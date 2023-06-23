First look: Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental unveils luxury spa

Abu Dhabi’s most palatial hotel has unveiled its new luxury spa.

The Spa at Mandarin Oriental has opened at Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental, Abu Dhabi.

Nestled amid the manicured gardens of the hotel, the spa is surrounded by water features and wall mosaics inspired by the region. It spans 500 square metres and offers nine private treatment suites.

Guests visiting the wellness haven can choose from treatments and therapies bridging two cultures – some derived from ancient Eastern healing traditions, others inspired by Middle East and North African practices.

There is also a royal hammam where therapists will perform three rituals including Moroccan, Turkish and contemporary techniques.

On the hotel’s private beach, Hideaway Spa Cabanas will be the place to go for al fresco treatments accompanied by the sounds of the ocean, ideal for guests wanting to stay close to nature.

Guests can get al fresco spa treatments at Hideaway Beach Cabanas. Photo: Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental

Stand-out treatments available at The Spa include Oriental Qi, a Chinese medicine-inspired treatment to balance mind, body and soul; the Essence of Abu Dhabi, a two-hour treatment that's an ode to Cleopatra; and Terrain Treasures, an indulgent treatment inspired by the Rub' al Khali desert and Arabian Gulf waters.

The Acqua di Parma Barbiere treatment is designed for male guests, and combines the art of shaving with upscale products from the luxury Italian brand.

Set to be a place of calmness and serenity, the spa will host visiting wellness practitioners and guest therapists from some of the world’s best spas throughout the year.

“We are delighted to welcome guests to experience The Spa at Mandarin Oriental, Emirates Palace Abu Dhabi, which seeks to build upon the hotel’s distinctive legacy while introducing unparalleled wellness experiences and therapies,” said Michael Koth, general manager of Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental, Abu Dhabi.

There will also be a focus on corporate wellness, with spaces for mindful meetings and corporate group events.

And a visit to the spa can soon be a family affair as dedicated treatments using organic and chemical-free products will be available to pamper children over the age of six starting in September.

The rebranded Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental, Abu Dhabi celebrated its official launch in February this year. The Hong Kong-based hotel group has already introduced several new concepts to the 18-year-old property including the Episodes Afternoon Tea and the region's first vegan guestrooms.