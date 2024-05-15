'We want to see Palestinians play football - not die in war'

Members of the Palestinian national women's team expressed their pride at playing football in front of artwork featuring the Irish and Palestinian flags at Dalymount Park stadium in Dublin on Nakba Day.

“Walking through the pitch and seeing our flag here, it feels like home," said Palestinian-German player Nadine Mohamad, 20, before the team's match against local Irish football club The Bohemians.

"Ireland is a European country which supports us and I think will join Spain and Malta and Slovenia and recognise Palestine soon, so we are so excited about what's going to happen in the future.

"This is the most special moment we’ve ever had," she added.

Mohamed, who travelled from Berlin where she plays for local club Turkiyemspor, said German authorities are restricting pro-Palestine and anti-war protests and trying to deny what is happening in Gaza.

“When you see a kid who's five years old looking for his mom or dad who's buried under the rubble of their house, how do you ignore it?” she said.

National Palestinian player Nadine Mohamad in Dublin ahead of her team's friendly match with the Bohemian Club. Hannah McCarthy

Jihad, one of the Palestinians organising the trip, said the match at Dalymount Park was about reminding the world that Palestinians do not want to die in Gaza.

“They have hopes and dreams too,” he said. “We want people to see Palestinians playing football - not just dying in war.”

George Dabit travelled to Dublin from Canada to support his granddaughter, Charlotte Phillips, who plays in goal for the national Palestinian team.

Born in Jaffa in 1945, Mr Dabit and his family were forced to flee their home during the 1948 Nakba.

His family lived in Jordan before returning to East Jerusalem where he met Ms Phillips’s grandmother, Odette.

“It’s only in the last two and half years that I’ve been able to talk about what happened to my family during the Nakba,” Mrs Dabit said.

Odette and George Dabit travelled to Dublin from Canada to support their granddaughter, Charlotte, who is the Palestinian national team's goalkeeper. Hannah McCarthy

Her family had planned to flee from their home in the city of Ramla in 1948 but after her eldest brother Zachary, who was 18, died from a gunshot wound inflicted by a Jewish militia her mother refused to leave.

“She said 'over my dead body are we leaving the land where my son is buried,' ” Mrs Dabit said.

Just a few years later in 1956, Mrs Dabit saw her father, who was a Catholic Palestinian, being violently killed in an axe attack after he refused to sell his popular restaurant in Ramla to a gang of Jewish Iraqis who had moved to the neighbourhood.

“He died on my sister’s knee,” she recalls emotionally.

Various members of Mrs Dabit's family emigrated to Canada before she and husband George decided to emigrate too, in 1968.

The couple had been living in Beit Hanina, a neighbourhood near Jerusalem which was occupied by Israel following the 1967 war.

“Canada gave us a country and a flag and treated us like everyone else,” Mrs Dabit said.

“I didn’t want my kids to know about politics. I wanted to give them a fresh start, but I can’t deny who I am.”

The Dabits are proud to see their granddaughter play for Palestine.

“Charlotte’s so passionate about playing with the team,” Mrs Dabit said, although she worries whether playing for a Palestinian team could hurt her granddaughter’s future, with the current climate on university campuses and in workplaces.

Charlotte Phillips travelled from Canada to play for the Palestine women's national team with her grandparents who were forced to leave Palestine in 1948 and then left Israel in 1968. Hannah McCarthy

Speaking before Wednesday night's match, Phillips said she was excited to represent Palestine in front of her family and said the players are always trying to do their best - “it’s very competitive, no one wants to be replaced!”

The friendly game marks the first time the Palestinian women’s team has played a match in Europe and coincides with the annual Nakba Day, which marks the mass expulsion of Palestinians from their homes in 1948 when the state of Israel was established.

Bohemian defender Abbie O’Hara said the Irish team had been looking forward to the match since they heard it had been organised with the Palestinian Football Association earlier this year.

“We’re all just really excited to play,” said O’Hara.

The Bohemian Football Club has previously raised funds for sports programmes for Palestinian children living in the Tulkarem camp in the occupied West Bank.

Proceeds from this match will support the cost of the team travelling to Ireland, as well as the work of charitable organisations including Palestine Sport for Life, Medical Aid for Palestinians and Aclaí Palestine.

Palestinian players facing the Bohemian women’s team in the sold-out match travelled this week from the West Bank via Jordan, as well as from Israel, Lebanon, Germany, Sweden, the United States and Canada.

National Palestinian football player Bisan Abuaita in Dublin ahead of Palestine's friendly match with the Bohemian Clubt. Hannah McCarthy

Bisan Abuaita, 26, who normally plays right-wing for the Palestinian team, travelled from Bethlehem.

Abuaita said the team has never had players from Gaza, as even before the war began it was too difficult for them to travel for matches due to the total blockade imposed by Israel and Egypt on the coastal enclave.

The team last played in Jeddah in a friendly game against the Saudi Arabian women’s team in May 2023.