realm is geared towards children

Walrus are in the Arctic zone of the Polar Ocean realm

The entrance into the One Ocean realm

Sea Otters in the Arctic zone

An authentic souq recreated at the Abu Dhabi Ocean realm

The Arctic zone in the Polar Ocean realm is much cooler than the other areas

Inside a gift shop at SeaWorld Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi Ocean is designed to give a traditional feel of the olden days of the UAE capital, yet with a modern touch.

The seating section inside One Ocean

The Antarctic zone in the Polar Ocean realm will be home to different species of penguins

The centrepiece inside the One Ocean realm

Sea Star is a character who roams around the MicroOcean realm

The Tropical Ocean is home to dolphins

The Tropical Ocean has an Amazon rainforest-inspired decor, with giant banyans and palm trees

The MicroOcean realm has rides for children as well as play areas

The amphitheatre in the Tropical Ocean realm can seat up to 2,000 people

Sea Lion cavern theatre in the Rocky Point realm

Walrus live in the Arctic zone

The MicroOcean section is themed so that visitors feel like the size of plankton in the ocean

The Rocky Point is themed after the Pacific North-west in the US with its mountains and waves replicated

The Manta Coaster goes outside the SeaWorld Abu Dhabi building

SeaWorld Abu Dhabi is the newest theme park on Yas Island. The attraction spans 183,000 square metres and occupies five floors. There are more than 100,000 animals and more than 15 rides and experiences in the park’s eight sections.

Other theme parks that are fully or partially indoors include Ferrari World and Warner Bros World Abu Dhabi. The latter has rides for all ages, and characters from franchises such as DC and Looney Tunes.

Inside Reem Mall, keep cool at Snow Abu Dhabi while enjoying rides, themed attractions and tucking into food at one of the three dining outlets.

Active indoor attractions

If the children have energy to burn, the capital's more active indoor attractions may do the trick.

Families can check out KidZania in Yas Mall, which offers more than 40 role-playing activities for children aged four to 16. There's also Clymb, which is inside Yas Mall, next to Ferrari World. It has the world's tallest indoor skydiving flight chamber.

In Marina Mall and Forsan Central Mall, Bounce Abu Dhabi offers an action-packed experience with more than 100 trampolines.

Escape rooms

Children and adults can stay engaged and entertained at escape rooms, with numerous options around the capital.

Abu Dhabi Mall has Boxed In – Think In, which offers more than 80 challenges and puzzles inside 12 boxes for curious minds to solve. The tasks require concentration, problem-solving skills and logical thinking.

It is also home to Prison Island, an indoor adventure attraction where teams take on a series of physical and mental challenge rooms that test problem-solving skills, agility and teamwork, rather than attempting to escape a single room.

For those who prefer a bit of horror, try BlackOut, near Al Wahda Mall, which has five rooms and eerie challenges that take from 40 minutes to 60 minutes.

VR gaming

Pixoul Gaming at Al Qana is home to virtual reality games, classic arcade machines and other exciting e-sport activities. Zero Latency at The Galleria Al Maryah Island also offers VR fun and is ideal for big groups who want to enter free-roam multiplayer worlds.

The National Aquarium

The National Aquarium Abu Dhabi opened to the public in November. All photos by Ruel Pableo for The National

It is the first attraction to open in Al Qana, a new waterfront destination.

Inside The Sub, one of 10 zones in the aquarium.

The Red Sea Wreck zone.

The UAE's Natural Treasures zone.

The Ring of Fire zone where guests can learn about volcanic caves and how islands are formed.

Children outside of the National Aquarium on opening day.

Tickets can be purchased at the door or online. Prices start at Dh105 ($28).

Visitors explore the Red Sea Wreck zone.

The National Aquarium Abu Dhabi is set to be joined by other attractions at Al Qana.

The aquarium is home to 46,000 creatures, representing 300 species.

Covering more than 9,000 square metres, it is the largest aquarium in the Middle East.

An underwater tunnel at the National Aquarium Abu Dhabi.

Visitors can book the aquarium tour or a behind-the-scenes tour.

The Flooded Forest zone is home to Super Snake – a female reticulated python, aged 14, that weighs 115 kilograms.

Inside the Red Sea Wreck zone visitors can can come face-to-fin with hundreds of fish.

At the Atlantic Cave zone visitors can discover what really lives beneath the ocean's surface.

The Frozen Ocean zone.

The Ocean Magic zone.

Inside Bu Tinah Island zone.

The Ocean Magic zone contains a car filled with fishes.

The Flooded Forest zone.

The UAE's Natural Treasures zone explores the country's rich pearl diving history.

Also in Al Qana, the National Aquarium is home to 46,000 marine creatures and 300 species, spread across 10 zones.

The attraction is the largest aquarium in the Middle East and offers several experiences, including scuba diving, feeding animals, and glass-bottom boat tours.

Spa and wellness centres

A gloomy day can be transformed into a relaxing break at one of the city's spa and wellness hubs.

The wide variety of amenities at The Bridge at Al Qana are worth checking out. The lifestyle hub combines a gym, spa, restaurant, juice bar and other wellness-related concepts in one building. Relaxation spaces, Cryo treatments and infrared saunas are also available.

Many hotels have facilities that are open to non-guests, such as the Upbeat Health Club at Holiday Inn Abu Dhabi, the Namm Spa at Dusit Thani Abu Dhabi, and The Spa at Mandarin Oriental Emirates Palace, which blends ancient eastern healing techniques with contemporary spa services.

Fun at home

When the weather is extreme, the advice is often not to leave the house unless essential. In those cases, there are plenty of ways to create at-home fun for children, such as hosting an indoor treasure hunt or creating a makeshift laser maze out of strings or crepe paper.

Board games are a fun option for all ages, as well as learning skills such as knitting or cake decorating, with lots of instruction videos available on TikTok and YouTube. If extended screen time isn't an issue, organise a movie marathon, made easier by streaming services such as Netflix, and OSN for more regional programming.

Where%20the%20Crawdads%20Sing %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EOlivia%20Newman%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStars%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Daisy%20Edgar-Jones%2C%20Taylor%20John%20Smith%2C%20Harris%20Dickinson%2C%20David%20Strathairn%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%202%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Who's who in Yemen conflict Houthis: Iran-backed rebels who occupy Sanaa and run unrecognised government Yemeni government: Exiled government in Aden led by eight-member Presidential Leadership Council Southern Transitional Council: Faction in Yemeni government that seeks autonomy for the south Habrish 'rebels': Tribal-backed forces feuding with STC over control of oil in government territory

Countries recognising Palestine France, UK, Canada, Australia, Portugal, Belgium, Malta, Luxembourg, San Marino and Andorra

Company%20profile %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EName%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20JustClean%3Cbr%3E%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EDubai%20with%20offices%20in%20other%20GCC%20countries%3Cbr%3E%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ELaunch%20year%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%202016%3Cbr%3E%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ENumber%20of%20employees%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20160%2B%20with%2021%20nationalities%20in%20eight%20cities%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3E%3Cbr%3ESector%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20online%20laundry%20and%20cleaning%20services%3Cbr%3E%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFunding%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E%2430m%20from%20Kuwait-based%20Faith%20Capital%20Holding%20and%20Gulf%20Investment%20Corporation%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Who has lived at The Bishops Avenue? George Sainsbury of the supermarket dynasty, sugar magnate William Park Lyle and actress Dame Gracie Fields were residents in the 1930s when the street was only known as ‘Millionaires’ Row’.

Then came the international super rich, including the last king of Greece, Constantine II, the Sultan of Brunei and Indian steel magnate Lakshmi Mittal who was at one point ranked the third richest person in the world.

Turkish tycoon Halis Torprak sold his mansion for £50m in 2008 after spending just two days there. The House of Saud sold 10 properties on the road in 2013 for almost £80m.

Other residents have included Iraqi businessman Nemir Kirdar, singer Ariana Grande, holiday camp impresario Sir Billy Butlin, businessman Asil Nadir, Paul McCartney’s former wife Heather Mills.

Hunting park to luxury living Land was originally the Bishop of London's hunting park, hence the name

The road was laid out in the mid 19th Century, meandering through woodland and farmland

Its earliest houses at the turn of the 20th Century were substantial detached properties with extensive grounds

Benefits of first-time home buyers' scheme Priority access to new homes from participating developers

Discounts on sales price of off-plan units

Flexible payment plans from developers

Mortgages with better interest rates, faster approval times and reduced fees

DLD registration fee can be paid through banks or credit cards at zero interest rates

Avatar: Fire and Ash Director: James Cameron Starring: Sam Worthington, Sigourney Weaver, Zoe Saldana Rating: 4.5/5

Fire and Fury

By Michael Wolff,

Henry Holt

Silent Hill f Publisher: Konami Platforms: PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC Rating: 4.5/5

Some of Darwish's last words "They see their tomorrows slipping out of their reach. And though it seems to them that everything outside this reality is heaven, yet they do not want to go to that heaven. They stay, because they are afflicted with hope." - Mahmoud Darwish, to attendees of the Palestine Festival of Literature, 2008 His life in brief: Born in a village near Galilee, he lived in exile for most of his life and started writing poetry after high school. He was arrested several times by Israel for what were deemed to be inciteful poems. Most of his work focused on the love and yearning for his homeland, and he was regarded the Palestinian poet of resistance. Over the course of his life, he published more than 30 poetry collections and books of prose, with his work translated into more than 20 languages. Many of his poems were set to music by Arab composers, most significantly Marcel Khalife. Darwish died on August 9, 2008 after undergoing heart surgery in the United States. He was later buried in Ramallah where a shrine was erected in his honour.