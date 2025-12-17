Things to do when it rains in Abu Dhabi, from visiting museums to indoor theme parks

Despite the UAE's reputation for sunshine, it does rain from time to time. There hasn't been much rain this year but, as the dark clouds roll in, Abu Dhabi is expecting some showers.
So, it's good to know where to go and what to do in the capital when outdoor destinations such as the beach are off the cards. Here are some indoor activities to consider when the sun is hiding.
Saadiyat Cultural District
A trip to Saadiyat Island presents a plethora of indoor activities to choose from. Explore the UAE’s history at the Zayed National Museum, take a journey through time at the Natural History Museum, stroll through the exhibitions at Louvre Abu Dhabi or get your cameras out at teamLab Phenomena. They are quite close to each other, so it is possible, by allowing plenty of time, to visit all four in one day.
Indoor theme parks
SeaWorld Abu Dhabi is the newest theme park on Yas Island. The attraction spans 183,000 square metres and occupies five floors. There are more than 100,000 animals and more than 15 rides and experiences in the park’s eight sections.
Other theme parks that are fully or partially indoors include Ferrari World and Warner Bros World Abu Dhabi. The latter has rides for all ages, and characters from franchises such as DC and Looney Tunes.
Inside Reem Mall, keep cool at Snow Abu Dhabi while enjoying rides, themed attractions and tucking into food at one of the three dining outlets.
Active indoor attractions
If the children have energy to burn, the capital's more active indoor attractions may do the trick.
Families can check out KidZania in Yas Mall, which offers more than 40 role-playing activities for children aged four to 16. There's also Clymb, which is inside Yas Mall, next to Ferrari World. It has the world's tallest indoor skydiving flight chamber.
In Marina Mall and Forsan Central Mall, Bounce Abu Dhabi offers an action-packed experience with more than 100 trampolines.
Escape rooms
Children and adults can stay engaged and entertained at escape rooms, with numerous options around the capital.
Abu Dhabi Mall has Boxed In – Think In, which offers more than 80 challenges and puzzles inside 12 boxes for curious minds to solve. The tasks require concentration, problem-solving skills and logical thinking.
It is also home to Prison Island, an indoor adventure attraction where teams take on a series of physical and mental challenge rooms that test problem-solving skills, agility and teamwork, rather than attempting to escape a single room.
For those who prefer a bit of horror, try BlackOut, near Al Wahda Mall, which has five rooms and eerie challenges that take from 40 minutes to 60 minutes.
VR gaming
Pixoul Gaming at Al Qana is home to virtual reality games, classic arcade machines and other exciting e-sport activities. Zero Latency at The Galleria Al Maryah Island also offers VR fun and is ideal for big groups who want to enter free-roam multiplayer worlds.
The National Aquarium
Also in Al Qana, the National Aquarium is home to 46,000 marine creatures and 300 species, spread across 10 zones.
The attraction is the largest aquarium in the Middle East and offers several experiences, including scuba diving, feeding animals, and glass-bottom boat tours.
Spa and wellness centres
A gloomy day can be transformed into a relaxing break at one of the city's spa and wellness hubs.
The wide variety of amenities at The Bridge at Al Qana are worth checking out. The lifestyle hub combines a gym, spa, restaurant, juice bar and other wellness-related concepts in one building. Relaxation spaces, Cryo treatments and infrared saunas are also available.
Many hotels have facilities that are open to non-guests, such as the Upbeat Health Club at Holiday Inn Abu Dhabi, the Namm Spa at Dusit Thani Abu Dhabi, and The Spa at Mandarin Oriental Emirates Palace, which blends ancient eastern healing techniques with contemporary spa services.
Fun at home
When the weather is extreme, the advice is often not to leave the house unless essential. In those cases, there are plenty of ways to create at-home fun for children, such as hosting an indoor treasure hunt or creating a makeshift laser maze out of strings or crepe paper.
Board games are a fun option for all ages, as well as learning skills such as knitting or cake decorating, with lots of instruction videos available on TikTok and YouTube. If extended screen time isn't an issue, organise a movie marathon, made easier by streaming services such as Netflix, and OSN for more regional programming.