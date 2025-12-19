Authorities in Abu Dhabi and Dubai have urged the public to be vigilant with heavy rain, high wind and thunderstorms set to sweep across the Emirates over the next two days.
The warning comes after heavy rain, strong wind and hail hit Ras Al Khaimah late on Wednesday.
Dubai Police stressed the need to “prioritise your safety” during the expected adverse weather, calling on people to avoid beaches, valleys, sailing activities and flood-prone areas.
Dubai Media Office said the emirate was expected to experience “unstable weather” until Friday, with spells of rain and powerful wind reaching speeds of up to 65kph.
It advised people to stay away from mountainous areas and the sea and to take care when driving, reducing speeds when necessary to adapt to the prevailing weather.
The government-run media office shared a list of emergency contact numbers – including police, ambulance and municipality services – for those who are affected by the forecasted hazardous weather.
Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, on Wednesday shared an Instagram post featuring a rain cloud emoji, in which he asked the public to “be ready”.
Worker safety
The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation stressed the need for private sector companies to be prepared for the prevailing weather, with worker safety in mind.
The ministry highlighted the importance of protecting employees, particularly those working outdoors, and ensuring all health and safety measures are met.
Abu Dhabi Police said motorists should “adhere to safe driving and safety measures on internal and external roads during the expected rains and weather fluctuations” in a message on social media.
The force emphasised that road users should check the weather forecast before setting off on journeys, reduce speed and leave a safe distance from other vehicles if travel was necessary.
Police warned against taking pictures of the stormy weather while driving and reminded motorists to abide by speed limits.
Abu Dhabi typically enforces variable speed limits during bouts of bad weather – such as heavy rain, dust storms and fog – with revised caps displayed on electronic signs on roads.
Winter storms
The National Centre of Meteorology said the “main rainfall wave” was expected on Thursday and Friday.
The bureau forecasts “different intensities of rainfall accompanied with lightning, thunder and hail over limited areas” on Thursday.
The NCM's online weather map projects heavy rainfall in Abu Dhabi, Dubai and the Northern Emirates on both Thursday and Friday, with conditions expected to ease on Saturday.
The online Windy weather forecasting service shows a chance of rain and thunder in Abu Dhabi from early afternoon, with more sustained downpours and storms from 10pm onwards, into Friday morning.
Bouts of rain and thunder are also expected in Dubai from Thursday afternoon, continuing until Friday morning.
What drives subscription retailing?
Once the domain of newspaper home deliveries, subscription model retailing has combined with e-commerce to permeate myriad products and services.
The concept has grown tremendously around the world and is forecast to thrive further, according to UnivDatos Market Insights’ report on recent and predicted trends in the sector.
The global subscription e-commerce market was valued at $13.2 billion (Dh48.5bn) in 2018. It is forecast to touch $478.2bn in 2025, and include the entertainment, fitness, food, cosmetics, baby care and fashion sectors.
The report says subscription-based services currently constitute “a small trend within e-commerce”. The US hosts almost 70 per cent of recurring plan firms, including leaders Dollar Shave Club, Hello Fresh and Netflix. Walmart and Sephora are among longer established retailers entering the space.
UnivDatos cites younger and affluent urbanites as prime subscription targets, with women currently the largest share of end-users.
That’s expected to remain unchanged until 2025, when women will represent a $246.6bn market share, owing to increasing numbers of start-ups targeting women.
Personal care and beauty occupy the largest chunk of the worldwide subscription e-commerce market, with changing lifestyles, work schedules, customisation and convenience among the chief future drivers.
Mercer, the investment consulting arm of US services company Marsh & McLennan, expects its wealth division to at least double its assets under management (AUM) in the Middle East as wealth in the region continues to grow despite economic headwinds, a company official said.
Mercer Wealth, which globally has $160 billion in AUM, plans to boost its AUM in the region to $2-$3bn in the next 2-3 years from the present $1bn, said Yasir AbuShaban, a Dubai-based principal with Mercer Wealth.
“Within the next two to three years, we are looking at reaching $2 to $3 billion as a conservative estimate and we do see an opportunity to do so,” said Mr AbuShaban.
Mercer does not directly make investments, but allocates clients’ money they have discretion to, to professional asset managers. They also provide advice to clients.
“We have buying power. We can negotiate on their (client’s) behalf with asset managers to provide them lower fees than they otherwise would have to get on their own,” he added.
Mercer Wealth’s clients include sovereign wealth funds, family offices, and insurance companies among others.
From its office in Dubai, Mercer also looks after Africa, India and Turkey, where they also see opportunity for growth.
Wealth creation in Middle East and Africa (MEA) grew 8.5 per cent to $8.1 trillion last year from $7.5tn in 2015, higher than last year’s global average of 6 per cent and the second-highest growth in a region after Asia-Pacific which grew 9.9 per cent, according to consultancy Boston Consulting Group (BCG). In the region, where wealth grew just 1.9 per cent in 2015 compared with 2014, a pickup in oil prices has helped in wealth generation.
BCG is forecasting MEA wealth will rise to $12tn by 2021, growing at an annual average of 8 per cent.
Drivers of wealth generation in the region will be split evenly between new wealth creation and growth of performance of existing assets, according to BCG.
Another general trend in the region is clients’ looking for a comprehensive approach to investing, according to Mr AbuShaban.
“Institutional investors or some of the families are seeing a slowdown in the available capital they have to invest and in that sense they are looking at optimizing the way they manage their portfolios and making sure they are not investing haphazardly and different parts of their investment are working together,” said Mr AbuShaban.
Some clients also have a higher appetite for risk, given the low interest-rate environment that does not provide enough yield for some institutional investors. These clients are keen to invest in illiquid assets, such as private equity and infrastructure.
“What we have seen is a desire for higher returns in what has been a low-return environment specifically in various fixed income or bonds,” he said.
“In this environment, we have seen a de facto increase in the risk that clients are taking in things like illiquid investments, private equity investments, infrastructure and private debt, those kind of investments were higher illiquidity results in incrementally higher returns.”
The Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, one of the largest sovereign wealth funds, said in its 2016 report that has gradually increased its exposure in direct private equity and private credit transactions, mainly in Asian markets and especially in China and India. The authority’s private equity department focused on structured equities owing to “their defensive characteristics.”